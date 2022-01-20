"I ordered this sheet set due to [the] overwhelming [number of] positive reviews," another user explained. "I am always hesitant ordering something like sheets online because I haven't had the chance to feel them. I closed my eyes, hit the order button, and hoped for the best. Man, I'm glad I did. I washed my sheets prior to putting them on my bed. Crazy soft and not one wrinkle in sight. It's like I'm wrapped in a comfy, gentle cloud — yes, it's truly that soft. I will be ordering a few more sets because I love them that much. I actually look forward to bedtime."