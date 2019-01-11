No Trespassing! 16 Celebs Who've Owned Private Islands

In 2006, the master illusionist bought a group of 11 islands in the Bahamas around Musha Cay for $50 million, according to Forbes. Then with another $30 million — and appropriate sleight of hand — he turned the whole area into "The Islands of Copperfield Bay," an ultra-luxe resort described as "one part Casino Royale, two parts Blue Lagoon."

Just 90 minutes from Miami, Musha Cay provides an ultra-private getaway for anyone who can afford the magical fee of $42,000 per night for up to 12 guests (with prices rising per person up to 24 guests) to stay in one of its five main island homes — although only one group can rent the island at a time, a representative for the property told PEOPLE.

When they’re not sleeping, guests get to enjoy 40 private beaches, an outdoor theater, a speedboat, gym, tennis courts, team illusions and other adventures. Those to have made the journey include Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jim Carrey and John Travolta, while Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem — as well as Google founder Sergey Brin — have held weddings there.