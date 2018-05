Shop Jessica Alba's Carry-On, Meghan Markle's Go-To Tote and More Celeb-Favorite Travel Bags

Celebs are always on the go, but somehow manage to always look amazingly put-together whether they’re stepping off a plane or slipping into a hotel lobby. The secret? A great travel bag — or three. Here, the carry-ons, rollerboards, totes and catch-alls stars rely on.

First up: You simply can’t talk about chic travel without mentioning the “luggage with the grooves,” Rimowa, (they’ve had 100 years to build the brand, after all). Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow are both partial to the Topas line, while Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish prefer the titanium version.

Buy It! Styles from $495; saks.com