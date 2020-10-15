Celebs in Bed! Joel McHale & His Wife Celebrate 25 Years of Marriage, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up

Stars share where they lay their sleepy heads

By Hannah Chubb
Updated July 22, 2021 05:28 PM

Joel McHale

Credit: Joel McHale/Instagram

The Community alum wished his wife, Sarah Williams, a happy 25th anniversary with a sweet selfie from bed. "Thanks for marrying me and remaining married to me. Your tolerance and patience is the stuff of legends," he joked.

Bobby Berk

Credit: Bobby Berk/Instagram

"Scenes from this morning: Bimini and I hiding from the day!" the Queer Eye star captioned this adorable shot from his bed in Los Angeles. 

Candice Swanepoel

Credit: 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗲𝗹/ instagram

Bathrobe chic! "CANNES," the South African model captioned this photo from her hotel in the city in the South of France where the famous film festival is currently taking place.

Maddie Ziegler

Credit: maddie ziegler/ instagram

The Dance Moms alum, 18, sported a white bodysuit while taking a selfie from atop her pillow. She captioned the photo with a simple sleeping emoji. 

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Good Morning Rome. Good Night LA," wrote the KKW Beauty founder alongside the Italian and American flag emojis. The star wrapped herself up in her sheets for a sultry snap while visiting the European capital city. 

Sadie Robertson Huff

Credit: Sadie Robertson/Instagram

The Duck Dynasty alum shared this snuggled-up shot of herself with her new daughter, Honey James, who's almost two months.

"Thank you God for our sweet and strong little lion," wrote the new mom. 

Jaime King

Credit: Jaime King/Instagram

The Black Summer actress cuddled up to her stuffed rabbit and shared some words of support with fans: "You are loved. You are held. You matter. In case no one has told you today or in your life, you are loved."

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East

Credit: Shawn Johnson/Instagram

The East family is getting their "morning family cuddles" in before welcoming baby number two! The retired Olympic gymnast shared this photo of herself snuggled up with her daughter Drew Hazel, 1, and her football player husband, with whom she's expecting a son. 

Brie Larson

Credit: Brie Larson/Instagram

"Sunday mood," wrote the Captain Marvel star, looking cozy in a bear-inspired hoodie while playing on her Nintendo Switch.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Credit: Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram

"I've never felt more captured in a photo than this one," wrote the Sopranos alum, snuggling up to her youngest son, Jack, 3.

"In this picture, I see a mom who is so tired, but tries her best to make them happy and healthy and well…. But next to her I just see a kid, who knows how loved he is," she continued. "And I guess that's why we do it right?"

Ashley Benson

Credit: Ashley benson/ instagram

"My little side kick," wrote the Pretty Little Liars actress, curling up to her almost two-month-old niece, Hazel. 

Vanessa and Nick Lachey

Credit: vanessa lachey/ instagram

The parents of three took some time out of their busy schedules for a little snuggle — and Vanessa shared a photo and some sweet sentiments in honor of her husband.

"This man. THIS. MAN. (He knows the rest of the gushy stuff cause I told him in person)," she wrote. "We have no idea what we are doing (most days)... but damn it, we are building a life TOGETHER."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Family snuggle! "Happy Memorial Day from me and mine," wrote the Selling Sunset realtor, holding on tight to her HGTV star fiancé. El Moussa's two kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, also got in on the love. 

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant

Credit: Emilia Bechrakis Serhant/Instagram

"Sibling love," the Bravo star — who appears alongside husband Ryan Serhant on MDLNY and his new solo series Ryan's Reno — captioned this photo, which features her daughter Zena, 2, her brother Stratos and her sister, Mariefaye. 

Naomi Watts

Credit: Naomi Watts/Instagram

The Boss Level actress is making a proclamation now that mask requirements are beginning to loosen: "Lipstick is back!"

