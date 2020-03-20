Celebrity Organizers Share ‘14 Day Guide’ to Cleaning Out Your House While Social Distancing

Image zoom Clea Shearer

The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have taken a break from transforming celebrity homes in order to practice social distancing amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). But while the professional organizers are staying home in an effort to flatten the curve, they’re still spreading their home cleansing gospel.

The Nashville-based duo are using Instagram to share a series of mini projects people can complete each day for the next 14 days (the period of a coronavirus quarantine) to get their homes in shape while stuck in isolation.

They began the series — which they’re calling the “14 Day Edit” — on Saturday, sharing an Instagram post that promises the secrets to organizing your “home, purse, inbox, phone, and more.”

Image zoom Desiree Navarro/Getty

On Sunday, Day 1 of the series, they suggested to followers they start by updating their refrigerator, using a photo of Khloé Kardashian’s über-organized fridge as inspiration.

In order to get your fridge looking like Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s, they suggest you first “Clear out expired items, wipe down shelves and create contained categories!” They also note labeling different sections of the fridge to make clear what products belong in what areas, using categories such as produce, meat, leftovers, etc. That way, you can easily see what you have and what you need to restock.

On Day 2, the ladies moved into a different area of the kitchen — the pantry.

“Check expiration dates in your pantry and edit out old items!” they instructed. “It’s also a good way to take inventory of your items and stock-up on what you need!” In these uncertain times, they note, you’re probably going to want to ensure you have enough canned goods and non-perishables.

Day 3 was all about tackling a drawer in the house — whether it be a junk drawer, kitchen drawer, bathroom drawer or any other.

They suggest starting by taking absolutely everything out of the drawer and then taking out the items you don’t need, use or like before organizing the remaining items using separating trays and color-coordination.

Even though a drawer may seem small compared to, say, an entire closet, they promise that, “One organized drawer will give you the confidence to tackle bigger projects!”

On Day 4, they suggested getting down and dirty with another area of the home that often goes overlooked, but still deserves a little love: Under the sink.

“It might not be as glamorous as the pantry, but we promise it can look just as good,” they wrote. “And at this point, don’t your Clorox wipes deserve the very best?” In their photo, they show how clear, plastic bins can be used to contain like items, and stacked to maximize space.

Keep checking The Home Edit Instagram page for 10 more days of nightly projects.

When they’re not social distancing and sharing their best tips on Instagram, Shearer and Teplin are traveling to the homes of Hollywood’s A-listers — like Kasey Musgraves, Mandy Moore and Mindy Kaling — to turn their organization dreams into a reality.

They are also currently working with Reese Witherspoon on a Netflix show about their business, though a release date has not yet been announced. In March 2019, they released their New York Times bestselling first book, The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals.

See more of their work, including Thomas Rhett’s master closet and Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids’ playroom in PEOPLE’s recent feature about how stars get — and stay! — organized.