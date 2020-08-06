Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kat Von D Lists Her $3.4 Million Hollywood Hills Home — See Inside!

The Miami Ink alum originally purchased the Spanish-style property for $2 million in 2011

Katherine Von Drachenberg, better known as Kat Von D, has listed her Hollywood Hills home!

The celebrity tattoo artist, 38, originally bought the gated Spanish-style home in 2011 for $2.175 million. She recently listed it with Marissa Faith, a partner at Deasy Penner Podley, and Jamie Sher of The Sher Group for $3.4 million.

Originally built in the 1920s the home sits at just over 4,100 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Von D, who first appeared on Miami Ink before starring in the spin-off L.A. Ink, made several custom updates to the property, including installing “imported, hand-painted wallpaper” in the home office, Faith told Realtor.com. She also soundproofed some of the windows so that music could be recorded in the home, according to the listing agents.

The listing describes a kitchen that has been updated with high-end appliances and a retractable projection screen with surround sound that transforms the living room into an at-home theater experience.

However, Faith says, “It’s more about what was left intact, rather than what was changed, that makes it special."

Von D, who recently stepped down from her namesake beauty brand, preserved much of the home's original charm and details, including its decorative banisters, high ceilings, large windows and arched doorways.

Outside, the property features a barbecue area, fire pit, and spa. For buyers looking to add their own update, the listing notes that the grounds have room for a pool. There is also a guest house and a two-car garage.

The listing also notes that while the home is "tucked away," it's centrally located and near plenty of nightlife, shops, and restaurants.

In February, Von D shared a post with her followers announcing she, husband Rafael Reyes and the couple's son, Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes, had moved into a new Victorian home.

"My heart explodes with joy getting to take our very first family photo together in our new home!" she shared alongside a photo of the family posing in front of embellished walls.