"Go big or go home, right?⁠⁠" she wrote alongside this selfie from her bed, showing off a dark pink pout. "I'm a fan of berry pinks and tomato reds.⁠⁠"

Jameela Jamil

Credit: Jameela Jamil/Instagram

The Good Place actress and mental health advocate shared this photo from bed to celebrate being in a good head space, and to tell fans they're allowed to do the same: "Feeling in pretty decent mental and physical health for a change and wanted to remember it and share it. That's all," she wrote, adding that she was really feeling "this old dress I found." 

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Good Night!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned this selfie of her and her oldest daughter North, 7, cuddled up while wearing pajamas from her SKIMS line. 

Teresa Palmer

Credit: Teresa Palmer

"Oh heyyyy baby!" wrote the A Discovery of Witches actress, holding her baby bump and smiling. "#23weekspregnant bump looking loud and proud!"

Kate Hudson

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

"I do it all for my kids and their future," wrote the actress and mom of three, who has sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9, and daughter Rani Rose, 2. The star snuggled up with the kids and shared a photo in honor of Mother's Day, writing, "And always know, if it feels like hard work it's definitely GOOD work! Cause raising the next generation should never be easy." 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"I love a good snuggle with you. Happy Mother's Day," wrote the Goop founder, sharing a sweet selfie with her mom, actress Blythe Danner. 

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Patty Othon Photography

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her daughter True's third birthday by surrounding her bed with dozens of pink balloons! "You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of," the reality star wrote of her first child. 

Hilary Duff

"5:30s around here while @matthewkoma wakes up our coffee machine and starts packing lunches," the mom of three, who recently welcomed daughter Mae James, wrote of her husband. "I will keep him."

Tallulah Willis

The actress, who's the youngest of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis's three daughters, took a sleepy selfie with her pup, Gwennie, for an appreciation post.

"I love my hound, she is the most human dog I've ever met and my life is forever altered by the absolute gift of her presence," she wrote. "You can't read this my daughter, but I know you feel my gratitude everyday."

Emily Ratajkowski

The I Feel Pretty actress, who welcomed her first child, son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo last month, shared some candid photos on Instagram. "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: kourtney kardashian/ instagram

"Happy second birthday to Poosh!" The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the second anniversary of launching her lifestyle and wellness website with a pink-and-white frosted cake in bed.

Maren Morris

Credit: maren morris/ instagram

The country singer snapped a photo in her underwear to share a message reflecting on the pressure put on mothers to "snap back" after they have a baby.

Morris, who welcomed son Hayes last March with husband Ryan Hurd, wrote that she is "never saying 'trying to get my body back' again."

"No one took it, I didn't lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome," she wrote.

Ivan Hall

Credit: ivan hall/ instagram

The Bachelorette alum donned his robe and a smile for breakfast in bed while visiting New York City. "Living my best life the past few days in the city that never sleeps," wrote the Texas native. 

Tayshia Adams

Credit: Tayshia Adams/Instagram

The Bachelorette alum got cozy after filming in New Mexico for her new gig as co-host of the next season of the series. "Question: How many consecutive days is it socially acceptable for one to wear a robe?...Asking for a friend," she joked

Ayesha Curry

Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

"Pure bliss and confetti from my bday last week!" the cookbook author captioned this sweet picture of herself snuggling with her son Canon, 2, whom she shares with husband Steph Curry. "So grateful to God for my little family."

Naomi Watts

Credit: Naomi Watts/Instagram

The Boss Level actress rested her head and snapped a "#ShamelessSelfie" on a relaxing Sunday. "Hi from beautiful Slovenia!" she wrote

Alec Baldwin

Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin shared this sweet photo of her husband sneaking in a nap alongside their sixth child — newborn daughter María Lucía Victoria — whom they welcomed via surrogate earlier this month.

Brooke Shields, Mariska Hargitay & Ali Wentworth

Credit: Brooke Shields/Instagram

"Friends are healing. Thankful to have you by my side," Shields captioned this photo of the three stars snuggled up. Shields broke her right femur in February after falling off a balance board, and has been working on rebuilding her strength.

