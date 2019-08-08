This Nostalgic Christmas Decoration is Making a Major Comeback — Do You Have One in the Attic?

Ceramic and porcelain Christmas trees first became a mainstay of tabletops in the 1970s

By Maria Pasquini
August 08, 2019 01:00 PM
It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas decorations!

Although there are still many months until the holiday rolls around, if you want to get your hands on one of this year’s hottest decorations, you may not want to wait.

Vintage-style ceramic and porcelain Christmas trees, which became a mainstay of tabletops in the 1970s, have been slowly but surely making a comeback over the past decade, as Better Homes & Gardens pointed out.

According to Google, internet searches for the classic Christmas decorations have increased by 488 percent since 2009.

Of course, as the popularity of these Christmas collectables have increased, prices of authentic vintage pieces have soared.

Although on Ebay prices typically range from around $20-$40 for a smaller ceramic tree, more ornate options can cost a pretty penny.

This 13.5-inch tree with multi-colored bulbs has an asking price of $65. While an 18-inch, all-white tree with gold accents costs just under $100.

Fortunately for your bank account, there are several other options.

In addition to rummaging around the family attic, Amazon sells several different varieties ranging from $12.99 to $43.99.

The Home Shopping Network and Lenox are also selling their own Christmas figurines, which double down on the Yuletide spirit by playing holiday classic tunes.

For all the DIY-ers out there, Michael’s is even selling their own unfinished version, which will allow families to put their own creative spin on their seasonal decor.

Happy (early) holiday shopping!

