Celebs at Home: Kylie Jenner Snaps a Pre-Workout Selfie in Her Living Room & More!
Stars share a glimpse inside their personal retreats on Instagram
Kylie Jenner
"Come workout with me," wrote the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, snapping a selfie in a purple set in front of the wine rack in her living room.
Josh Flagg
"Physically back home but mentally still in Europe," joked the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, sipping coffee in his robe at home in Beverly Hills.
Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East
"We're officially in the final countdown for baby boy's arrival!" wrote the former Olympic gymnast, who is expecting her second child with her football player husband, showing off the nursery in their Nashville home. "Can't believe he's coming in just a few short weeks."
Justin Baldoni
The Jane the Virgin star and his family — including wife Emily, son Maxwell, 3, and daughter Maiya, 6 — returned back home to the U.S. after visiting Emily's native country of Sweden. While the rest of the family needed a nap, Baldoni says he swears by two things to beat jet lag: "DONT EAT + NO CAFFEINE!"
Nastia Liukin
"BTS of what a 4am wake up, 10-hour media call looks like," the former Olympic gymnast captioned this photo from her chic home office in Dallas, Texas. "Not pictured: gummy bears, coffee, Harley having the zoomies (great for live TV interviews), and hours upon hours of prep."
Katie Thurston
"Guess we are making waves today," the current Bachelorette — who's halfway through her journey to find love on ABC — captioned this bedroom selfie. The star lit up social media on Monday when she wore her curly hair down and natural during the new episode.
LeBron James and Bad Bunny
"Always good to see my brother @badbunnypr!" wrote the NBA player, who traveled to Puerto Rico to visit the Latin music superstar. "Appreciate the love and hospitality in your hometown! Always love!"
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
The engaged Bachelor Nation alums are slowly getting settled into their new home in San Diego! "New rugs in the houseeee- finally!" wrote Godwin, sharing this snuggled-up photo from their all-white kitchen.
Maria Menounos
The TV personality is showing off the walk-in closet of her dreams!
"We really wanted to install a walk-in closet and normally would do it all ourselves but between COVID and Mom's cancer battle it was just too tall a task," Menounos captioned this photo.
She worked with a designer from California Closets to create an "open" layout with a window seat, a higher island for more drawer space and chic lighting.
Hilary Duff
"That deep squat jean stretch," joked the actress and mom of three, snapping a tongue-out selfie in the bathroom.
Naomie Olindo
"Hi! We live in New York now," wrote the Southern Charm alum, who confirmed to PEOPLE in May that she was moving up the coast from her South Carolina hometown to New York City alongside her anesthesiologist boyfriend, Metul Shah.
The pair are currently living in a West Village apartment while looking for "a permanent place," Olindo shared.
Tamera Mowry-Housley
The mom of two snapped a makeup-free selfie in her living room in the name of "#selflove."
"Today is gonna be a good day," she wrote.
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno
"Last night after the kids went to bed Kevin and I grabbed a few beers and relaxed in our hammock while watching fire flies," the former Bachelorette wrote of the new backyard accessory she got her husband for Father's Day that now hangs in their Nashville backyard. "It was perfect."
Stephen Curry
"Gang! Happy Father's Day to all the dads," the basketball star captioned this sweet selfie with his three kids he shares with wife Ayesha Curry: daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2.
Christie Brinkley and Don Lemon
"Ahhhh to hug friends again," the supermodel captioned this photo, sipping spritzes with the CNN anchor at her home in the Hamptons.
Kim Kardashian
"My fave room in my house," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned this photo of one of the living rooms in her notoriously minimalistic home in Hidden Hills, which she shared with Kanye West.
Chrishell Stause
"New house. Who dis?" joked the Selling Sunset star, who recently moved into a new home. She added the hashtags "#dreamhome," "#homeowner" and "#AHHHHHHH."
Shawn Johnson East
"Guess it's now a tradition," the former Olympic gymnast captioned this photo of herself trying on an old leotard in her Nashville home, while pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East.
The star took a similar photo while she was pregnant with her daughter Drew Hazel, now 1. Back then, Johnson East donned her leotard from when she was on the 2008 Olympic team.
Ant Anstead
"Today we added an 'essential' addition to Temple home...." the TV host wrote, sharing a photo of his son, Hudson, 1, splashing around on the back deck of his new home in Laguna Beach, Calif. "And after numerous water fights the prize was an ice lolly in the paddling pool and an afternoon of pure FUN!"
Amanda Seyfried
The actress and mom of two relaxed in a fluffy chair (shaped like a cat!) that she had commissioned from London-based textile artist Selby HI.
"Mr. Bitterman has arrived to his final destination again," she captioned this photo on Instagram. "Thanks @selby_hi! He's very comfortable and happy to be home."
Iskra Lawrence
"Mama Monday," wrote the model and mom of one, hanging out in her Texas backyard with her one-year-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend Philip Payne.
