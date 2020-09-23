The newly engaged couple hosted a Paris-themed 10th birthday party in their backyard for El Moussa's daughter Taylor, whom he shares with ex Christina Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star also shared a heartfelt message about his daughter. "When I was at my lowest she was there for me. It didn’t matter how bad it was she would tell me she loved me and that everything was going to be okay," he wrote.

He added, "This incredible kid is my rock and I work hard each day to make her proud."