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Last night," the eldest Kardashian sister captioned this sultry snap, adding a black heart emoji to match her all-black outfit. 

Teresa Palmer

Credit: Teresa Palmer/Instagram

The Australian actress snuggled up to her three kids and shared a heartfelt message commemorating her 35th birthday — and announcing she's pregnant

"35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mother's transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me," she wrote.

"I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love," she continued, adding the pregnant woman emoji and the hashtags "#wehavesomanychildren" and "#thebestkindofbirthdaypresent."

Gal Gadot

Credit: gal gadot/instagram

The Wonder Woman star revealed she's expecting her third child with an adorable selfie from bed alongside her husband Jaron Varsano and daughters Alma, 9 and Maya, 3. 

Daryl Sabara

Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram

The Spy Kids actor and his wife, singer Meghan Trainor, have been enjoying "2 weeks of all this cuteness" — including plenty of snuggles! — after welcoming son Riley in early February

Lauren Bushnell Lane

Credit: Lauren Lane/Instagram

The pregnant Bachelor alum has been staying cool, calm and collected in the bedroom she shares with country singer and husband Chris Lane at their home in Nashville. (The abstract art above the bed is a depiction of the couple!) 

Colton Haynes

Credit: Colton Haynes/Instagram

This self-proclaimed "cat daddy" and actor came face-to-face with his rescue cat, who he hilariously named Timothee ChalaMeow, when he woke up on Valentine's Day.  

Lo Bosworth

Credit: Lo Bosworth/Instagram

The Hills star turned Love Wellness entrepreneur snapped a selfie from bed to remind her followers to "love yourself" and practice self-care this Valentine's Day.

Alyssa Milano

Credit: Alyssa milano / Instagram

"This little guy is 15 years old," wrote the actress and activist, sharing some snuggles with her dog, who she named Kirk Gibson — "Gibby for short" — after the famous baseball player. 

Amanza Smith

Credit: Amanza Smith/ Instagram

The Selling Sunset star and mom of two helped quell her jet lag with some "kiddos and doggy cuddles all day." She also joked that another thing was getting her through: "Oh and thank God for @postmates!!!"

Alessandra Ambrosio

Credit: Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

"But there's a full moon risin'," the Victoria's Secret model captioned this sultry snap from her hotel room in Berlin. She added the hashtags "#fullmoonfeels" and "#quarantine." 

Busy Philipps

"Lazy Sunday (Saturday edition)," joked the I Feel Pretty actress, lounging in pajamas with her pup, Gina. 

Aly Raisman

Credit: Aly Raisman/Instagram

This Olympic gymnast is cozy in bed and "Never leaving," she says, sharing an adorably snuggly selfie with her rescue dog, Mylo.

Olivia Wilde

Credit: Olivia Wilde/ Instagram

The How It Ends actress, who was recently romantically linked to singer Harry Styles, snapped a sleepy selfie dressed in a cozy-looking "1970" sweater from designer Bella Freud.

Kristen Bell

Credit: kristen bell/ instagram

"True friends support each other and that's what's happening here. Frank encourages me to exercise and I encourage Frank to push his fashion boundaries," the Good Place star joked of her family's bow-tie-wearing rescue dog.

Justin Baldoni

Four Baldonis in a bed! The Jane the Virgin actor celebrated his 37th birthday with snuggles from his two kids — Maiya, 5, and Maxwell, 3 — and wife, Emily. 

Brody Jenner

Credit: brody jenner/ instagram

The reality star shared a quote about self-care to accompany this black-and-white, shirtless portrait! 

Kameron Westcott

Credit: Kameron westcott/ instagram

The Real Housewives of Dallas star spent her 38th birthday "in stay-cation mode" with her two kids, daughter Hilton and son Cruise. "Feeling like a princess!!" she captioned this balloon-filled photo

Kate Upton

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Lucky pup! The supermodel snuggled up to her "little friend Norman," and he looks as relaxed as can be. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Credit: Justin bieber/ instagram

One less lonely girl! The "Monster" musician shared a sweet black-and-white snap of himself cuddled up with his wife of two years. 

