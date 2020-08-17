The WandaVision actress revealed to W Magazine in August that she's secretly skilled in real estate — and her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, have something to do with it.

"I got my real estate license because I didn't want to work in a restaurant in New York, as a summer job. So I thought, I'll work in a real estate office," she told the publication for their second annual TV Portfolio. "I was dealing with my sister's friend who was a realtor, and I dealt with his rental clients. And I would mispronounce streets in New York, because I had just moved there, all the time."