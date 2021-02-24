Celebs at Home: Kylie Jenner Snaps a Pre-Workout Selfie in Her Living Room & More!

Stars share a glimpse inside their personal retreats on Instagram

By Hannah Chubb
Updated July 26, 2021 12:18 PM

1 of 88

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

"Come workout with me," wrote the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, snapping a selfie in a purple set in front of the wine rack in her living room. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 88

Josh Flagg

Credit: Josh Flagg Instagram

"Physically back home but mentally still in Europe," joked the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, sipping coffee in his robe at home in Beverly Hills.

3 of 88

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East

Credit: Shawn Johnson East Instagram

"We're officially in the final countdown for baby boy's arrival!" wrote the former Olympic gymnast, who is expecting her second child with her football player husband, showing off the nursery in their Nashville home. "Can't believe he's coming in just a few short weeks."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 88

Justin Baldoni

Credit: Justin Baldoni Instagram

The Jane the Virgin star and his family — including wife Emily, son Maxwell, 3, and daughter Maiya, 6 — returned back home to the U.S. after visiting Emily's native country of Sweden. While the rest of the family needed a nap, Baldoni says he swears by two things to beat jet lag: "DONT EAT + NO CAFFEINE!" 

Advertisement

5 of 88

Nastia Liukin

Credit: Nastia Liukin Instagram

"BTS of what a 4am wake up, 10-hour media call looks like," the former Olympic gymnast captioned this photo from her chic home office in Dallas, Texas. "Not pictured: gummy bears, coffee, Harley having the zoomies (great for live TV interviews), and hours upon hours of prep." 

6 of 88

Katie Thurston

Credit: Katie Thurston Instagram

"Guess we are making waves today," the current Bachelorette — who's halfway through her journey to find love on ABC — captioned this bedroom selfie. The star lit up social media on Monday when she wore her curly hair down and natural during the new episode. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 88

LeBron James and Bad Bunny

Credit: LeBron James/Instagram

"Always good to see my brother @badbunnypr!" wrote the NBA player, who traveled to Puerto Rico to visit the Latin music superstar. "Appreciate the love and hospitality in your hometown! Always love!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 88

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Credit: Hannah Godwin/Instagram

The engaged Bachelor Nation alums are slowly getting settled into their new home in San Diego! "New rugs in the houseeee- finally!" wrote Godwin, sharing this snuggled-up photo from their all-white kitchen. 

Advertisement

9 of 88

Maria Menounos

Credit: Maria Menounos/Instagram

The TV personality is showing off the walk-in closet of her dreams!

"We really wanted to install a walk-in closet and normally would do it all ourselves but between COVID and Mom's cancer battle it was just too tall a task," Menounos captioned this photo

She worked with a designer from California Closets to create an "open" layout with a window seat, a higher island for more drawer space and chic lighting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 88

Hilary Duff

Credit: Hilary duff/instagram

"That deep squat jean stretch," joked the actress and mom of three, snapping a tongue-out selfie in the bathroom. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 88

Naomie Olindo

Credit: Naomie olindo/ instagram

"Hi! We live in New York now," wrote the Southern Charm alum, who confirmed to PEOPLE in May that she was moving up the coast from her South Carolina hometown to New York City alongside her anesthesiologist boyfriend, Metul Shah.

The pair are currently living in a West Village apartment while looking for "a permanent place," Olindo shared.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 88

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Credit: Tamera Mowry/Instagram

The mom of two snapped a makeup-free selfie in her living room in the name of "#selflove."

"Today is gonna be a good day," she wrote. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 88

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

Credit: Ali Fedotowsky Manno/Instagram

"Last night after the kids went to bed Kevin and I grabbed a few beers and relaxed in our hammock while watching fire flies," the former Bachelorette wrote of the new backyard accessory she got her husband for Father's Day that now hangs in their Nashville backyard. "It was perfect."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 88

Stephen Curry

Credit: Steph Curry/Instagram

"Gang! Happy Father's Day to all the dads," the basketball star captioned this sweet selfie with his three kids he shares with wife Ayesha Curry: daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 88

Christie Brinkley and Don Lemon

Credit: Christie Brinkley/Instagram

"Ahhhh to hug friends again," the supermodel captioned this photo, sipping spritzes with the CNN anchor at her home in the Hamptons. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 88

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

"My fave room in my house," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned this photo of one of the living rooms in her notoriously minimalistic home in Hidden Hills, which she shared with Kanye West

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 88

Chrishell Stause

Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"New house. Who dis?" joked the Selling Sunset star, who recently moved into a new home. She added the hashtags "#dreamhome," "#homeowner" and "#AHHHHHHH."

