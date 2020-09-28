From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
From the beach house where Pierce Brosnan raised two of his sons to Susan Sarandon's family apartment of 30 years - see inside the lavish properties stars have called home for years
Helen Mirren's Hollywood Hills Hideaway
Location: Hollywood Hills, California
Price: $18.5 million
In late July, PEOPLE reported that the award-winning actress and her director husband, Taylor Hackford — who have been married for 24 years — had placed their historic L.A. estate on the market for $18.5 million after over three decades of living there together.
"It was the first house that we lived together in," Mirren told the Wall Street Journal. "Although it's a big house, it doesn't feel like a big house. You don't feel like you're a little pea in a huge pod rattling around."
The 10,200-square-foot home sits at the end of a private drive. The home's exterior features a vibrant red front door and blue shutters. Inside, the mansion includes nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
Pamela Anderson's Malibu Beach House
Location: Malibu, California
Price: $14.9 million
In early March, PEOPLE exclusively announced that the Baywatch star, 53, had put her four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath oceanfront spread - which she has called home for over two decades - on the market.
The actress purchased the home for $1.8 million in 2000, the Los Angeles Times reported, and first tried to sell it in 2013, asking $7.75 million.
After secretly marrying her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve, she is now heading north to her home country of Canada, where the newlyweds will reside on her grandmother's former property on Vancouver Island - a home Anderson purchased for her three decades ago.
Chelsea Handler's California Stunner
Location: Los Angeles, California
Price: $10.376 million
In February 2021, PEOPLE reported that the comedian had sold her six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,572-square-foot home after 11 years.
In a home tour video with Architectural Digest in December 2019, Handler said that she purchased her place in 2010, and that it was "my first house that I've ever bought." She explained that she made the home more open-concept when she moved in and made changes that promoted indoor-outdoor living, "because why else are we living in California."
The estate features retractable walls of glass that open to a large 50 ft. outdoor pool and entertaining spaces. Upstairs, the main suite boasts a terrace, walk-in closet/dressing room, and a marble bath with an infrared sauna and steam shower.
Kamala Harris's San Francisco Condo
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Price: $799,000
In late February 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that the Vice President's one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 17 years, located in the city's trendy SoMa neighborhood, was officially under contract.
According to property records, the lawmaker, 56, purchased the 1,069-square-foot home for $489,000 in 2004 - the same year she broke new ground as the first-ever female District Attorney in San Francisco and the first African American woman and South Asian American woman to hold the position in California.
According to the listing, the two-level apartment is located on the top floor of a small, "boutique building," and boasts a living room and dining room with high ceilings, a chef's kitchen, a nook for a home office, a small patio and loft bedroom.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Private Island Getaway
Location: Exumas, Bahamas
Price: $35 million
In February 2020, PEOPLE reported that the country superstars' 20-acre island was officially on the market.
The couple purchased the property, named L'île d'Anges and also know as Goat Cay, back in 2003. They told Architectural Digest in a 2017 cover story that the Bahamas property was "just a little shack" when they bought it. They replaced the modest structure with a collection of eight "pavilions" that took until 2012 to complete.
Now, it is home to a 6,517-square-foot main residence that boasts four bedroom suites, five bathrooms, and an observation tower, all connected by almost 5,000-square-feet of covered verandas and passageways, according to the listing.
Greg Norman's Jupiter Island Compound
Location: Jupiter Island, Florida
Price: $59.9 million
In February 2020, PEOPLE reported that the Hall of Fame golfer had sold "Tranquility," his 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom oceanfront mansion that he'd owned for 30 years after just two weeks on the market.
"There is no question that Tranquility is an exceptional property," Norman, 65, told PEOPLE. "Its space, privacy, permanent vacation feel, and the exclusivity of Jupiter Island make it difficult to replace or replicate."
