Celebs at Home: Kevin Hart Shows Off 'One of the Best Gifts That I Have Ever Received,' and More!
Stars share inside their personal retreats on Instagram
Kevin Hart
The comedian showed off "one of the best gifts that I have ever received" — a sizable painting of his late mother, Nancy Hart, who died of cancer in 2007.
Jessie James Decker
The "Just Feed Me" author celebrated the release of her new cookbook with a bubble bath complete with wine and her daughter Vivianne, 6, who can be seen rocking a face mask.
"This is totally normal right? 😂" wrote the star.
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
The newly engaged couple hosted a Paris-themed 10th birthday party in their backyard for El Moussa's daughter Taylor, whom he shares with ex Christina Anstead.
The Flip or Flop star also shared a heartfelt message about his daughter. "When I was at my lowest she was there for me. It didn’t matter how bad it was she would tell me she loved me and that everything was going to be okay," he wrote.
He added, "This incredible kid is my rock and I work hard each day to make her proud."
Jennifer Aniston
The Friends star enjoyed a glass of bubbly and a face mask ahead of the Emmy Awards Sunday night. She took a moment to congratulate "the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year."
Yolanda and Gigi Hadid
The soon-to-be grandma shared a sweet photo hugging her supermodel daughter's bump. "Waiting patiently for her angel to be born," she captioned the photo.
Kameron Westcott
The Real Housewives of Dallas star has "officially" moved out of her house! "May have had to ask for an extension on move out... 🤣 Just too much stuff!!" she captioned this photo with her kids, Hilton and Cruise, noting that the closet, where they're sitting, took the longest to empty.
Kate Hudson
"Monday... 🤷♀️," wrote the actress, sharing a photo of herself and her daughter Rani Rose, 1, looking like they weren't ready for the weekend to end.
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell
It's game day at the Lane house! The country star and the Bachelor alum got all dressed up (including their two dogs, Cooper and Chloe!) in their Carolina Panthers gear for some Sunday football.
"Hot husband and cute lil babies 🏈," Bushnell captioned this photo.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The L.A.'s Finest actress and the retired NBA star hung out with their "moody baby," Kaavia James, 1, and all her toys in their backyard.
Ciara
The singer and her three kids — Win Harrison, 1 month, Sienna Princess, 3, and Future Zahir, 6 — cheered on her football player husband, Russell Wilson, as he kicked off his ninth season as the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
"Bringing the stadium energy to the house! 💃🏽 #Gohawks!!" she wrote.