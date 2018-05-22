Celebs' Favorite Instagram Photo Op Spots, Revealed! Where Taylor, Reese and More Strike a Pose

See where your favorite celebs are stopping for a tourist-y selfie

Mackenzie Schmidt
May 22, 2018 05:18 PM
<p>The &#8220;Delicate&#8221; singer posed in front of a pair of intricate wings created by the artist Kelsey Montague in New York City. But fans don&#8217;t have to trek to the Big Apple to replicate Swift&#8217;s sidewalk snap. Montague has painted public pieces all over the country. This interactive&nbsp;<a href="https://kelseymontagueart.com/world-map/">map</a>&nbsp;will help you find the nearest one.</p>
Taylor Swift at Kelsey Montague's Wings, Multiple Locations

The “Delicate” singer posed in front of a pair of intricate wings created by the artist Kelsey Montague in New York City. But fans don’t have to trek to the Big Apple to replicate Swift’s sidewalk snap. Montague has painted public pieces all over the country. This interactive map will help you find the nearest one.

Taylor Swift/Instagram
<p>Music City&#8217;s &#8220;I Believe in Nashville&#8221; mural is a perfect spot to grab your tourist shot, even if you&#8217;re a regular, like Reese Witherspoon. </p>
Reese Witherspoon at the Nashville Banner

Music City’s “I Believe in Nashville” mural is a perfect spot to grab your tourist shot, even if you’re a regular, like Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram
<p>Art lovers and Instagram aficionados have waited in line for hours for a chance to step inside Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama&#8217;s starry, mirrored installations. Selfie pros, like Katy Perry, will have to act fast though &mdash; visitors are generally allowed less than a minute inside. &ldquo;Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors&rdquo; is next on view at the <a href="http://www.clevelandart.org/">Cleveland Museum of Art</a> from July through September.&nbsp;</p>
Katy Perry at a Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room, Traveling

Art lovers and Instagram aficionados have waited in line for hours for a chance to step inside Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s starry, mirrored installations. Selfie pros, like Katy Perry, will have to act fast though — visitors are generally allowed less than a minute inside. “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” is next on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art from July through September. 

Katy Perry/Instagram
<p>Another fan of Kusama&#8217;s creations: Victoria Beckham, who captured this psychedelic space titled &#8220;All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins,&#8221; also<a href="http://www.clevelandart.org/"> on view in Cleveland</a> this summer.&nbsp;</p>
Victoria Beckham in a Yayoi Kusama Inifinity Room, Traveling

Another fan of Kusama’s creations: Victoria Beckham, who captured this psychedelic space titled “All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins,” also on view in Cleveland this summer. 

Victoria Beckham/Instagram
<p>Kimye posed in front of the iconic installation, which can be found outside the<a href="https://collections.lacma.org/node/214966"> Los Angeles County Museum of Art</a> on Wilshire Blvd. The magical display, made of 202 restored cast iron street lamps, was created by artist Chris Burden. Another celeb fan, Leonardo DiCaprio&#8217;s foundation, is paying for all the light bulbs to be converted to LEDs in 2018.&nbsp;</p>
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at LACMA's Urban Lights, Los Angeles

Kimye posed in front of the iconic installation, which can be found outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wilshire Blvd. The magical display, made of 202 restored cast iron street lamps, was created by artist Chris Burden. Another celeb fan, Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation, is paying for all the light bulbs to be converted to LEDs in 2018. 

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p>This famous wall, located inside the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, is one of the most popular spots to snap a selfie due to it&#8217;s universally flattering lilac hue.&nbsp;Fans were concerned the wall was <a href="https://people.com/home/disney-is-getting-rid-of-a-favorite-photo-spot-at-the-magic-kingdom-and-fans-are-losing-it/">being done away this spring</a>, but it turns out Disney was just <a href="https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2018/04/new-purple-wall-unveiled-in-tomorrowland-at-magic-kingdom-park/">giving it a refresh</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Sabrina Soto at the Magic Kingdom Purple Wall, Orlando