After trying unsuccessfully to sell the two-story, 31,820-square-foot mansion in 2008, Norman completely rebuilt and renovated the estate - including the main home, pool house and beach house - which he bought for $4.9 million in 1991.
Winona Ryder's San Fran Hideaway
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Price: $5 million
In November, PEOPLE reported that the Stranger Things actress, 49, had put her three-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian home in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco on the market, listed for $4,995,000 with Nina Hatvany of Compass. Ryder purchased the property back in 1995 for $1.3 million, according to property records.
Cow Hollow is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the city, and Ryder's three-level home, built in 1902, boasts 3,140 square feet of living space.
Two of the three bedrooms open out onto an elevated patio that offers sweeping views of the city and its landmarks, including a glimpse of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.
Pierce Brosnan's Family Beach House
Location: Malibu, Calif.
Price: $100 million
In late September, PEOPLE confirmed that the James Bond franchise star and his filmmaker spouse, Keely Shaye Smith, had put their beachfront mansion on the market for a cool $100 million, listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass.
They bought the two plots of land the home is built on in 2000, just a year before they were married, for $7.35 million in total, according to Variety. They lived in a small, ranch-style house that previously occupied the property for a few years before tearing it down to custom build their dream home: a 12,500-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate inspired by their travels in Thailand, where Brosnan filmed Tomorrow Never Dies.
The pair raised their two sons in the home, but have decided to sell as they now spending the majority of their time at their compound in Hawaii.
Shaquille O'Neal's Waterfront Mansion
Location: Isleworth, Florida
Price: $19.5 million
Property records show the retired basketball star, 48, bought his Florida mansion in 1993 for $3.95 million. He first listed the home in March 2018 with a price tag of $28 million. He then dropped the price to $22 million in December 2018.
In early September, he relisted the house- complete with a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court that reads "Shaq Center" - for $19.5 million.
Sprawled across three acres in a gated community with nearly 700 feet of prime lake frontage, the private estate offers 12 bedrooms and 31,000 square feet of living space.
Susan Sarandon's Manhattan Family Home
Location: New York, New York
Price: $7.9 million
In July, PEOPLE confirmed that the Thelma & Louise star, 73, had listed her pre-war duplex, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, for $7.9 million. The 6,061-square-foot space, which takes up the seventh and eighth floors of a co-op apartment building, was Sarandon's family home for 30 years.
The actress purchased the home with her then-partner, actor Tim Robbins, back in 1991, and took full ownership of it upon their split in 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The exes share two sons - Jack, 31, and Miles, 28 - and Sarandon has daughter Eva, 35, from a previous relationship. All three kids grew up in the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home, and now that they have moved out Sarandon told WSJ it is simply too large for her needs.
Candy Spelling's Family Beach House
Location: Malibu, California
Price: $23 million
In September 2019, PEOPLE reported that the author - who is mother to actress Tori, and wife to late television producer Aaron - was selling her Malibu house for $23 million after 48 years of ownership
According to the Wall Street Journal, while Aaron wanted a larger property at the time, Candy argued that they didn't need any more room - until she became pregnant with her first child, Tori.
To gain more living space for their growing family and many guests, the Spellings bought the house next door in the 1990s and combined it with their existing property. Over the years, the house was remodeled several times.
The seven-bedroom home spans 81 feet of La Costa Beach, and inside, offers more than 8,000 square feet of living space.
Candy decided it was time to sell the home because the family rarely visited anymore. Plus, "I'm not a sun lover like I used to be," she told WSJ at the time.
Priscilla Presley's Italian-Style Villa
Location: Beverly Hills, California
Price: $15.995 million
In August, the actress, 75, listed her Beverly Hills villa for $15.995 million, represented by Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland.
The seven-bedroom and 8.5-bathroom home was built in 1951 and sits on an acre of land that features fountains, gardens, a tiled swimming pool and a tennis court.
In 2018, Presley opened up to Closer about purchasing the Beverly Hills home, telling the outlet she bought it to be close to her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley.
