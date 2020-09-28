Location: Greenwich, Connecticut Price: $4.015 million The late TV host sold his longtime home in June 2020 - just weeks before his death at age 88 on July 24, Greenwich Time reports. In November 2019, PEOPLE reported that the iconic TV personality and host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? had placed the 13,661-square-foot estate on the market for $4.595 million (a 36 percent loss on what he paid for it more than ten years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal). TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported the home ended up selling for $4.015 million. In a statement to the Journal in November, Philbin's wife Joy said the two were looking to sell so they could spend more time with family in California. "We've moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite," she said. "We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends." See more photos of Regis Philbin's home.