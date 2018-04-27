Star Tracks: Celebs at Home

Stars share a peek inside their houses on Instagram

Mackenzie Schmidt and Megan Stein
April 27, 2018 01:27 PM
Spa day problems! "When your iPhones face recognition feature won't work just cause you've got a mud mask on," Heigl captions this selfie of her at-home beauty treatment.
Katherine Heigl

Spa day problems! “When your iPhones face recognition feature won’t work just cause you’ve got a mud mask on,” Heigl captions this selfie of her at-home beauty treatment.

Katherine Heigl Instagram
The actress is picking up some new hostessing know-how. "I just watched a 'How to set the table' video on YouTube. It's not as hard as you would imagine and it's a great upper body workout," she writes of her summer tablescape.
Isla Fisher

The actress is picking up some new hostessing know-how. “I just watched a ‘How to set the table’ video on YouTube. It’s not as hard as you would imagine and it’s a great upper body workout,” she writes of her summer tablescape. 

Isla Fisher Instagram
The mom of four celebrated the big 4-0 (and showed off her growing baby bump) with a generous helping of doughnuts. "This is 40. And I like it," she captioned her birthday Instagram post.
Joanna Gaines

The mom of four celebrated the big 4-0 (and showed off her growing baby bump) with a generous helping of doughnuts. “This is 40. And I like it,” she captioned her birthday Instagram post. 

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
The singer is having a girls' night in, complete with "pizza, enchilada caserole," a handful of  ice cream flavors and a personal screening of I Feel Pretty.
Selena Gomez

The singer is having a girls’ night in, complete with “pizza, enchilada caserole,” a handful of  ice cream flavors and a personal screening of I Feel Pretty. 

Jeremiah Brent is newly a "#fatheroftwo." The designer and husband Nate Berkus welcomed son Oskar Michael on March 26. The Nate and Jeremiah by Design star shared a morning cuddle with daughter Poppy, 3, and shared the secret to keeping up with his newly expanded clan: "But first [coffee]," he writes.
Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah Brent is newly a “#fatheroftwo.” The designer and husband Nate Berkus welcomed son Oskar Michael on March 26. The Nate and Jeremiah by Design star shared a morning cuddle with daughter Poppy, 3, and shared the secret to keeping up with his newly expanded clan: “But first [coffee],” he writes.

The Victoria's Secret model looks as flawless as her modern and minimal Los Angeles home. Huntington-Whiteley and partner Jason Statham purchased the place from fashion designer Jenni Kayne, who did a top to bottom remodel.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 

The Victoria’s Secret model looks as flawless as her modern and minimal Los Angeles home. Huntington-Whiteley and partner Jason Statham purchased the place from fashion designer Jenni Kayne, who did a top to bottom remodel. 

Rosie Huntington Whitely Instagram
Boomer Phelps has picked up a necessary swimming skill from his Olympian dad: "He learned how to tie his towel around his waist!" Michael captions a sweet photo with his Instagram-famous older child (he and wife Nicole welcomed a second son in February).
Michael and Boomer Phelps

Boomer Phelps has picked up a necessary swimming skill from his Olympian dad: “He learned how to tie his towel around his waist!” Michael captions a sweet photo with his Instagram-famous older child (he and wife Nicole welcomed a second son in February). 

The supermodel catches some early spring rays outside her home in England — a Tudor mansion she's said is also home to some "lovely" ghosts. "Bright beautiful day in Coldham / Suffolk!" she writes.
Claudia Schiffer

The supermodel catches some early spring rays outside her home in England — a Tudor mansion she’s said is also home to some “lovely” ghosts. “Bright beautiful day in Coldham / Suffolk!” she writes. 

Hilaria Baldwin snapped this sweet family moment of her husband, Alec, and two of their children, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1, at home. "The current Baldwin boys….soon to be 4," captions the expecting mom. "PS…they are watching dinosaurs."
Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin snapped this sweet family moment of her husband, Alec, and two of their children, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1, at home. “The current Baldwin boys….soon to be 4,” captions the expecting mom. “PS…they are watching dinosaurs.” 

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Olivia Wilde is considering a career change: "I do hair. DM for inquiries," the actress wrote alongside this snap of Jason Sudeikis, and their 17-month-old daughter, Daisy, sporting matching 'dos. Though she warns, "Clients tend to sob and/or undo my work immediately."
Jason Sudeikis 

Olivia Wilde is considering a career change: “I do hair. DM for inquiries,” the actress wrote alongside this snap of Jason Sudeikis, and their 17-month-old daughter, Daisy, sporting matching ‘dos. Though she warns, “Clients tend to sob and/or undo my work immediately.” 

Olivia Wilde/Instagram
"Trying to meditate" can be tough when you have three dogs and a cat that say, Namaste right here, notes Portia de Rossi from under her pile of zen pets.
Portia de Rossi

“Trying to meditate” can be tough when you have three dogs and a cat that say, Namaste right here, notes Portia de Rossi from under her pile of zen pets. 

Portia de Rossi Instagram
The Love, Simon actress is also a whiz in the kitchen. "Another hack for when you (me) are craving the crunch of blue corn tortilla chips…BEET CHIPS!" Garner wrote on Instagram of a new healthy snack she's developing. Check out her recipe.
Jennifer Garner

The Love, Simon actress is also a whiz in the kitchen. “Another hack for when you (me) are craving the crunch of blue corn tortilla chips…BEET CHIPS!” Garner wrote on Instagram of a new healthy snack she’s developing. Check out her recipe

Jennifer Garner/Instagram
The singer and American Crime Story star snuggles up at home with his son, Valentino, 9. "Sunday in bed all day," he writes of the silly black-and-white selfie.
Ricky Martin 

The singer and American Crime Story star snuggles up at home with his son, Valentino, 9. “Sunday in bed all day,” he writes of the silly black-and-white selfie. 

The Glee star and wife Renee recreate the famous painting "American Gothic" — pitchfork and all — with baby Revel. "#Farmlife" he hashtags the family portrait.
Matthew Morrison 

The Glee star and wife Renee recreate the famous painting “American Gothic” — pitchfork and all — with baby Revel. “#Farmlife” he hashtags the family portrait.

Matthew Morrison Instagram
Barrymore may want to take a cat nap on her couch, but her furry pal has other plans in mind. "Thursday's with Fern," she captioned the video of the two snuggling up.
Drew Barrymore

Barrymore may want to take a cat nap on her couch, but her furry pal has other plans in mind. “Thursday’s with Fern,” she captioned the video of the two snuggling up.

Drew Barrymore/Instagram
The actress celebrated her husband's birthday with their three children, Bowie, 3, Cy, 3, and Zen, 1. "Happy Birthday Marco!" she said on this photo of the family, complete with a sweet photo collage and flowers.
Zoe Saldana

The actress celebrated her husband’s birthday with their three children, Bowie, 3, Cy, 3, and Zen, 1. “Happy Birthday Marco!” she said on this photo of the family, complete with a sweet photo collage and flowers.