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 88

Shawn Johnson East

Credit: Shawn Johnson/Instagram

"Guess it's now a tradition," the former Olympic gymnast captioned this photo of herself trying on an old leotard in her Nashville home, while pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East.

The star took a similar photo while she was pregnant with her daughter Drew Hazel, now 1. Back then, Johnson East donned her leotard from when she was on the 2008 Olympic team. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 88

Ant Anstead

Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

"Today we added an 'essential' addition to Temple home...." the TV host wrote, sharing a photo of his son, Hudson, 1, splashing around on the back deck of his new home in Laguna Beach, Calif. "And after numerous water fights the prize was an ice lolly in the paddling pool and an afternoon of pure FUN!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 88

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: amanda seyfried/ instagram

The actress and mom of two relaxed in a fluffy chair (shaped like a cat!) that she had commissioned from London-based textile artist Selby HI

"Mr. Bitterman has arrived to his final destination again," she captioned this photo on Instagram. "Thanks @selby_hi! He's very comfortable and happy to be home."

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 88

Iskra Lawrence

Credit: iskra/ instagram

"Mama Monday," wrote the model and mom of one, hanging out in her Texas backyard with her one-year-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend Philip Payne.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 88

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

"Hello, welcome to my home, the CDC says we should kiss strangers now," joked the actress and mom of two, striking a pose in her doorway. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 88

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! The actress and her daughter Kaavia James, 2, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, were "Matchy Matchy" while hanging out and sipping water in tropical pajamas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 88

Andy Cohen

Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

"Balloons: the gift that keeps on giving!" the Bravo host captioned this sweet photo of his son Ben, who turned two in February, playing with a bundle of birthday balloons. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 88

Sofia Vergara

Credit: Sofia Vergara Instagram

The Modern Family star celebrated Memorial Day weekend by hosting friends and family for a backyard barbecue — with husband Joe Manganiello on the grill!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 88

Ali Manno Fedotowsky

Credit: Ali Manno Fedotowsky Instagram

The former Bachelorette and her two kids — daughter Molly, 4, and son Riley, 3 — had a backyard swim at their new home in Tennessee. "Our pool days look a little different here in Nashville than they did in California," she wrote. "But I'll take em!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 88

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon kept it on brand and in the family for a recent gathering. "My sweet niece Abby showed up for dinner in my favorite @draperjames print. I love how she made it her style!" the actress wrote, giving a nod to her clothing line.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 88

Danica Patrick

Credit: Danica Patrick/Instagram

The former professional racecar driver celebrated National Wine Day in her home wine cellar, sipping on the two wines she makes herself. "Yes that's my cellar," she wrote. "When people ask why I make wine it's a simple answer, I like to drink it."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 88

Jessie James Decker

Credit: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

"Thanks for the mug sweet cheeks," the country singer and mom of three captioned this photo from her kitchen, showing off the "Best. Wife. Ever." mug her husband, former football player Eric Decker, gifted her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 88

The Selling Sunset Cast

Credit: Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Romain Bonnet and Brett Oppenheim headed over to Jason Oppenheim's home in the Hollywood Hills for a dinner party. "Dinner with the crew. Love working with my best friends," wrote Jason

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 88

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Credit: Joanna Gaines/Instagram; Inset: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"She's running out of room in here, but I sure love raising little plant loving humans," Joanna captioned this photo of her daughter Ella, 14, tending to the plants in her bedroom. Peep the propogation station!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 88

Kate Hudson

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! "Closet clean out with my girl," the actress captioned this sweet photo with her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, posing in oversize sunglasses. "Who else is ready for a Spring clean?"

