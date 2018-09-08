Celebrity Kids Are Getting in on Over-The-Top Dorm Room Trend: See Their Lavish College Digs

A simple bedspread and a poster stuck on the wall doesn’t cut it for college dorm decor anymore.

Today, incoming undergrads are upping their decorating agenda (and budget!) to give their dorms a more luxurious vibe. Many kids go all out, spending money on throw pillows, extra seating, beautiful storage and fun wall art to make their blank-slate digs feel like a Pinterest-perfect home.

In 2017, two Ole Miss students’ impeccably decorated dorm room went viral on social media. Their monogrammed pillows and tufted headboards looked incredibly high-end, but the girls did the whole thing on a budget, shopping at stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall’s to update their once-dreary space.

The same year, two freshmen at Texas State University showed off their lofted twin beds with canopies and faux brick wallpaper, which gave their room a city apartment vibe.

Now, celebrities’ kids are hopping on the trend of sprucing up their college living spaces.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards helped decorate her daughter Sophia Umansky’s suite-style dorm in Washington, D.C., with luxe velvet seating that doubles as shoe storage and gold wall fans that make it feel more like home.

“We really wanted this room to reflect her style so that she would feel like she was bringing a little piece of home with her here,” Kyle told PEOPLE of the space, which they decorated with pieces from HomeGoods. “It’s hard when you leave home, so we wanted her to feel comfy and just feel like it was her own personal space.”

“It’s not going to be a cookie-cutter dorm room where everybody’s room looks the same,” she said.

Umansky wanted a “retro glam” style, so the mother-daughter duo shopped with a blush and white color scheme in mind and added pops of gold.

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin moved into her first apartment in N.Y.C. in March ahead of her freshman year at New York University, where she starts in January. In decorating her two-bedroom, two-bathroom space, the 20-year-old runway model opted for youthful decorations like gold-accented bubble chairs suspending from the ceiling, furry millennial pink pillows and a delicate metal chandelier above her bed.

“Initially I wanted black, white, and gray, but the design team suggested a pop of color,” she told Town & Country in their August issue. “We went with pink, and I’m glad we did.”

Hamlin is hardly the first young celeb to forgo the college dorm experience for a swanky apartment. Before starting at NYU in 2004, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen reportedly dropped $7.3 million on four penthouse apartments in Greenwich village, turning them into a massive 5,725-square-foot abode. Although they decorated the space, the Olsens never lived in the apartment, instead choosing to live separately. Ultimately, they both dropped out of the university.

However, many celebrities and their children have opted for the traditional dorm route, and have even found ways to transform their hall-style rooms (with shared bathrooms for everyone!) into glam college crash pads. Boston University alumna Olivia Culpo teamed up with eBay for an affordable line of dorm decor to make college feel more like home.

“My dorm room showcased my personality with a cozy white rug and fresh flowers. I also tried pink wallpaper,” she told PEOPLE. “Now, [I] would opt for a more minimal, clean look,” she said. “I might also add some gold accents to make it even more stylized.”