Zoe Saldana/Instagram
A playful argument with wife Kristen Bell over a La-Z-Boy recliner might have been the inspiration for the actor's new podcast, Armchair Expert. Here, he shows off his new project's homey clubhouse which has an "exposed toilet" that sits "directly behind the camera" where singer Pete Wentz is posted.
Dax Shepard

A playful argument with wife Kristen Bell over a La-Z-Boy recliner might have been the inspiration for the actor’s new podcast, Armchair Expert. Here, he shows off his new project’s homey clubhouse which has an “exposed toilet” that sits “directly behind the camera” where singer Pete Wentz is posted.

Dax Shepard/Instagram
The Big Little Lies star and husband Keith Urban's cat is standing very proper next to the floor-to-ceiling windows in her entryway. "I just wanted to introduce you to Queen Snow," Kidman said.
Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies star and husband Keith Urban’s cat is standing very proper next to the floor-to-ceiling windows in her entryway. “I just wanted to introduce you to Queen Snow,” Kidman said.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram
The Bachelorette couple and their Golden Retriever, Tucker, settle in for a wild night. "The dangerous game of red wine on a white couch. That's about as crazy as our nights get," writes Bristowe. The podcaster and personal trainer pair showed off their newly decorated Nashville digs in PEOPLE.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

The Bachelorette couple and their Golden Retriever, Tucker, settle in for a wild night. “The dangerous game of red wine on a white couch. That’s about as crazy as our nights get,” writes Bristowe. The podcaster and personal trainer pair showed off their newly decorated Nashville digs in PEOPLE.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram
True love is a quiet couch cuddle, according to Kristin Cavallari. "No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day," writes the mom of three, who recently announced the addition of a home collection to her Uncommon James fashion brand.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

True love is a quiet couch cuddle, according to Kristin Cavallari. “No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine’s Day,” writes the mom of three, who recently announced the addition of a home collection to her Uncommon James fashion brand. 

Kristin Cavallari Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's son, Dylan, let his mom redesign his bedroom with pieces from her recently introduced decor collection for QVC. "@dy1and has a #CasaZetaJones make-over on his bed," she writes of the revamped space on Instagram.
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s son, Dylan, let his mom redesign his bedroom with pieces from her recently introduced decor collection for QVC. “@dy1and has a #CasaZetaJones make-over on his bed,” she writes of the revamped space on Instagram. 

Catherine Zeta Jones Instagram; Desiree Navarro/Getty
"On cloud 9 to be back doing nothing but play dates,
Teresa Palmer

“On cloud 9 to be back doing nothing but play dates, Mummy & Me, school drop offs, packed lunches, and full-time mummy adventures,” writes the Hacksaw Ridge actress, who is mom to Bodhi Rain, 4, and Forest Sage, 1. “Blissed out in the canyons of Hollywood tonight,” she adds.

Teresa Palmer Instagram
<p>The TV carpenter, who&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/home/get-an-exclusive-first-look-at-the-return-of-trading-spaces/">returning to <em>Trading Spaces</em></a> this <a href="https://people.com/home/every-behind-the-scenes-photo-the-cast-of-trading-spaces-has-posted-from-the-reboot/theyre-ready-to-trade-spaces-again">April</a>, is in weekend mode with his and wife <a href="https://people.com/home/amy-smart-defends-carter-oosterhouse-sexual-misconduct-allegations/">Amy Smart</a>&#8216;s one-year-old daughter Flora. &#8220;Sat chill is the best,&#8221; he captions the sweet moment at home.</p>
Carter Oosterhouse

The TV carpenter, who’s returning to Trading Spaces this April, is in weekend mode with his and wife Amy Smart‘s one-year-old daughter Flora. “Sat chill is the best,” he captions the sweet moment at home.

Carter Oosterhouse Instagram
<p>&#8220;Shout out to Big for always wanting to be there for the girl, even when mama just needs a long soak in the tub,&#8221; writes <em><a href="https://people.com/home/home-town-ben-and-erin-napier-make-over-house-for-store-manager-and-friend/ben-and-erin-napiers-most-personal-project-yet">Home Town</a>&#8216;</em>s Erin Napier of her husband, Ben, and <a href="https://people.com/babies/home-town-ben-and-erin-napier-welcome-daughter-helen/">baby, Helen</a>, who the HGTV hosts welcomed in January. She adds, &#8220;best dad ever ever ever ever ever.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Erin and Ben Napier

“Shout out to Big for always wanting to be there for the girl, even when mama just needs a long soak in the tub,” writes Home Towns Erin Napier of her husband, Ben, and baby, Helen, who the HGTV hosts welcomed in January. She adds, “best dad ever ever ever ever ever.” 

<p>&#8220;We&rsquo;ve all be sick for the last week but finally on the mend,&#8221; says the expectant mom, snuggled up with Eric II, 2, and Vivianne, 3, at home.&nbsp;</p>
Jessie James Decker

“We’ve all be sick for the last week but finally on the mend,” says the expectant mom, snuggled up with Eric II, 2, and Vivianne, 3, at home. 

<p>The <em>Resident Evil</em> actress is working on her green thumb, planting a sea of raised vegetable beds in her &#8220;urban garden.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Milla Jovovich

The Resident Evil actress is working on her green thumb, planting a sea of raised vegetable beds in her “urban garden.” 

<p>The pop icon knows how to turn her home into a high-fashion photo shoot, as evidenced by her signature <a href="https://people.com/style/britney-spears-runway-show-strut/">living room runway walks</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Britney Spears

The pop icon knows how to turn her home into a high-fashion photo shoot, as evidenced by her signature living room runway walks

<p>The Foodstirs co-founder and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. are giving their living room a refresh. Gellar has already discovered a new furniture piece she can&#8217;t get enough of. &#8220;I am utterly obsessed with this hand chair,&#8221; she wrote of the seat from <a href="https://www.highfashionhome.com/buddha-chair.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwda9yovx2AIVxoJ-Ch2_uQNkEAQYASABEgLEQfD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener">High Fashion Home</a>.&nbsp;&#8220;I may need one in every room of our house (too much?!?)&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Foodstirs co-founder and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. are giving their living room a refresh. Gellar has already discovered a new furniture piece she can’t get enough of. “I am utterly obsessed with this hand chair,” she wrote of the seat from High Fashion Home. “I may need one in every room of our house (too much?!?)” 

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/michael-phelps-nicole-phelps-pregnant-expecting-second-child/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The expecting mom</a> &#8220;busted my loves on the couch this weekend.&#8221; Her sleepy shot of husband Michael Phelps and their son Boomer, she says, &#8220;made my heart smile.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Nicole Phelps

The expecting mom “busted my loves on the couch this weekend.” Her sleepy shot of husband Michael Phelps and their son Boomer, she says, “made my heart smile.” 

