These Bed Sheets 'Belong in a Five-Star Hotel,' According to Shoppers — and They're on Sale Right Now
Thanks to the cold winter weather and long, dark nights, it's quite likely you're spending a considerable amount of time curling up under thick blankets and sipping mugs of hot chocolate bobbing with mini marshmallows. This time of year also means you're spending more time slipping into bed and thus require a set of soft bed sheets.
Rather than spend hours researching the perfect set, look no further than one of Amazon's best-selling sheet sets, the CGK 4-Piece Luxury Sheet Set, which is currently on sale. Spun from a soft microfiber material, the sheets are almost like silk and boast cooling properties. Plus, the breathable sheets keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, wicking away excess moisture.
Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's designed with extra-deep pockets that can stretch to fit around even the deepest of mattresses. Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright, solid colors, including lavender, spa blue, and yellow, all of which are available in sizes twin through split king.
This sheet set is among the most popular on Amazon, having earned over 115,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer notes that they "sleep like a baby" on these sheets, while another said, "I have sheets worth hundreds of dollars that aren't this soft." This shopper put it simply: "They belong in a five-star hotel."
"I am shocked at how great these are," a five-star reviewer shared. "I don't understand how I got such quality at such a low price. I bought a different brand prior and they were so rough — but that's what I expected for the price point. These feel luxurious." They added, "Just had the best night's sleep! Don't buy more expensive sheets. These are comparable to sheets I've had at high-end hotels, you know the kind of sheets you wish you could sneak home with you. I honestly feel thankful to have found these!"
"I ordered this sheet set due to [the] overwhelming [number of] positive reviews," another user explained. "I am always hesitant ordering something like sheets online because I haven't had the chance to feel them. I closed my eyes, hit the order button, and hoped for the best. Man, I'm glad I did. I washed my sheets prior to putting them on my bed. Crazy soft and not one wrinkle in sight. It's like I'm wrapped in a comfy, gentle cloud — yes, it's truly that soft. I will be ordering a few more sets because I love them that much. I actually look forward to bedtime."
Head to Amazon and shop the CGK 4-Piece Luxury Sheet Set for just $30 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
