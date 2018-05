The Bachelorette's Rachel and Bryan's Romantic Mexico Hideaway and More Celeb-Favorite Hotels

Justin Bieber made himself at home at the One & Only Cape Town hotel when he passed through the South African city on his Purpose tour this week. The five-star resort proved the perfect setting for the singer to make an impromptu video of himself getting dance-y after some (presumably very caffeinated) iced coffee.

Four hundred thousand fans also joined Bieber’s Instagram live session, during which he gave a tour of his suite — complete with positive messages scrawled on the bathroom mirror and clothes on the floor — before heading out into the hallway to prank his fellow guests by pretending to be room service.