Nicole Phelps
<p>Fredrik Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan snuggle up with twin babies Mila and Fredrik Jr. at <a href="https://people.com/home/fredrik-eklund-home-tour/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">their stunning Tribeca home</a>. &ldquo;Milky New York sunsets,&rdquo; the <i>Million Dollar Listing </i>star captions the family portrait.</p>
Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan snuggle up with twin babies Mila and Fredrik Jr. at their stunning Tribeca home. “Milky New York sunsets,” the Million Dollar Listing star captions the family portrait.

Fredrik Eklund/Instagram
<p>&ldquo;We. BELIEVE,&rdquo; said Savannah Guthrie of this group photo with her husband Michael and their two sons, Vale and Charley, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.</p>
Savannah Guthrie

“We. BELIEVE,” said Savannah Guthrie of this group photo with her husband Michael and their two sons, Vale and Charley, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram
<p>The rapper posted this split photo after <a href="https://people.com/music/drake-raps-losing-jennifer-lopez-new-song-diplomatic-immunity/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">dropping two new tracks from his <i>Scary Hours</i> EP</a>. The collage crafted from a photo of a bedroom and a selfie with his mom references an apparently favorite lyric &ldquo;I only love my bed and my momma,&rdquo; from the single &ldquo;God&rsquo;s Plan.&rdquo;</p>
Drake

The rapper posted this split photo after dropping two new tracks from his Scary Hours EP. The collage crafted from a photo of a bedroom and a selfie with his mom references an apparently favorite lyric “I only love my bed and my momma,” from the single “God’s Plan.”

Drake/Instagram
<p>Anna Faris snapped this photo of her and ex Chris Pratt&rsquo;s son, Jack, building a pretty impressive blanket fort. &ldquo;He said, with defiance, &#8216;I&rsquo;m building a nest and laying my eggs,&#8217;&rdquo; she says.</p>
Anna Faris

Anna Faris snapped this photo of her and ex Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, building a pretty impressive blanket fort. “He said, with defiance, ‘I’m building a nest and laying my eggs,’” she says.

Anna Faris/Instagram
<p>Liam Hemsworth shares this all-white sofa with his &ldquo;super chill&rdquo; Beagle buddy.</p>
Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth shares this all-white sofa with his “super chill” Beagle buddy.

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram
<p>&#8220;It&rsquo;s moments like these I hate myself for not naming her @oprah,&#8221; Wilde wrote of one-year-old daughter Daisy plopping down on the actress&#8217;s bed.&nbsp;&#8220;Girl knows how to LIVE.&#8221;</p>
Olivia Wilde

“It’s moments like these I hate myself for not naming her @oprah,” Wilde wrote of one-year-old daughter Daisy plopping down on the actress’s bed. “Girl knows how to LIVE.”

Olivia Wilde/Instagram
<p>A birds-eye-view of the ocean is just what the supermodel&#8217;s living space needed. &#8220;Malibu from above!&#8221; she says of the photo. &#8220;Brightens up the room.&#8221;</p>
Cindy Crawford

A birds-eye-view of the ocean is just what the supermodel’s living space needed. “Malibu from above!” she says of the photo. “Brightens up the room.”

Cindy Crawford/Instagram
<p>The <em>SNL</em> star is having an &#8220;intimate morning with my boi&#8221; in sweet snap with her dog. Her room sportsa floral comforter, pink gingham curtains and a pom-pom banner reading &#8220;Loser,&#8221; strung above the bed.&nbsp;</p>
Aidy Bryant

The SNL star is having an “intimate morning with my boi” in sweet snap with her dog. Her room sportsa floral comforter, pink gingham curtains and a pom-pom banner reading “Loser,” strung above the bed. 

Aidy Bryant/Instagram
<p>The <em>Real Housewives of New York</em> star is &#8220;in my element&#8221; as she whips up a meal in a marble-clad kitchen.&nbsp;</p>
Ramona Singer

The Real Housewives of New York star is “in my element” as she whips up a meal in a marble-clad kitchen. 

Ramona Singer/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/pregnant-jessie-james-decker-dances-flip-my-hair-music-video/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The expecting country singer</a>&#8216;s kids shower their dad &mdash; NFL player Eric Decker &mdash; with snuggles. &#8220;Telling daddy secrets,&#8221; she writes on this family shot.</p>
Jessie James Decker

The expecting country singer‘s kids shower their dad — NFL player Eric Decker — with snuggles. “Telling daddy secrets,” she writes on this family shot.

Jessie James Decker/Instagram
<p>&#8220;The home I grew up in, from birth to 13&#8230;&#8221; the singer writes in a sentimental Instagram post about her most recent visit to her childhood home in Grandprairie, Texas. She continues, &#8220;I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I&rsquo;m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don&rsquo;t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Selena Gomez

“The home I grew up in, from birth to 13…” the singer writes in a sentimental Instagram post about her most recent visit to her childhood home in Grandprairie, Texas. She continues, “I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.” 

Selena Gomez Instagram
<p>The pregnant singer is&nbsp;&#8220;starting week 28&#8221; with a bathroom bump selfie. She jokes,&nbsp;&#8220;Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??&#8221; The Nashville-based star, who already shares two children &mdash; Vivianne Rose, 3, and Eric II, 2 &mdash; with husband Eric Decker of the Tennessee Titans, also told a personal story about her sister&#8217;s pregnancy and premature birth of her niece: &#8220;Side note (can&rsquo;t believe my baby sister&nbsp;@sydneyraeface&nbsp;had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl.&#8221;</p>
Jessie James Decker

The pregnant singer is “starting week 28” with a bathroom bump selfie. She jokes, “Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??” The Nashville-based star, who already shares two children — Vivianne Rose, 3, and Eric II, 2 — with husband Eric Decker of the Tennessee Titans, also told a personal story about her sister’s pregnancy and premature birth of her niece: “Side note (can’t believe my baby sister @sydneyraeface had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl.”

Jessie James Decker Instagram
<p>Chrissy Teigen captured her adorable 18 month old looking too cool in her fairytale coach. &#8220;*Meryl Streep voice* &#8216;Go,'&#8221; the model, who&#8217;s<a href="https://people.com/babies/chrissy-teigen-pregnant-baby-bump-expecting-second-child/"> expecting her second child</a> with husband John Legend, captioned the snap, making reference to the actress&#8217;s icy Miranda Priestly in <em>The Devil Wears Prada.&nbsp;&nbsp;</em></p>
Luna Legend

Chrissy Teigen captured her adorable 18 month old looking too cool in her fairytale coach. “*Meryl Streep voice* ‘Go,'” the model, who’s expecting her second child with husband John Legend, captioned the snap, making reference to the actress’s icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.  

Chrissy Teigen Instagram
<p>Gigi and Bella&#8217;s mom isn&#8217;t afraid of any <a href="https://people.com/home/bomb-cyclone-photos-boston-nyc/">bomb cyclone</a>. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a snowy selfie from <a href="https://people.com/home/yolanda-hadid-moves-in-to-east-coast-farm/">her East Coast farm</a> during the winter storm.&nbsp;</p>
Yolanda Hadid

Gigi and Bella’s mom isn’t afraid of any bomb cyclone. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a snowy selfie from her East Coast farm during the winter storm. 