Mindy Kaling
"Hello, welcome to my home, the CDC says we should kiss strangers now," joked the actress and mom of two, striking a pose in her doorway.
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Like mother, like daughter! The actress and her daughter Kaavia James, 2, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, were "Matchy Matchy" while hanging out and sipping water in tropical pajamas.
Andy Cohen
"Balloons: the gift that keeps on giving!" the Bravo host captioned this sweet photo of his son Ben, who turned two in February, playing with a bundle of birthday balloons.
Sofia Vergara
The Modern Family star celebrated Memorial Day weekend by hosting friends and family for a backyard barbecue — with husband Joe Manganiello on the grill!
Ali Manno Fedotowsky
The former Bachelorette and her two kids — daughter Molly, 4, and son Riley, 3 — had a backyard swim at their new home in Tennessee. "Our pool days look a little different here in Nashville than they did in California," she wrote. "But I'll take em!"
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon kept it on brand and in the family for a recent gathering. "My sweet niece Abby showed up for dinner in my favorite @draperjames print. I love how she made it her style!" the actress wrote, giving a nod to her clothing line.
Danica Patrick
The former professional racecar driver celebrated National Wine Day in her home wine cellar, sipping on the two wines she makes herself. "Yes that's my cellar," she wrote. "When people ask why I make wine it's a simple answer, I like to drink it."
Jessie James Decker
"Thanks for the mug sweet cheeks," the country singer and mom of three captioned this photo from her kitchen, showing off the "Best. Wife. Ever." mug her husband, former football player Eric Decker, gifted her.
The Selling Sunset Cast
Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Romain Bonnet and Brett Oppenheim headed over to Jason Oppenheim's home in the Hollywood Hills for a dinner party. "Dinner with the crew. Love working with my best friends," wrote Jason.
Chip and Joanna Gaines
"She's running out of room in here, but I sure love raising little plant loving humans," Joanna captioned this photo of her daughter Ella, 14, tending to the plants in her bedroom. Peep the propogation station!
Kate Hudson
Like mother, like daughter! "Closet clean out with my girl," the actress captioned this sweet photo with her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, posing in oversize sunglasses. "Who else is ready for a Spring clean?"
Sadie Robertson
The Duck Dynasty star shared a sentimental Instagram post from her nursery, reflecting on her first week with daughter Honey James and what her newborn has already taught her. "1 week and you've officially changed me for the better. I've learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million," she wrote alongside the black-and-white photo.
Kesha
"What is this song called???? Guess it correctly and you win the prize of knowing you're psychically in tune w me," joked the "Stronger" singer, snapping a barefaced selfie of herself playing the piano.
Nate Berkus
The interior designer shared a peek at the wholesome little details in a corner of his home. "Framed black and white photos in beautiful frames are the best and easiest way to personalize your home," he wrote. Featured in the snaps are his husband, Jeremiah Brent, and their two kids: daughter Poppy, 6, and son Oskar, 3.
Ashley Tisdale
"Love setting up little 'relaxation stations' around the house. It helps me feel calm, grounded, and sane throughout the day," wrote the actress and new mom, who recently moved into a new L.A. home after selling her Los Feliz villa for $5.8 million.
Chrissy Teigen
The Cravings cookbook author and her family — including husband John Legend, daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 2 — recently moved into a new home, and the star shared some photos of the new digs on Instagram. They even recently held a unicorn-themed birthday party for Luna at the house!
Hilaria Baldwin
The mom of six celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a photo with the kids she shares with husband Alec Baldwin. "I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother's Day photo of all 6 of them...because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS!" she joked.
Justin Bieber
The "Peaches" singer snapped a series of selfies while waiting for his wife, model Hailey Bieber, to finish up in her massive walk-in closet. "Waiting for ol girl to figure out what she wants to wear, could be here all night folks wish me luck," he joked.
Kourtney Kardashian
Now that's a Mother's Day gift! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of three was treated to multiple bouquets of multi-colored roses and peonies from boyfriend Travis Barker. The Poosh founder shares sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½ — with ex Scott Disick.
Lauren Bushnell Lane
The pregnangt Bachelor alum is bumpin' along — and her cravings include "once a day iced black tea lemonades" from Starbucks, which she likes to enjoy in the sun in her Nashville backyard. She and husband Chris Lane announced they were expectin back in December, and have since revealed they are having a baby boy.
Thomas Rhett
"Sundays are for popsicles on the front porch," wrote the country singer, sharing this sweet photo of the three daughters he shares with wife Lauren Akins: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert
The engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars shared that they are "officially homeowners!!!" The pair have picked up the keys to their new home in Las Vegas and are moving in with their pup, Pappy.
Katie Couric
The journalist shared a photo of her tablescape along with an interesting tip about how she keeps her flower arrangements looking fresh.
"My neighborhood florist said putting a penny in the water makes your tulips stand up straight and tall! I never knew that!" she wrote, adding the hashtags "#funfact" and "#flowerpower."