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 88

Sadie Robertson

Credit: Sadie Robertson/Instagram

The Duck Dynasty star shared a sentimental Instagram post from her nursery, reflecting on her first week with daughter Honey James and what her newborn has already taught her. "1 week and you've officially changed me for the better. I've learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million," she wrote alongside the black-and-white photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 88

Kesha

Credit: Kesha/Instagram

"What is this song called???? Guess it correctly and you win the prize of knowing you're psychically in tune w me," joked the "Stronger" singer, snapping a barefaced selfie of herself playing the piano. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 88

Nate Berkus

Credit: Nate Berkus/Instagram. Inset: Dominik Bindl/Getty

The interior designer shared a peek at the wholesome little details in a corner of his home. "Framed black and white photos in beautiful frames are the best and easiest way to personalize your home," he wrote. Featured in the snaps are his husband, Jeremiah Brent, and their two kids: daughter Poppy, 6, and son Oskar, 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 88

Ashley Tisdale

Credit: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram. Inset: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

"Love setting up little 'relaxation stations' around the house. It helps me feel calm, grounded, and sane throughout the day," wrote the actress and new mom, who recently moved into a new L.A. home after selling her Los Feliz villa for $5.8 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 88

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The Cravings cookbook author and her family — including husband John Legend, daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 2 — recently moved into a new home, and the star shared some photos of the new digs on Instagram. They even recently held a unicorn-themed birthday party for Luna at the house! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 88

Hilaria Baldwin

Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The mom of six celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a photo with the kids she shares with husband Alec Baldwin. "I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother's Day photo of all 6 of them...because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS!" she joked. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 88

Justin Bieber

Credit: Justin Bieber Instagram

The "Peaches" singer snapped a series of selfies while waiting for his wife, model Hailey Bieber, to finish up in her massive walk-in closet. "Waiting for ol girl to figure out what she wants to wear, could be here all night folks wish me luck," he joked

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 88

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram; Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Now that's a Mother's Day gift! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of three was treated to multiple bouquets of multi-colored roses and peonies from boyfriend Travis Barker. The Poosh founder shares sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½ — with ex Scott Disick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 88

Lauren Bushnell Lane

Credit: lauren lane/ instagram

The pregnangt Bachelor alum is bumpin' along — and her cravings include "once a day iced black tea lemonades" from Starbucks, which she likes to enjoy in the sun in her Nashville backyard. She and husband Chris Lane announced they were expectin back in December, and have since revealed they are having a baby boy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 88

Thomas Rhett

Credit: thomas rhett/ instagram; John Shearer/Getty

"Sundays are for popsicles on the front porch," wrote the country singer, sharing this sweet photo of the three daughters he shares with wife Lauren Akins: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 88

Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert

Credit: caelynn miller keyes/ instagram

The engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars shared that they are "officially homeowners!!!" The pair have picked up the keys to their new home in Las Vegas and are moving in with their pup, Pappy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 88

Katie Couric

Credit: katie couric/ instagram; Craig Barritt/Getty

The journalist shared a photo of her tablescape along with an interesting tip about how she keeps her flower arrangements looking fresh.

"My neighborhood florist said putting a penny in the water makes your tulips stand up straight and tall! I never knew that!" she wrote, adding the hashtags "#funfact" and "#flowerpower."

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 88

Ryan Serhant

Credit: Ryan Serhant/Instagram

The Million Dollar Listing New York star and his family — including wife Emilia Bechrakis and daughter Zena, 2 — recently moved from their penthouse in Lower Manhattan to a townhouse in Brooklyn — and he shared a "sneak peek" on Instagram. "Lots of change in our life these last few months, with the new company and now the new house, but we wouldn't want it any other way," he wrote, joking that they've been "chasing Zena up and down all of these stairs" in the larger space.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 88

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic of her "Garage," filled with plenty of pint-sized vehicles for her kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, who turns 2 next month — and their cousins. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 88

Gal Gadot

Credit: Gal Gadot/Instagram

"I'm very easy to please these days," the Wonder Woman actress, who announced in March that she is pregnant with her third child, captioned this shot — sweatpants on and cup of tea in hand. She and husband Jaron Varsano also share daughters Alma, 9 and Maya, 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 88

Maria Sharapova

Credit: Maria Sharapova/Instagram

For her birthday, the tennis star was woken up to a "beyond gorgeous" floral arrangement courtesy of her fiancé, British businessman Alexander Gilkes. "You've set the bar very high for next year," she joked, tagging him in the caption. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 88

