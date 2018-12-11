Celeb Moms are Nailing Elf on the Shelf: How Busy Philipps and More Make Holiday Magic

Busy Phillips is a holiday decorating pro. She decked out her house this year with an electric train, a full-size nutcracker, garland swags on the stairs and of course her very creative elves. One of her recent masterful scenes, set up for her two daughters, Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 5, included two of Santa’s helpers making snow angels in flour. Another saw her elves having a “sElf care day” at the spa.