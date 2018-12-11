Celeb Moms are Nailing Elf on the Shelf: How Busy Philipps and More Make Holiday Magic

These celeb moms are winning Christmas with their elaborate Elf on the Shelf displays

Megan Stein
and Mackenzie Schmidt
December 11, 2018 12:55 PM
<p>Busy Phillips is a holiday decorating pro. She <a href="https://people.com/home/busy-phillips-michaels-holiday-decor-home/">decked out her house</a>&nbsp;this year with an electric train, a full-size nutcracker, garland swags on the stairs and of course her very creative elves. One of her recent masterful scenes, set up for her two daughters, Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 5, included two of Santa&#8217;s helpers making snow angels in flour. Another saw her elves having a &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrIaZZOB_2U/">sElf care day</a>&#8221; at the spa.</p>