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East

Credit: Shawn johnson / instagram

The Olympic gymnast and her football player husband celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with some good food and drinks in their backyard in Nashville, TN. On the menu: Old-fashioned donuts and cocktails (and mocktails for Johnson East, who's pregnant!) on tap. "The best anniversary date night ever!" she wrote. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 88

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard

Credit: Hayley hubbard/ instagram

The Florida Georgia Line musician and his wife cuddled up at home in Nashville with their three kids: daughter Olivia, 3, and sons Luca, 1, and Atlas, 6 months. "Nothing like coming home to this bunch of smiling faces and these snuggles," Hayley captioned the photo

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 88

LeBron James

Credit: lebron james / instagram

The NBA champ and his six-year-old daughter Zhuri showed off their muscles after spending time in their home gym. "My workout partner today!" wrote the basketball player, adding the hashtag "#JamesGang." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 88

Kesha

Credit: Kesha/instagram

"Come n git it," the singer captioned this photo — featuring a pony! — from the stairs of her new L.A. home. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 88

Lauren Bushnell Lane

Credit: Lauren Bushnell lane/ instagram

"Any other expectant mamas find themselves just hanging out in the empty nursery?" the Bachelor alum, who is expecting a son with husband Chris Lane, captioned this photo from their Nashville, TN home. "It won't be empty for too much longer!!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 88

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Credit: tamera mowry/ instagram

"All is well. I'm home now," wrote the actress, snuggling up to daughter Ariah, 5, after being away from her family while filming a new project. She added the hashtags, "#family" and "#myminime."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 88

Kameron Westcott

Credit: Kameron westcott/ instagram

There's no such thing as too much pink — just ask this Real Housewives of Dallas star, who snapped a pic in her colorful closet! "Blazin' in PINK!!" she wrote.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 88

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a pose in an intergalactic-inspired outfit in her backyard at home in Holmby Hills, Calif. "To the moon & back," she captioned a series of snaps

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 88

Kate Hudson

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

"Soakin' it up!" The actress shared an adorable selfie of her and her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, rocking slicked-back buns while in bubble bath bliss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 88

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Credit: Snooki/Instagram

"House clean, kids are doing school, andddd i did my hair and makeup? OKAY MAWMA," wrote the Jersey Shore alum, matcha latte in hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 88

Beverley Mitchell

Credit: Beverley Mitchell/Instagram

"Last night we had the most magical celebration for Kenzie's birthday!" the 7th Heaven alum wrote of this backyard bash for her oldest daughter's eighth birthday — complete with a screening of Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon. "A truly magical birthday indeed!" she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 88

Busy Philipps

Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

"Just over here, sitting at my desk and working hard* on this beautiful Friday afternoon," wrote the podcast host from her home office, before joking, "****I'm working hard thinking about an aperol spritz IF I'M BEING HONEST."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 88

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Credit: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Making a splash! The Modern Family actor and his 8-month-old son Beckett went for a dip in their Los Feliz backyard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 88

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

"Standing in what WOULD be the new kitchen in our new home but if you've been following me for a while you know that we've had quite a few setbacks," the Selling Sunset star wrote of the house she and her soon-to-be husband are renovating in Newport Beach, California. The home flooded last year, throwing off their schedule and budget, but Young reveals that it's "almost ready." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 88

Shayna Taylor

Credit: Shayna Terese Taylor/Instagram

The model snapped a pic of her two cute pups — Panda and Oliver — in her Venice Beach, California, home to celebrate National Puppy Day. "I am one proud momma to these two trouble-makers," she wrote

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 88

Kevin Hart

Credit: Kevin Hart Instagram

"Happy Saturday from me & my little momma," the comedian captioned this adorable photo at home with his daughter Kaori Mai, 5 months, whom he shares with wife Eniko Parrish. "#Harts" he added. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 88

Shawn Johnson East

Credit: Shawn Johnson East Instagram

The pregnant Olympic gynmast smiled big in the kitchen beside daughter Drew Hazel, 1. "YES, we found out. YES, we are ecstatic," she wrote, teasing her upcoming sex reveal for her second child with husband Andrew East. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 88

Antoni Porowski and Martha Stewart

Credit: Antoni Porowski Instagram

The Queer Eye star visited the media maven at her farmhouse in Bedford, New York. "Monkey see monkey do," he captioned this photo of the two of them in front of their matching cars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 88

Giada De Laurentiis