This famous wall, located inside the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, is one of the most popular spots to snap a selfie due to it’s universally flattering lilac hue. Fans were concerned the wall was being done away this spring, but it turns out Disney was just giving it a refresh

Sabrina Soto Instagram
<p>Arizona&#8217;s remarkable sandstone slot canyons were carved into the earth by ancient rivers. Today, the narrow natural wonders draw professional nature photographers and Instagrammers by the thousands. In addition to Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham, <a href="https://people.com/home/kendall-jenner-antelope-canyon-vacation-photos/">Kendall Jenner stopped by</a> in November, <a href="https://people.com/home/kim-kardashian-west-birthday-vacation-amangiri-resort-utah/">followed by Kourtney Kardashian</a> in May. The spot is open to tourists on guided tours, and sees 160,000 visitors per year according to Grand Canyon Guru.</p>
Rosie Huntington-Whitely at Antelope Canyon, Arizona

Arizona’s remarkable sandstone slot canyons were carved into the earth by ancient rivers. Today, the narrow natural wonders draw professional nature photographers and Instagrammers by the thousands. In addition to Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham, Kendall Jenner stopped by in November, followed by Kourtney Kardashian in May. The spot is open to tourists on guided tours, and sees 160,000 visitors per year according to Grand Canyon Guru.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram
<p>This selfie spot offers a simple sentiment in a super casual scrawl, but draws visitors to Texas&#8217;s capital city from all over, including Miley Cyrus&#8217;s mom, Tish, and sisters, Noah and Brandi. Head to the corner of South Congress and and West James to grab a shot for your socials.&nbsp;</p>
The Cyruses at the "I Love You So Much Wall," Austin

This selfie spot offers a simple sentiment in a super casual scrawl, but draws visitors to Texas’s capital city from all over, including Miley Cyrus’s mom, Tish, and sisters, Noah and Brandi. Head to the corner of South Congress and and West James to grab a shot for your socials. 

<p>The actress and singer&#8217;s 14 million Instagram followers need look no further than the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, where the public Micheltorena stairs&#8217; 177 steps start at Micheltorena Street and Sunset Boulevard. </p>
Victoria Justice at Micheltorena Stairs, Los Angeles

The actress and singer’s 14 million Instagram followers need look no further than the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, where the public Micheltorena stairs’ 177 steps start at Micheltorena Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Victoria Justice/Instagram
<p>Queer Eye&#8217;s king of grooming tried out his crown at this commissioned piece by Montague (the creator of Taylor Swift&#8217;s wings) for Allswell. It can be found at the corner of Kenmare and Mott Streets in New York City. </p>
Jonathan Van Ness at Kelsey Montague's Allswell Crown

Queer Eye’s king of grooming tried out his crown at this commissioned piece by Montague (the creator of Taylor Swift’s wings) for Allswell. It can be found at the corner of Kenmare and Mott Streets in New York City.

courtesy ABMC
<p>The Life Sentence star found a little known, but no less &#8216;grammable ombre pink painted wall along Atlanta&#8217;s BeltLine, a 33-mile network of multi-use, public trails.</p>
Lucy Hale on the BeltLine Trail, Atlanta

The Life Sentence star found a little known, but no less ‘grammable ombre pink painted wall along Atlanta’s BeltLine, a 33-mile network of multi-use, public trails.

Lucy Hale/Instagram
<p>The Global Angel Wings Project of artist Colette Miller kicked off in 2012 and has seen similar feathered works installed all over the world. Roberts appears to be at the Los Angeles site, on the side of Regis Wine &amp; Liquor at Westfield Century City. Track down your nearest pair on the artist&#8217;s <a href="http://colettemiller.com/angelwings">map</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Emma Roberts at the Colette Miller Angel Wings Wall, Los Angeles

The Global Angel Wings Project of artist Colette Miller kicked off in 2012 and has seen similar feathered works installed all over the world. Roberts appears to be at the Los Angeles site, on the side of Regis Wine & Liquor at Westfield Century City. Track down your nearest pair on the artist’s map

Emma Roberts/Instagram