"Elvis stayed in the Holmby Hills home I found for us," Priscilla told the outlet at the time. "We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie."
Priscilla was married to the singer for about six years before their divorce in 1973. Their daughter, Lisa Marie, was around 5 years old at the time.
Meryl Streep's NYC Penthouse
Location: New York, New York
Price: $15.8 million
In January, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress sold her Manhattan penthouse after almost a year-and-a-half on the market.
The Oscar winner, 71, first listed the nearly 4,000-square-foot apartment with Douglas Elliman back in August 2018 for $24.6 million, and it was sold by Sotheby's International Realty for $15.8 million - almost $10 million less than the asking price.
The bright four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse spans the entire top floor and features floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, and the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings; as well as a landscaped wraparound terrace.
Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, bought the condo at River Lofts back in 2006 for $10.13 million, according to Business Insider. The building has housed other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow.
Sylvester Stallone's La Quinta Getaway
Location: La Quinta, California
Price: $3.35 million
The actor's spacious property near Palm Springs, which was previously listed for $4.2 million back in 2015, went back up for sale again in May at a reduced price.
Since first picking up the property for $4.5 million in 2010, Stallone, 73, has tried to sell it numerous times over the years, including in 2011 and 2014, according to Variety.
The Mediterranean-style villa, the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom two-story mansion boasts a sizable living room with a stone fireplace, a kitchen with a large wood-and-stone island, a wine room, as well as a dining room that opens onto a terrace.
Cheryl Tiegs's Balinese-Style Mansion
Location: Lower Bel Air, California
Price: $14.075 million
The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model finally sold her longtime home for $14.075 million in August, after putting it on the market for $18.5 million in September 2019.
Tiegs fell in love with Bali after visiting the Indonesian island numerous times for modeling assignments. Unable to live there permanently due to her career, the mother of three decided to design a home in Southern California that would remind her of it.
Located on 1.43 acres, the 4,770-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate has the feel of a tropical resort with a long, gated driveway, a lush pond full of lily pads and plenty of greenery.
Sean Connery's Belle Epoque Villa
Location: South of France
Price: $33.87 million
In June, the actor's longtime French Riveria home came to market: a six-story Belle Epoque villa dating from 1928 and set in exquisite surroundings with views of the city of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea.
The 10,764-square-foot property comes with undeniable bragging rights, having actually played a role in the actor's final turn as James Bond, 1983's Never Say Never Again.
Connery purchased the house, known as La Roc Fleuri, after his 1970 marriage to painter Micheline Roquebrune. The newlywed couple lived there for "a dozen or so years," and it is still referred to as "Sean Connery's house" by neighbors, according to realtor Mikael Zwaans of Knight Frank Cap Ferrat real estate agency.
Regis Philbin's Connecticut Estate
Location: Greenwich, Connecticut
Price: $4.015 million
The late TV host sold his longtime home in June 2020 - just weeks before his death at age 88 on July 24, Greenwich Time reports.
In November 2019, PEOPLE reported that the iconic TV personality and host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? had placed the 13,661-square-foot estate on the market for $4.595 million (a 36 percent loss on what he paid for it more than ten years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal). TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported the home ended up selling for $4.015 million.
In a statement to the Journal in November, Philbin's wife Joy said the two were looking to sell so they could spend more time with family in California.
"We've moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite," she said. "We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends."
Vicki Gunvalson's Coto de Caza Retreat
Location: Coto de Caza, California
Price: $3.35 million
In early August, the Bravo star, 58, put her Orange County residence of over 20 years on the market for $3.35 million, per the Los Angeles Times. The listing came just over a month after she announced she had officially moved into a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house was built in 1995. Its two-story layout contains an office, a center-island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms off the entry, as well as a family room with a wet bar.
Gunvalson reportedly owned the home since 2000, when she bought the house with her ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson, for $1.1 million.