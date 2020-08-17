Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Has Real Her Estate License, Plus More Celebrities Who Are Agents
When they're not selling a scene, they're selling multi-million dollar homes
Elizabeth Olsen
The WandaVision actress revealed to W Magazine in August that she's secretly skilled in real estate — and her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, have something to do with it.
"I got my real estate license because I didn't want to work in a restaurant in New York, as a summer job. So I thought, I'll work in a real estate office," she told the publication for their second annual TV Portfolio. "I was dealing with my sister's friend who was a realtor, and I dealt with his rental clients. And I would mispronounce streets in New York, because I had just moved there, all the time."
Ramona Singer
The Real Housewives of New York star took to Instagram in December to share that she will be joining Douglas Elliman as a real estate broker on the team of broker Michael Lorber.
"Real estate broker in training," the mom of one captioned a photo of herself in a high-rise apartment, posing in front of glass walls that show off a view of the New York City skyline at sunset.
In addition to the new real estate venture, Singer also spends like working on her jewelry company, anti-aging skincare collection and Pinot Grigio line.
Emma Slater
This Dancing With the Stars pro is ready to twirl through some open houses!
"I got my real estate license today!!!! I really can't believe it!!!" Slater wrote on Instagram in early August, showing off a letter congratulating her for passing the exam. "Not too many people know this but I've been studying for quite a while, and I've had a passion for real estate all my life."
The dancer says she plans to use her license for personal investments, as well as to "help others with their real estate needs too."
Who knows, maybe she'll call up Drew Scott, her partner on DWTS in 2017, for a little advice!
Chrishell Stause
The actress used to star on soap operas like Days of Our Lives and All My Children, but has pivoted to selling homes in L.A. (and, notably, the San Fernando Valley). A fixture on Netflix's Selling Sunset, Stause has become a fan favorite as viewers rallied behind her after watching the fallout from her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Will you accept this ... house key? The former Bachelor and professional race car driver traded in car keys and roses for house keys. He's a real estate agent with RE/MAX Excalibur in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kelly Bensimon
The former Real Housewives of New York castmember added real estate agent to her résumé in August 2019. Bensimon joined real estate royalty when she began working for Douglas Elliman.
The former model told Page Six of her new professional pursuit, "I feel very lucky to have such a diverse client base, and now I have the advantage of breadth of experience with Douglas Elliman," she said. "They are the strategic partner in all of my real estate endeavors."
Tamra Judge
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge revealed that she would be dusting off her real estate license and returning to the art of making a deal.
"I'm going back into real estate. I've signed up with a luxury real estate agency," Judge revealed on RealiTea With Derek Z. She'll be working for another Bravo alum, John McMonigle, who appeared on the series Real Estate Wars. "He has a beautiful office in Corona Del Mar called Agent Inc.," says Judge.
Mauricio Umansky
Umansky, who's married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is not only a real estate agent, he is the founder and CEO of The Agency.
The high-end L.A. firm also has ties to another real estate reality series: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Two of his agents, James Harris and David Parnes, appear on the show, which also airs on Bravo.
Kendra Wilkinson
Just call her the realtor next door!
After she passed her real estate exam in June 2020, the former Girls Next Door star became an agent at Douglas Elliman. In July 2021, it was announced that Wilkinson would be starring in a six-part docuseries following her experience as a first-time agent, called Kendra Sells Hollywood, Discovery+.
Dorinda Medley
"I used to be real estate agent, that's how I met my late husband, Richard Medley. I got him his townhouse," Medley told the Times Union in 2019.
We're sure that whenever she was holding an open house, she "made it nice."
Jeana Keough
The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has over 30 years of experience selling homes. She is currently an agent with Coldwell Bankers.