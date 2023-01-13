Even Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests Give 'Rave Reviews' for These Top-Rated Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale

Is your bedding feeling rather scratchy and simply not comfortable? No matter how many times you treat the sheets with fabric softener they still feel terribly uncomfortable — which is hardly going to help you fall asleep at night.

And while bed linens can certainly be a little pricey, you don't have to spend a decent chunk of change to find sheets that are actually soft. In fact, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, and it's currently 30 percent off. It's a best-seller in the kids' sheets category, so you can rest easy knowing it's backed by a slew of reviewers.

The sheets are breathable, cooling, and wonderfully silky soft, spun from a high quality brushed microfiber material. Thanks to durable stitching the sheets won't tear, pill, or fray, plus they're shrink- and wrinkle-resistant, so you can toss them in the washing machine without fear. Grab a bunch for every room in the house, including the kids' rooms and guest rooms.

Buy It! Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set, $27.99 (org. $39.99); amazon.com

Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that can stretch to fit around mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Available in sizes twin through split king, the sheets come in 45 solid colors and prints, including purple, wheat, and sage green.

More than 165,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them "silky" and "dream sheets." One customer said, "These are the softest, most luxurious sheets I have ever had," while another enthused, "This set is without a doubt the softest ever." Even an Airbnb host added that these sheets get "rave reviews" from their guests.

One five-star reviewer was honest, explaining, "These were not what I was looking for, but they feel so good." They went on to say, "I was expecting to have cold feet unless I piled blankets on, but I have the sheet and my velour blanket and my feet are toasty warm." Finally, they wrote: "So glad I got them."

Head to Amazon to get the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's up to 30 percent off.