Ryan Serhant
The Million Dollar Listing New York star and his family — including wife Emilia Bechrakis and daughter Zena, 2 — recently moved from their penthouse in Lower Manhattan to a townhouse in Brooklyn — and he shared a "sneak peek" on Instagram. "Lots of change in our life these last few months, with the new company and now the new house, but we wouldn't want it any other way," he wrote, joking that they've been "chasing Zena up and down all of these stairs" in the larger space.
Kim Kardashian
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic of her "Garage," filled with plenty of pint-sized vehicles for her kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, who turns 2 next month — and their cousins.
Gal Gadot
"I'm very easy to please these days," the Wonder Woman actress, who announced in March that she is pregnant with her third child, captioned this shot — sweatpants on and cup of tea in hand. She and husband Jaron Varsano also share daughters Alma, 9 and Maya, 3.
Maria Sharapova
For her birthday, the tennis star was woken up to a "beyond gorgeous" floral arrangement courtesy of her fiancé, British businessman Alexander Gilkes. "You've set the bar very high for next year," she joked, tagging him in the caption.
Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East
The Olympic gymnast and her football player husband celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with some good food and drinks in their backyard in Nashville, TN. On the menu: Old-fashioned donuts and cocktails (and mocktails for Johnson East, who's pregnant!) on tap. "The best anniversary date night ever!" she wrote.
Tyler and Hayley Hubbard
The Florida Georgia Line musician and his wife cuddled up at home in Nashville with their three kids: daughter Olivia, 3, and sons Luca, 1, and Atlas, 6 months. "Nothing like coming home to this bunch of smiling faces and these snuggles," Hayley captioned the photo.
LeBron James
The NBA champ and his six-year-old daughter Zhuri showed off their muscles after spending time in their home gym. "My workout partner today!" wrote the basketball player, adding the hashtag "#JamesGang."
Kesha
"Come n git it," the singer captioned this photo — featuring a pony! — from the stairs of her new L.A. home.
Lauren Bushnell Lane
"Any other expectant mamas find themselves just hanging out in the empty nursery?" the Bachelor alum, who is expecting a son with husband Chris Lane, captioned this photo from their Nashville, TN home. "It won't be empty for too much longer!!"
Tamera Mowry-Housley
"All is well. I'm home now," wrote the actress, snuggling up to daughter Ariah, 5, after being away from her family while filming a new project. She added the hashtags, "#family" and "#myminime."
Kameron Westcott
There's no such thing as too much pink — just ask this Real Housewives of Dallas star, who snapped a pic in her colorful closet! "Blazin' in PINK!!" she wrote.
Kylie Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a pose in an intergalactic-inspired outfit in her backyard at home in Holmby Hills, Calif. "To the moon & back," she captioned a series of snaps.
Kate Hudson
"Soakin' it up!" The actress shared an adorable selfie of her and her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, rocking slicked-back buns while in bubble bath bliss.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
"House clean, kids are doing school, andddd i did my hair and makeup? OKAY MAWMA," wrote the Jersey Shore alum, matcha latte in hand.
Beverley Mitchell
"Last night we had the most magical celebration for Kenzie's birthday!" the 7th Heaven alum wrote of this backyard bash for her oldest daughter's eighth birthday — complete with a screening of Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon. "A truly magical birthday indeed!" she added.
Busy Philipps
"Just over here, sitting at my desk and working hard* on this beautiful Friday afternoon," wrote the podcast host from her home office, before joking, "****I'm working hard thinking about an aperol spritz IF I'M BEING HONEST."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Making a splash! The Modern Family actor and his 8-month-old son Beckett went for a dip in their Los Feliz backyard.
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young
"Standing in what WOULD be the new kitchen in our new home but if you've been following me for a while you know that we've had quite a few setbacks," the Selling Sunset star wrote of the house she and her soon-to-be husband are renovating in Newport Beach, California. The home flooded last year, throwing off their schedule and budget, but Young reveals that it's "almost ready."
Shayna Taylor
The model snapped a pic of her two cute pups — Panda and Oliver — in her Venice Beach, California, home to celebrate National Puppy Day. "I am one proud momma to these two trouble-makers," she wrote.
Kevin Hart
"Happy Saturday from me & my little momma," the comedian captioned this adorable photo at home with his daughter Kaori Mai, 5 months, whom he shares with wife Eniko Parrish. "#Harts" he added.
Shawn Johnson East
The pregnant Olympic gynmast smiled big in the kitchen beside daughter Drew Hazel, 1. "YES, we found out. YES, we are ecstatic," she wrote, teasing her upcoming sex reveal for her second child with husband Andrew East.
Antoni Porowski and Martha Stewart
The Queer Eye star visited the media maven at her farmhouse in Bedford, New York. "Monkey see monkey do," he captioned this photo of the two of them in front of their matching cars.