Coco Rocha

Credit: coco rocha/ instagram

The supermodel slid on an eye mask to enjoy the "rare luxury" of sleep after giving birth to her third child, daughter Iley Ryn, on November 22. 

Dakota Fanning

Credit: Dakota Fanning/Instagram

The Alienist actress captioned this makeup-free, glasses-on selfie from bed with a simple, "hey."

Alexandra Daddario

Credit: Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

"Life is infinitely stranger than anything the mind could invent," the Baywatch star captioned this masked up photo of herself in bed, curled up around her duvet.

Drake

Credit: Drake/Instagram

On the day after Thanksgiving, the rapper posted a sweet father-son snapshot showing him snuggling up to Adonis, 3. Chance the Rapper commented with a pair of bicep emojis.

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

This mom of two is in her "happy place" when she's snuggled up in bed with a good book — and a headlamp to illuminate the pages! 

Alicia Keys

Credit: Alicia Keys/Instagram

"Pillow fight anyone??" joked the "Love Looks Better" singer. "The best medicine is laughter!!" she added. "Make sure u laugh today?!! Sending u ultimate love!" 

Bethenny Frankel

Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

"I did not wake up like this… swipe to see #thisisme," joked the Real Housewives of New York star, sharing a glammed up photo alongside a mirror selfie from bed.

Jessie James Decker

Credit: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

"This is after the 12th time coming down to tell me another thing she forgot to tell me," wrote the country singer, cuddling up to her daughter Vivianne, 6, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker. "I gave in to my sassy girl and we just snuggled," she added, along with the hashtags "#mamasgirl #mamastired."

Hayley Hubbard

Credit: Hayley Hubbard/Instagram

"Learning to live in chaos seems to be the theme of 2020," wrote the mom of three, who shares son Luca Reed, 13 months, daughter Olivia Rose, 2½, and newborn son Atlas Roy with her husband, Florida Georgia Line musician Tyler Hubbard. 

Clare Crawley

Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

"Ready for a fresh, new week!!" the current Bachelorette wrote ahead of the premiere of the third episode, big cup of tea in hand. According to a teaser at the end of Tuesday's episode, Crawley will soon be replaced by a new Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams. 

Helen Mirren

Credit: Helen Mirren/Instagram

The Good Liar actress may be a Brit — but she's crediting the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win for turning her into an American baseball fan!

"Congrats Dodgers. I just watched you win," she wrote, giving the camera a thumbs up while wearing a shirt with the team's logo. "You have made me a baseball fan. Brilliant exciting Series."

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

Credit: The Home Edit/Instagram

"Hi from our hotel room in LA. Yes, we like to share a room because we always have A LOT to discuss, and we need to talk until one of us falls asleep," The Home Edit founders and stars of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit wrote. "Spoiler: Joanna is always the first to fall asleep 😂," they joked. 

Alec Baldwin

"Home Alone...and, ps, I miss my family!" wrote the Saturday Night Live comic, who's currently in New York filming a new show called Dr. Death. Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, welcomed their fifth child, a son named Eduardo, in September.

Luann de Lesseps

Credit: Luann de Lesseps/Instagram

"Guess how I'm feelin' 😉 I'll give you one guess...​" joked the Real Housewives of New York star, all glammed up to lounge around in her Upper West Side apartment in NYC.

Patrick Dempsey

Credit: Patrick Dempsey/Instagram

Just a man and his dog! "Yes, I know it's Monday," the Grey's Anatomy actor captioned this sweet snuggling snap

Irina Shayk

Credit: Irina Shayk/Instagram

The model is showing she knows a thing or two about layering animal prints while lounging atop a leopard-print bedspread wearing a similarly spotted Zac Posen gown. 