Yolanda Hadid Instagram
<p>The <em>Scrubs</em> star is &#8220;wearing my onesie for snowpocalypse&#8221; and feeling &#8220;#blessed&#8221; to be inside during winter storm Grayson.</p>
Zach Braff

The Scrubs star is “wearing my onesie for snowpocalypse” and feeling “#blessed” to be inside during winter storm Grayson.

<p>Fresh from a holiday getaway to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with her sisters, the supermodel rpaints a picture of her &#8220;morning bliss&#8221; in green (her tea of choice) and blue (the color of the ocean from her Malibu balcony).</p>
Cindy Crawford

Fresh from a holiday getaway to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with her sisters, the supermodel rpaints a picture of her “morning bliss” in green (her tea of choice) and blue (the color of the ocean from her Malibu balcony).

Cindy Crawford Instagram
<p>The<em> Property Brothers</em> and Drew&#8217;s fiancee, Linda, all hang in the master bath of the couple&#8217;s new L.A. home. &#8220;Just call us @_lindaphan&rsquo;s backup singers&hellip;. I hope I put enough insulation in the walls for the neighbors&rsquo; sake,&#8221; writes Jonathan of their musical en suite moment. The contractor helped to renovate the home for the show<em> Property Brothers at Home: Drew and Linda&#8217;s Honeymoon House.</em></p>
Jonathan and Drew Scott and Linda Phan

The Property Brothers and Drew’s fiancee, Linda, all hang in the master bath of the couple’s new L.A. home. “Just call us @_lindaphan’s backup singers…. I hope I put enough insulation in the walls for the neighbors’ sake,” writes Jonathan of their musical en suite moment. The contractor helped to renovate the home for the show Property Brothers at Home: Drew and Linda’s Honeymoon House.

Jonathan Scott Instagram
<p>&#8220;Morning vibes with my little man,&#8221; writes Hart of his sweet photo (snapped by wife Eniko) with baby boy, Kenzo, who was born on November 21. He adds, &#8220;Feeling beyond blessed.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Kevin Hart

“Morning vibes with my little man,” writes Hart of his sweet photo (snapped by wife Eniko) with baby boy, Kenzo, who was born on November 21. He adds, “Feeling beyond blessed.” 

Kevin Hart Instagram
<p>The actress is winning at Instagram as usual with an impromptu &#8220;photo shoot in your bathroom&#8221; and a gold velour jumpsuit.&nbsp;</p>
Busy Philipps

The actress is winning at Instagram as usual with an impromptu “photo shoot in your bathroom” and a gold velour jumpsuit. 

<p>&#8220;Just working on different scenarios for my Christmas card&#8230;&#8221; the <em>Mad Men</em> star captions this dispatch from a productive day at home. Her second card option might be even better: a<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbw7uxClgss/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=januaryjones"> throwback photo of her often overlooked role in </a><em><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbw7uxClgss/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=januaryjones">Love Actually</a>.&nbsp;</em></p>
January Jones

“Just working on different scenarios for my Christmas card…” the Mad Men star captions this dispatch from a productive day at home. Her second card option might be even better: a throwback photo of her often overlooked role in Love Actually

January Jones Instagram
<p>Amy Smart, her TV carpenter husband <a href="https://people.com/home/where-are-they-now-original-trading-spaces-stars/carter-oosterhouse/">Carter Oosterhouse</a> (who will star in the <a href="https://people.com/home/trading-spaces-reboot-cast-list/">2018 <em>Trading Spaces</em> reboot</a>) and <a href="https://people.com/babies/amy-smart-daughter-flora-husband-carter-oosterhouse/">baby Flora</a> built a backyard container garden. &#8220;Fresh veggies foeva. #stayoutsquirrel,&#8221; Oosterhouse captioned his photo.</p>
Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse

Amy Smart, her TV carpenter husband Carter Oosterhouse (who will star in the 2018 Trading Spaces reboot) and baby Flora built a backyard container garden. “Fresh veggies foeva. #stayoutsquirrel,” Oosterhouse captioned his photo.

<p>Sarah Hyland and new beau <em>Bachelor</em> and <em>Bachelor in Paradise</em> alum Wells Adams cozied up in bed with his dog Carl, but the <a href="https://people.com/tv/sarah-hyland-defends-naked-selfie-with-boyfriend-wells-adams/"><em>Modern Family</em> star ended up having to defend</a>&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/sarah-hyland-defends-naked-selfie-with-boyfriend-wells-adams/"></a>why she chose to share a shot some deemed to intimate.&nbsp;</p>
Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland and new beau Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams cozied up in bed with his dog Carl, but the Modern Family star ended up having to defend why she chose to share a shot some deemed to intimate. 

<p>&#8220;This is such an amazing feeling&#8230;&#8221; the Olympian captions his cozy sofa snap. &#8220;@boomerrphelps&nbsp;just wanted to snuggle today after his nap.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Michael and Boomer Phelps

“This is such an amazing feeling…” the Olympian captions his cozy sofa snap. “@boomerrphelps just wanted to snuggle today after his nap.” 

Michael Phelps Instagram
<p>Supermodel Bella Hadid can&#8217;t help but strike a pose, even when laying low at mom <a href="https://people.com/home/yolanda-hadid-moves-in-to-east-coast-farm/">Yolanda&#8217;s East Coast farm</a>. &#8220;Home Sweet Home with my baby girl,&#8221; the former <em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em> star captions the casual kitchen portrait.</p>
Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid can’t help but strike a pose, even when laying low at mom Yolanda’s East Coast farm. “Home Sweet Home with my baby girl,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions the casual kitchen portrait.

Yolanda Hadid Instagram
<p>The supermodel kicks back on a Sunday with &#8220;Starbucks and Schumer&#8230;&#8221; (that&#8217;s Amy, author of the book, she&#8217;s reading on her dreamy backyard chaise).&nbsp;</p>
Cindy Crawford

The supermodel kicks back on a Sunday with “Starbucks and Schumer…” (that’s Amy, author of the book, she’s reading on her dreamy backyard chaise). 

Cindy Crawford Instagram
<p>The Landline star has been getting domestic — with some help from mom, Nancy, and dad, Ron, and her pup, Reggie. &#8220;Mom does a portrait of me peeling sunchokes and drinking beeeeer,&#8221; she writes of her culinary moment.</p>
Jenny Slate

The Landline star has been getting domestic — with some help from mom, Nancy, and dad, Ron, and her pup, Reggie. “Mom does a portrait of me peeling sunchokes and drinking beeeeer,” she writes of her culinary moment.

Jenny Slate Instagram
<p>The mom of two shares a kiss with son, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/02/28/oscars-2016-olivia-wilde-jason-sudeikis-son-loves-beyonce/">Otis</a>, 3. &#8220;Finding hope in this [heart],&#8221; she captions the sweet bath time pic.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Wilde

The mom of two shares a kiss with son, Otis, 3. “Finding hope in this [heart],” she captions the sweet bath time pic. 

