Airbnb Hosts Rave About These 'Hotel-Quality' Bed Sheets That Are 40% Off at Amazon Today

There is perhaps no better feeling than slipping under a cozy, silky smooth set of bed sheets. And if you've discovered that simply is not the case for you anymore, then you're long overdue for a new set.

Start by snagging the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, which is currently up to 40 percent off at Amazon. The set is designed with a brushed microfiber material, making them incredibly soft to the touch, lightweight, and breathable — so even if you're a hot sleeper, these sheets will help you stay cool. Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. The fitted sheet is also outfitted with a stretchy band that prevents it from moving overnight.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including brown, lavender, and light pink, all of which are available in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king. The sheets are shrink- and wrinkle-resistant, so even after you've tossed them in the washing machine, they'll come out just as soft. Plus, thanks to the non-pilling and durable material, the sheets are sure to hold up after multiple washes.

Buy It! Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, having earned more than 151,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers say they "feel like butter." Even an Airbnb host called them "hotel-quality sheets" and wrote, "These sheets turned out to be perfect for what I needed," while another five-star reviewer added: "These are literally the only sheets I will buy now."

One user who's a self-proclaimed "sheet snob" wrote that they had only ever used expensive bed sheets with a high thread count — until they tried this set. They explained, "I was hesitant as we live in Phoenix and I was afraid these sheets would be warm, but they are so light and cool. No pilling, no sweating, no shrinkage." They finished off by saying: "I think I'm in love!"

Head to Amazon to get the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's up to 40 percent off.

