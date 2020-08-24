Celebrity Interior Designer Jeff Andrews Lists L.A. Home for $2.35M — See Inside!

Jeff Andrews, interior designer to the stars, is moving on from his Los Angeles abode.

The celeb-favorite designer listed his two-bedroom, three-bathroom single-story residence for $2.35 million last week, featuring 2,334 square feet of sunny California vibes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the listing by Daniel Banchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, the Spanish Colonial home dates back to 1934. The space includes a master suite that boasts a spa-like bath, plus Italian marble, a "sunken" living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. French doors open to the plant-filled flourishing backyard area, and a two-car garage is connected with simple street access.

Image zoom Postrain Productions; Inset: Stephen Busken

Aside from being included within his 2019 style book, The New Glamour: Interiors with Star Quality, Andrews' now-for-sale home was also showcased in House Beautiful last year, when he told the outlet that “designing your own home as a designer, there’s a bit of pressure — you feel like you need to live the life you’re creating for your clients.”

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Image zoom Postrain Productions

“I just laid it all out like I would for a client, but it was for me,” he explained at the time of his approach and process for designing his own living space. “And I thought, 'This is it. This is going to be the backdrop to my life.'”

Speaking with Architectural Digest last May, Andrews opened up about working with world-famous clients, including Jenner, whom he said had surprisingly well-honed taste for interior design.

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Image zoom Postrain Productions

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Sells Her Hidden Hills Home for $15 Million — See Inside!

"I was always fascinated by what she had to say. Kris has absorbed so much design throughout her life, and she was very generous with her feedback. The collaboration ultimately kicked me up a notch as a designer," he said.