Instagram
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/home/andy-roddick-and-brooklyn-decker-austin-travel-guide/let-andy-roddick-and-brooklyn-decker-be-your-guides">model-mom</a> (and wife of retired <a href="https://people.com/home/inside-brooklyn-decker-and-andy-roddicks-quirky-modern-austin-farmhouse/">Tennis star Andy Roddick</a>) learned the realities of tiny kitchen construction, while putting together a surprise for son, <a href="https://people.com/babies/brooklyn-decker-andy-roddick-son-first-curse-word/">Hank</a>, 2. &#8220;This took so many hours. Several, several hours. Photo taken @ approx 1am,&#8221; she writes of her exhasuting but successful build.</p>
Brooklyn Decker

The model-mom (and wife of retired Tennis star Andy Roddick) learned the realities of tiny kitchen construction, while putting together a surprise for son, Hank, 2. “This took so many hours. Several, several hours. Photo taken @ approx 1am,” she writes of her exhasuting but successful build.

<p>The actor snapped this sweet family candid of his wife Hilaria, who shared it on Instagram, and their children Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2. &#8220;Brush those teeth,&#8221; she writes, adding a pair of heart eyes emojis.&nbsp;</p>
Alec Baldwin

The actor snapped this sweet family candid of his wife Hilaria, who shared it on Instagram, and their children Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2. “Brush those teeth,” she writes, adding a pair of heart eyes emojis. 

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
<p>The<em> Mad Men</em> actress is ready for the holidays &mdash; all of them! &#8220;Spent my day making Thanksgiving dinner (rehearsal to see which pants I need to wear on the day), and now I&rsquo;m on to Christmas,&#8221; she writes alongside a photo of her stockings already hung by the chimney with care and a santa mug in hand.&nbsp;</p>
January Jones 

The Mad Men actress is ready for the holidays — all of them! “Spent my day making Thanksgiving dinner (rehearsal to see which pants I need to wear on the day), and now I’m on to Christmas,” she writes alongside a photo of her stockings already hung by the chimney with care and a santa mug in hand. 

January Jones Instagram
<p>She woke up like this? The&nbsp;<em><a href="https://people.com/tag/trading-spaces/">Trading Spaces</a>&nbsp;</em>designer, who has s <a href="https://people.com/home/genevieve-gorder-returning-to-trading-spaces/">confirmed she&#8217;s returning</a> for the show&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/home/trading-spaces-reboot-cast-list/">2018 reboot</a>, is &#8220;working from bed&#8221; during a photoshoot at home.&nbsp;</p>
Genevieve Gorder

She woke up like this? The Trading Spaces designer, who has s confirmed she’s returning for the show’s 2018 reboot, is “working from bed” during a photoshoot at home. 

Genevieve Gorder Instagram
<p>&#8220;Forget diamonds&#8230; I&rsquo;d say&nbsp;#coffee&nbsp;is a girl&#8217;s best friend!&#8221; writes Reese Witherspoon of her morning must-have. (Also retro-cat face filters)&nbsp;</p>
Reese Witherspoon

“Forget diamonds… I’d say #coffee is a girl’s best friend!” writes Reese Witherspoon of her morning must-have. (Also retro-cat face filters) 

Reese Witherspoon Instagram
<p>While Pink was excepting her Video Vanguard award with one <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-pink-receives-video-vanguard-award/">very memorable speech</a>&nbsp;at the VMAs, the singer&#8217;s 8-month-old Jameson Moon tuned in from home.&nbsp;</p>
Pink

While Pink was excepting her Video Vanguard award with one very memorable speech at the VMAs, the singer’s 8-month-old Jameson Moon tuned in from home. 

Pink Instagram
<p>Khloe&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/food/khloe-kardashian-home-bar-vodka-fridge/">hyper-organized home bar</a> is the perfect spot for a photo session. The <a href="https://people.com/style/khloe-kardashian-good-american-jeans-copyright-infringement-allegations/">denim designer</a> shared a little #bts from a recent shoot on Instagram.</p>
Khloe Kardashian 

Khloe’s hyper-organized home bar is the perfect spot for a photo session. The denim designer shared a little #bts from a recent shoot on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian instagram
<p>Bella Hadid shared a snap of her mom, Yolanda, kicking back (and waiting for Monday&#8217;s eclipse) on her <a href="https://people.com/home/yolanda-hadid-moves-in-to-east-coast-farm/">new farm on the East Coast</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Yolanda Hadid

Bella Hadid shared a snap of her mom, Yolanda, kicking back (and waiting for Monday’s eclipse) on her new farm on the East Coast

Bella Hadid Instagram
<p>A man after our own organized hearts, <a href="https://people.com/home/nate-berkus-jeremiah-brent-daughter-poppy-at-home-on-reality-tv/">Nate Berkus</a> shows off his beautiful pantry (and his favorite label maker).&nbsp;</p>
Nate Berkus

A man after our own organized hearts, Nate Berkus shows off his beautiful pantry (and his favorite label maker). 

<p>The&nbsp;mom of three and <a href="https://people.com/home/kristin-cavallari-jay-cutler-possible-nashville-homes/making-the-move-to-music-city/">new Nashvillian</a> knows that bath time isn&#8217;t complete without a glass of wine.&nbsp;</p>
Kristin Cavallari

The mom of three and new Nashvillian knows that bath time isn’t complete without a glass of wine. 

Kristin Cavallari Instagram
<p>Frankel took a break from <a href="https://people.com/home/bethenny-frankel-fredrik-eklund-hamptons-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">busting a move with BFF and soon-to-be costar Fredrik Eklund</a> to unwind with her pups at <a href="https://people.com/home/inside-bethenny-frankels-new-country-home/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">her Hamptons beach house</a>. &#8220;Sunday cuddles,&#8221; she writes.</p>
Bethenny Frankel

Frankel took a break from busting a move with BFF and soon-to-be costar Fredrik Eklund to unwind with her pups at her Hamptons beach house. “Sunday cuddles,” she writes.

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Parenthood&nbsp;</em>actress is taking advantage of her tall ceilings while showing <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/06/22/erika-christensen-welcomes-daughter-shane/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">her daughter, Shane,</a> &#8220;how to do things.&#8221;</p>
Erika Christensen 

The Parenthood actress is taking advantage of her tall ceilings while showing her daughter, Shane, “how to do things.”

Erika Christensen/Instagram
<p>Menounos&#8217; fiance <a href="https://people.com/tv/maria-menounos-engaged-to-keven-undergaro/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Keven Undergaro</a> caught her cuddling with the couple&#8217;s dogs, Benjamin and Whinnie. &#8220;They are my everything!&#8221; she writes on the sneaky shot.</p>
Maria Menounos 

Menounos’ fiance Keven Undergaro caught her cuddling with the couple’s dogs, Benjamin and Whinnie. “They are my everything!” she writes on the sneaky shot.

Maria Menounos/Instagram
<p>The talk show host proudly shows off the latest addition to <a href="https://people.com/home/chelsea-handler-house-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">her home decor</a>: a painted portrait of her dog, Chunk!&nbsp;</p>
Chelsea Handler

The talk show host proudly shows off the latest addition to her home decor: a painted portrait of her dog, Chunk! 

