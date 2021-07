Celebs in Bed! Joel McHale & His Wife Celebrate 25 Years of Marriage, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up

"I've never felt more captured in a photo than this one," wrote the Sopranos alum, snuggling up to her youngest son, Jack, 3.

"In this picture, I see a mom who is so tired, but tries her best to make them happy and healthy and wellโ€ฆ. But next to her I just see a kid, who knows how loved he is," she continued. "And I guess that's why we do it right?"