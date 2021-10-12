Celebs at Home: Mindy Kaling Gets Diwali Ready in Her Chic Closet & More!
Stars share a glimpse inside their personal retreats on Instagram
Mindy Kaling
"After literally wearing sweatpants and a T-shirt for Diwali 2020, it was THRILLING to turn out this year for the Festival of Lights," wrote the actress, who dressed up in several stunning outfits for the holiday and shared snaps from her stylish walk-in closet.
Tan France
"Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it's the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?!" wrote the Queer Eye star, who is known for getting into the holiday spirit early every year. This will be the first Christmas for the fashion expert's son, Ismail (pictured here), who France and his husband Rob welcomed via surrogate in July.
Orlando Bloom
Anything for Daisy! The father of two got DIY'ing in the nursery of his youngest child — daughter Daisy Dove, 1 — whom he shares with Katy Perry, installing white-petalled daisies on the yellow walls. "Dad of the year," Perry commented in a video Bloom shared of the process.
Jasmine Roth
The HGTV star and "House Story" author shared a sweet photo with her husband, Brett — with whom she shares daughter Hazel, 1 — cooking up some greens in their Huntington Beach, CA home.
"Nobody is this excited about Kale…nobody!" she wrote, poking fun at her husband.
Raelynn
"Ready for bed with my bestie," wrote the country star and new mom, who welcomed daughter Daisy Rae with husband Josh Davis last month.
Dorinda Medley
Spooky season has arrived at Bluestone Manor! "My Happy Place," the former Real Housewives of New York star captioned a video in front of her Massachusetts mansion, which has been decorated for Halloween.
Christina Haack
The newly engaged HGTV star smiled wide while hanging out on her new back patio with her two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, her dog Cash, and her fiancé Joshua Hall's pup Stella.
"Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog," she wrote.
Demi Burnett
"If u need me I'll be at my house battling social anxiety," the Bachelor in Paradise star captioned this shot from her dining room table.
Kate Hudson
The newly engaged actress gave her followers a glimpse of her daughter Rani Rose's nursery when she shared this cute mother-daughter snapshot.
Hannah Brown
"Nap time but make it fashion," wrote the former Bachelorette, showing off her newly made-over bedroom in L.A.
Mark Wahlberg
The actor celebrated his youngest son Brendan's 13th birthday at home, sharing this photo from the kitchen.
"Happy B day buddy! We now have 3 teenagers in the house," wrote the father of four.
Batsheva Hart
The My Unorthodox Life star, who recently announced that her family's hit Netflix reality show has been renewed for a second season, shared this glamorous shot in front of her family's home in the Hamptons. "Summer is officially over," she wrote.
Nate Berkus
The interior designer and his son Oskar, 3, look adorable in this shot from their kitchen.
"The happiest home. Thankful everyday," Jeremiah Brent, Berkus's husband of seven years — with whom he shares Oskar and daughter Poppy, 6 — captioned this photo.
Christina Haack
"Where it all began," the Christina on the Coast star captioned this photo with boyfriend Joshua Hall in front of the farmhouse in Tennessee she purchased earlier this year.
"It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more," Haack told PEOPLE exclusively of the vacation home back in May.