Chelsea Handler/Instagram
<p>She may be stormborn, but the<em> Game of Thrones </em>star can&#8217;t handle a heat wave &mdash; she&#8217;s waiting it out snuggled in the AC with her pup and an eye mask.&nbsp;</p>
Emilia Clarke

She may be stormborn, but the Game of Thrones star can’t handle a heat wave — she’s waiting it out snuggled in the AC with her pup and an eye mask. 

Emilia Clarke Instagram
<p>With her perfectly broken in leather sofa, and casually perfect reading blanket, Reese is just adding to our major case of Witherspoon house envy.&nbsp;</p>
Reese Witherspoon

With her perfectly broken in leather sofa, and casually perfect reading blanket, Reese is just adding to our major case of Witherspoon house envy. 

Reese Witherspoon Instagram
<p>The secret behind Mindy Kaling&#8217;s collection of <a href="https://people.com/home/mindy-kaling-new-york-city-house-tour/mindy-kalings-new-york-city-home">gorgeous dwellings</a>? &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/katieridderinc/">@KatieRidderInc</a>, the incredible designer who designed my new LA home!&#8221;</p>
Mindy Kaling

The secret behind Mindy Kaling’s collection of gorgeous dwellings? “@KatieRidderInc, the incredible designer who designed my new LA home!”

Mindy Kaling Instagram
<p>Life mimics art at Kourtney&#8217;s house. This particular staircase pose with Jonathan Cheban reminds the KUWTK star of &#8220;American Gothic. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BVAu-grlqAL/?taken-by=foodgod">His take</a>? &#8220;Stairway to Heaven.&#8221;</p>
Kourtney Kardashian

Life mimics art at Kourtney’s house. This particular staircase pose with Jonathan Cheban reminds the KUWTK star of “American Gothic. His take? “Stairway to Heaven.”

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
<p>&#8220;It&#8217;s spa day for these beauties,&#8221; the <em>Fixer Upper</em> star writes of her unique kitchen plant care routine.</p>
Joanna Gaines

“It’s spa day for these beauties,” the Fixer Upper star writes of her unique kitchen plant care routine.

Joanna gaines instagram
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/food/lady-gaga-topless-cooking-photo-los-angeles-home-kitchen/">singer cooks some breakfast</a> wearing only a pair of black sweatpants in her Los Angeles kitchen.&nbsp;</p>
Lady Gaga

The singer cooks some breakfast wearing only a pair of black sweatpants in her Los Angeles kitchen. 

<p>The <em>Bachelorette</em> alum and <em>Love It Or List It</em> <em>Vancouver</em> host and her little boy Leo are twinning to the max in their sweet living room portrait session.</p>
Jillian Harris

The Bachelorette alum and Love It Or List It Vancouver host and her little boy Leo are twinning to the max in their sweet living room portrait session.

<p>Casual dispatch from Blac Chyna&#8217;s bathroom: &#8220;Morning,&#8221; the reality star simply captions her nearly naked mirror selfie.</p>
Blac Chyna

Casual dispatch from Blac Chyna’s bathroom: “Morning,” the reality star simply captions her nearly naked mirror selfie.

Blac Chyna Instagram
<p>The country star and <a href="https://people.com/style/carrie-underwood-calia-girls-sports-in-schools/">activewear designer</a>&#8216;s recipe for a perfect day at home: &#8220;A 5 mile run, a shower, and now some quiet time on the back porch,&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Carrie Underwood

The country star and activewear designer‘s recipe for a perfect day at home: “A 5 mile run, a shower, and now some quiet time on the back porch,” 

Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>Vanessa Lachey worked with the organizing pros at The Home Edit to create her pristine &mdash; dare we say,&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/09/30/khloe-kardashian-pantry-cookie-jars/">Khloe Kardashian-worthy</a> &mdash; pantry.&nbsp;</p>
Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey worked with the organizing pros at The Home Edit to create her pristine — dare we say, Khloe Kardashian-worthy — pantry. 

Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>The <em>Modern Family</em> star and husband Joe Manganiello celebrated Mother&#8217;s Day with a bouquet of hot pink roses, displayed in their equally dazzling kitchen.</p>
Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star and husband Joe Manganiello celebrated Mother’s Day with a bouquet of hot pink roses, displayed in their equally dazzling kitchen.

Sofia Vergara Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/is-sophia-bush-adding-interior-designer-to-her-resume-the-chicago-p-d-star-hints-at-bigger-projects/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The actress</a> takes a trip down memory lane &mdash; and winds up in front of the house she called home on&nbsp;<em>One Tree Hill</em>! &#8220;Girl(s) in front of the red door,&#8221; she captions.</p>
Sophia Bush

The actress takes a trip down memory lane — and winds up in front of the house she called home on One Tree Hill! “Girl(s) in front of the red door,” she captions.

Sophia Bush/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/anderson-cooper-vacation-home/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Anderson Cooper</a> cuddles up with his pup. &#8220;Lilly likes to whisper things to me,&#8221; he says.&nbsp;</p>
Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper cuddles up with his pup. “Lilly likes to whisper things to me,” he says. 

Anderson Cooper/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Sundaze&#8221; for <a href="https://people.com/tag/Leona-Lewis/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Leona Lewis</a> include a seat in this Kawai piano.&nbsp;</p>
Leona Lewis

“Sundaze” for Leona Lewis include a seat in this Kawai piano. 

Leona Lewis/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gisele-bundchen/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gisele B&uuml;ndchen</a> stops to smell the biggest bouquet, gifted from husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tom Brady</a>. &#8220;Thank you my love,&#8221; she writes on her Instagram post. &#8220;You are so sweet.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen stops to smell the biggest bouquet, gifted from husband Tom Brady. “Thank you my love,” she writes on her Instagram post. “You are so sweet.” 

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sofia-vergara/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sofia Vergara</a>&nbsp;ups her decorative&nbsp;display with two pieces from digital artist&nbsp;Francisco Valle. &#8220;Obsessed with my new art,&#8221; she says.</p>
Sofia Vergara 

Sofia Vergara ups her decorative display with two pieces from digital artist Francisco Valle. “Obsessed with my new art,” she says.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kelsea Ballerini</a> kicks back at her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/kelsea-ballerini-home-tour/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">southern-but-sophisticated Nashville home</a> with &#8220;a few of [her]&nbsp;favorite things:&#8221; her dog, her fiance&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/country/kelsea-ballerini-engaged-morgan-evans-see-the-ring/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">singer-songwriter Morgan Evans</a>, and a glass of white.</p>
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini kicks back at her southern-but-sophisticated Nashville home with “a few of [her] favorite things:” her dog, her fiance singer-songwriter Morgan Evans, and a glass of white.

Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/james-van-der-beek/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">James Van Der Beek</a> knows&nbsp;the pitfalls&nbsp;of a princess play date. &#8220;Decision time&#8230;&#8221; he writes on this adorable shot of <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2014/01/31/james-van-der-beek-kimberly-welcome-daughter-annabel/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">daughter Annabel.</a></p>
James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek knows the pitfalls of a princess play date. “Decision time…” he writes on this adorable shot of daughter Annabel.

James Van Der Beek/Instagram
<p><em>Ladies of London</em> star <a href="https://people.com/tv/ladies-of-london-marissa-hermer-talks-life-threatening-pregnancy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Marissa Hermer</a>, who recently relocated across the pond to a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/ladies-of-london-star-marissa-hermer-new-los-angeles-mansion/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">stunning mansion in L.A.</a>, accurately describes this sweet family shot with a roller coaster emoji.&nbsp;</p>
Marissa Hermer

Ladies of London star Marissa Hermer, who recently relocated across the pond to a stunning mansion in L.A., accurately describes this sweet family shot with a roller coaster emoji. 

Marissa Hermer/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-stamos/" target="_blank">John Stamos</a> and his dog Frieda enjoy a little poolside fun to beat their case of &ldquo;the day after Easter blues.&rdquo;</p>
John Stamos

John Stamos and his dog Frieda enjoy a little poolside fun to beat their case of “the day after Easter blues.”

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>It&rsquo;s a puppy party at <a href="https://people.com/home/julianne-hough-hollywood-hills-home-tour-photos/" target="_blank">Julianne Hough&rsquo;s house</a>! &ldquo;Morning cuddles,&rdquo; she writes on this photo of her pet-friendly morning routine.</p>
Julianne Hough

It’s a puppy party at Julianne Hough’s house! “Morning cuddles,” she writes on this photo of her pet-friendly morning routine.

Julianne Hough/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-wilde/" target="_blank">Olivia Wilde</a> is all smiles while cozying up on the couch with her children, Otis and Daisy.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is all smiles while cozying up on the couch with her children, Otis and Daisy. 

Olivia Wilde/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-osbourne/" target="_blank">Kelly Osbourne</a> enjoys a little backyard &ldquo;diva life&rdquo; (and a <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/kelly-osbourne-hilarious-photo-fail-baby-arm/" target="_blank">hilarious photo fail</a>) with sister-in-law Lisa.</p>
Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne enjoys a little backyard “diva life” (and a hilarious photo fail) with sister-in-law Lisa.

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram
<p>Gabby Douglas&rsquo; &ldquo;morning views&rdquo; = a stunning backyard complete with an outdoor fireplace and a pretty pool.</p>
Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas’ “morning views” = a stunning backyard complete with an outdoor fireplace and a pretty pool.

Gabby Douglas/Instagram; Inset: PG/Splash News Online
<p>The Olympian and baby Boomer enjoy a father-son hang&nbsp;out in the kitchen. &#8220;This little man is just the best!&#8221; Phelps writes.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Phelps 

The Olympian and baby Boomer enjoy a father-son hang out in the kitchen. “This little man is just the best!” Phelps writes. 

Michael Phelps/Instagram
<p>Katie Holmes recalls spring cleaning tasks of yore, sharing a throwback photo of her tidying up. &#8220;Adulting is a blast,&#8221; Holmes, a&nbsp;Swiffer partner, captions her picture.</p>
Katie Holmes 

Katie Holmes recalls spring cleaning tasks of yore, sharing a throwback photo of her tidying up. “Adulting is a blast,” Holmes, a Swiffer partner, captions her picture.

Source: Katie Holmes/Instagram
<p>What&#8217;s better than a&nbsp;cuddle in front of the fire? Karlie Kloss ups her snuggle with her pup, Joe.</p>
Karlie Kloss

What’s better than a cuddle in front of the fire? Karlie Kloss ups her snuggle with her pup, Joe.

Source: Karlie Kloss/Instagram
<p>Hilary Swank enjoys an evening beside her sophisticated swimming pool and inviting outdoor dining area. &#8220;#Sundaynight #vibes&#8221; she writes on her Instagram.</p>
Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank enjoys an evening beside her sophisticated swimming pool and inviting outdoor dining area. “#Sundaynight #vibes” she writes on her Instagram.

Source: Hilary Swank/Instagram; Inset: JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rosie-huntington-whiteley/">Rosie Huntington-Whiteley</a> cradled her <a href="https://people.com/babies/rosie-huntington-whiteley-pregnant-jason-statham-expecting-first-child/">baby bump</a>&nbsp;while snuggling up with one of her fur babies in a cozy&nbsp;<a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/search/?q=flag%20halyard">Flag Halyard chair</a>&nbsp;by Hans Wegner.</p>
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cradled her baby bump while snuggling up with one of her fur babies in a cozy Flag Halyard chair by Hans Wegner.

Instagram.com/rosiehw
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/christina-el-moussa-tarek-el-moussa-flip-flop-filming-breeze/"><em>Flip or Flop</em></a>&#8216;s&nbsp;Christina El Moussa, who <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/flip-or-flop-tarek-el-moussa-files-for-divorce-from-wife-christina/">split from husband and<i> </i>costar Tarek</a> in December, poses for a cute family portrait at home with&nbsp;children, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/09/11/tarek-el-moussa-christina-el-moussa-welcome-son-brayden-james/">Brayden</a>, 1, and <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-el-moussa-heartbreaking-moment-she-told-her-daughter-about-tarek-el-moussa-divorce/">Taylor</a>, 6.</p>
Christina El Moussa

Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa, who split from husband and costar Tarek in December, poses for a cute family portrait at home with children, Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6.

Source: Christina El Moussa Instagram
<p>On <a href="https://people.com/politics/michelle-obama-international-womens-day-surprise-school-visit/">International Women&#8217;s Day</a>, Pink shared a cuddly photo of husband <a href="https://people.com/babies/pink-carey-hart-cutest-family-photos/welcome-jameson/">Carey Hart</a> and daughter <a href="https://people.com/babies/pink-carey-harts-daughter-photo-new-baby/">Willow Sage</a>, 5, and some praise for &#8220;all the dudes raising strong women, loving strong women, supporting women and respecting women.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Pink

On International Women’s Day, Pink shared a cuddly photo of husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage, 5, and some praise for “all the dudes raising strong women, loving strong women, supporting women and respecting women.” 

Source: Pink Instagram
<p><em>Modern Family&#8217;</em>s <a href="https://people.com/tag/julie-bowen/">Julie Bowen</a> shares a classic multitasking mom moment, as she works on her laptop, oversees bathtime, and (if her apron is anything to go by) cooks up&nbsp;some dinner.&nbsp;</p>
Julie Bowen

Modern Family’s Julie Bowen shares a classic multitasking mom moment, as she works on her laptop, oversees bathtime, and (if her apron is anything to go by) cooks up some dinner. 

