Celebs in Bed! See How the Stars Like to Snuggle Up with Kids, Pets and Each Other

Alec Baldwin, Gage Edward, Kourtney Kardashian and more stars share where they catch their Z's
By Hannah Chubb
October 18, 2019 05:37 PM

1 of 15

Kanye and North West

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Looks like the Wests need their rest! Kim Kardashian posted this adorable photo of her husband and oldest daughter to Instagram, captioning it simply: “Zzz”

2 of 15

Whitney Port

Whitney Port / Instagram

The star you see here is not as comfy as she appears! The Hills alum used this photo to ask her followers for help falling asleep. “It takes me like at least 3 hours to fall asleep at night and I’m starting to FREAK OUT,” she wrote. “ALL SUGGESTIONS WELCOME!”

3 of 15

Lance Bass and Nick Lachey

Lance Bass / Instagram

The two boybanders — Nick is part of 98 Degrees, while Bass is a member of NSYNC — had a snuggle while recording a parody version of NSYNC’s “Gone” that trades lyrics about romance gone wrong for ones about getting older and lower back pain.  

4 of 15

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe / Instagram

The Parks and Recreation star woke up like this — and his dog, Bella, did too! 

5 of 15

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler / Instagram

“No i didn’t use self timer and no I definitely didn’t use my toe to press the camera button,” joked the Dance Moms star, showing off an impressive collage behind her bed

6 of 15

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram

Baldwin family sleepover! The couple’s kids — Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1 — all hopped into bed with their parents for this hectic family photo. “So much everything in this photo …” Hilaria captioned the image before adding, “before you ask: our dog took it.”

7 of 15

Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel/ Instagram

The singer (and daughter of the legendary Billy Joel) looks glammed up — and well rested! — in this sexy selfie from atop her colorful bed. “Don’t forget to embrace and celebrate yourselves from top to bottom, M’Ladies,” she captioned the photo. 

8 of 15

Nick Lachey

Nick Lachey / Instagram

“No place I’d rather be on #NationalRelaxationDay…. unfortunately it’s not where I am,” wrote the father of three. 

9 of 15

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde / Instagram

“No no I WANTED to wake up at 6am with tiny hands prying open my eyelids. It was my preference,” joked the actress, in bed with daughter Daisy and son Otis.

10 of 15

Gage Edward

Gage Edward/ Instagram

The Flipping Out star was all smiles as he shared some bedtime “snuggles” with his two-year-old daughter, Monroe Christine. 

11 of 15

Mina Starsiak Hawk

Mina Starsiak Hawk/ Instagram

The Good Bones star snuck a quick picture of her husband, Steve, and son, Jack, enjoying a Sunday morning lie in. She added a couple hashtags to the adorable post: #minime and #likefatherlikeson. 

12 of 15

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe / Instagram

“He’s a rescue but to be honest, he has saved me,” the Bachelorette alum captioned this snuggly selfie with her Golden Retriever pup, who she named Ramen Noodle. “Definitely helps with my anxiety. Such a calm, funny, loving, sweet soul who loves to cuddle.”

13 of 15

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

“In bed all day,” shared the supermodel, wrapped up under her comforter with gold eye masks under her sleepy eyes. “#fever #rest #sleep #water #LVE #restart” she added

14 of 15

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Sweatpants, “shnuggles,” and kisses from Reign are all that this Keeping Up With the Kardashians star needs! 

