The pregnant singer is “starting week 28” with a bathroom bump selfie. She jokes, “Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??” The Nashville-based star, who already shares two children — Vivianne Rose, 3, and Eric II, 2 — with husband Eric Decker of the Tennessee Titans, also told a personal story about her sister’s pregnancy and premature birth of her niece: “Side note (can’t believe my baby sister @sydneyraeface had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl.”