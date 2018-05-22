Celebs' Favorite Instagram Photo Op Spots, Revealed! Where Taylor, Reese and More Strike a Pose

Arizona’s remarkable sandstone slot canyons were carved into the earth by ancient rivers. Today, the narrow natural wonders draw professional nature photographers and Instagrammers by the thousands. In addition to Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jason Statham, Kendall Jenner stopped by in November, followed by Kourtney Kardashian in May. The spot is open to tourists on guided tours, and sees 160,000 visitors per year according to Grand Canyon Guru.