Source: Julie Bowen Instagram
<p>The <em>Ladies of London</em> star&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tv/ladies-of-london-marissa-hermer-talks-life-threatening-pregnancy/">daughter Sadie</a> has a pretty sweet ride for a 10 month old, and she&#8217;s not afraid to flaunt it with this Instagram snap in front of <a href="https://people.com/home/ladies-of-london-star-marissa-hermer-new-los-angeles-mansion/a-london-lady-in-los-angeles">Hermer&#8217;s stunning new Los Angeles home</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Marissa Hermer

The Ladies of London star’s daughter Sadie has a pretty sweet ride for a 10 month old, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it with this Instagram snap in front of Hermer’s stunning new Los Angeles home

Source: Marissa Hermer Instagram
<p>Although <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" target="_blank">Kim Kardashian West&rsquo;s</a> son, Saint, steals the show <a href="https://people.com/babies/kim-kardashian-selfies-saint/" target="_blank">in this selfie</a>, her sleek home decor (and abundance of flowers) in the background can&rsquo;t go ignored.</p>
Kim Kardashian West

Although Kim Kardashian West’s son, Saint, steals the show in this selfie, her sleek home decor (and abundance of flowers) in the background can’t go ignored.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p>It&rsquo;s a princess party at <a href="https://people.com/tag/drew-barrymore/" target="_blank">Drew Barrymore&rsquo;s</a> house! &ldquo;When all the princesses crash our bath party,&rdquo; the actress writes.</p>
Drew Barrymore

It’s a princess party at Drew Barrymore’s house! “When all the princesses crash our bath party,” the actress writes.

<p>&ldquo;A splash of color in my living room,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/tag/catherine-zeta-jones/" target="_blank">Catherine Zeta-Jones</a> says of this vibrant&nbsp;corner in her traditional-style home.</p>
Catherine Zeta-Jones

“A splash of color in my living room,” Catherine Zeta-Jones says of this vibrant corner in her traditional-style home.

Catherine Zeta Jones/Instagram
<p><i>Real Housewives of New York</i>&rsquo;s Carole Radziwill&rsquo;s cat looks perfectly comfy in her monogrammed&nbsp;sheets.&nbsp;</p>
Carole Radziwill

Real Housewives of New York’s Carole Radziwill’s cat looks perfectly comfy in her monogrammed sheets. 

Carol Radziwill/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dakota-fanning/" target="_blank">Dakota Fanning</a> celebrates her birthday in a very grown up bedroom. Bonus points for her unicorn &ldquo;balloon kween&rdquo; that she crafted for the occasion.</p>
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning celebrates her birthday in a very grown up bedroom. Bonus points for her unicorn “balloon kween” that she crafted for the occasion.

Dakota Fanning/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tamra-barney/" target="_blank">Tamra Judge</a>&rsquo;s <a href="https://people.com/home/real-housewives-orange-county-favorite-rooms/" target="_blank">bedroom</a> is the star of this selfie. &ldquo;Don&rsquo;t let anyone take away your light,&rdquo; The <i>Real Housewives of Orange County </i>star writes.</p>
Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge’s bedroom is the star of this selfie. “Don’t let anyone take away your light,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star writes.

<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-michelle-gellar/" target="_blank">Sarah Michelle Gellar</a> channels <i>Risky Business </i>for her everyday workwear<i>, </i>posing in a white button-up shirtdress in front of her&nbsp;elegant staircase. &ldquo;The invite said business casual,&rdquo; she captions.</p>
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar channels Risky Business for her everyday workwear, posing in a white button-up shirtdress in front of her elegant staircase. “The invite said business casual,” she captions.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dax-shepard/" target="_blank">Dax Shepard</a> kicks back in a La-Z-Boy recliner that he and wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/kristen-bell/" target="_blank">Kristen Bell</a> don&rsquo;t seem to see eye-to-eye on. &ldquo;My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings,&rdquo; he writes. The proof of its appeal, Shepard says, &ldquo;is written all over my face.&rdquo; No word yet on Bell&rsquo;s response.</p>
Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard kicks back in a La-Z-Boy recliner that he and wife Kristen Bell don’t seem to see eye-to-eye on. “My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings,” he writes. The proof of its appeal, Shepard says, “is written all over my face.” No word yet on Bell’s response.

Dax Shepard/Instagram
<p>Two blondes&nbsp;in a dog bed is standard at <a href="https://people.com/home/allison-williams-girls-sex-and-the-city-apartments/">Allison Williams</a>&#8216; house. &ldquo;We slept like this for nearly an hour &mdash; and I only woke up because Mox started running in her dreams,&rdquo; the <em>Girls</em> actress&nbsp;says of her snuggly photo.</p>
Allison Williams

Two blondes in a dog bed is standard at Allison Williams‘ house. “We slept like this for nearly an hour — and I only woke up because Mox started running in her dreams,” the Girls actress says of her snuggly photo.

Allison Williams/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kathy-griffin/" target="_blank">Kathy Griffin</a> doesn&rsquo;t mind rolling out the red carpet at&nbsp;her <a href="https://people.com/home/photos-tour-kathy-griffins-bel-air-decor/" target="_blank">Bel Air mansion</a>&nbsp;when her mom, Maggie, comes to stay. &ldquo;Luv when this dame is visiting!&rdquo; Griffin writes on this shot of her mother living the good life.</p>
Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin doesn’t mind rolling out the red carpet at her Bel Air mansion when her mom, Maggie, comes to stay. “Luv when this dame is visiting!” Griffin writes on this shot of her mother living the good life.

Kathy Griffin/Instagram
<p>The most beloved&nbsp;baby on Instagram, Michael Phelps&#8217; son&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/michael-phelps-son-boomer-baby-photos/">Boomer</a>, is just &ldquo;splashing around outside&rdquo; with his dad and furry&nbsp;BFF, Legend.</p>
Boomer Phelps

The most beloved baby on Instagram, Michael Phelps’ son Boomer, is just “splashing around outside” with his dad and furry BFF, Legend.

Michael Phelps/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/shay-mitchell/">Shay Mitchell</a> isn&rsquo;t afraid of getting her hands (or her house) dirty! &ldquo;Nothin like throwin clay IN MY KITCHEN,&rdquo; she writes on this crafty shot.</p>
Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell isn’t afraid of getting her hands (or her house) dirty! “Nothin like throwin clay IN MY KITCHEN,” she writes on this crafty shot.

Source: Shay Mitchell Instagram
<p>Every dog has&nbsp;a seat at the table at <a href="https://people.com/home/anna-camp-and-skylar-astins-wedding-after-party-was-a-disco-in-a-cave-and-more-details-from-their-planner/">newlyweds Anna Camp and Skylar Astin&rsquo;s</a> house. &ldquo;The look of love on Super Bowl Sunday,&rdquo; the <a href="https://people.com/movies/ana-kendrick-to-return-for-pitch-perfect-3/"><i>Pitch Perfect 3</i></a> actress captions of this dude-and-dog&nbsp;stare down.&nbsp;</p>
Anna Camp

Every dog has a seat at the table at newlyweds Anna Camp and Skylar Astin’s house. “The look of love on Super Bowl Sunday,” the Pitch Perfect 3 actress captions of this dude-and-dog stare down. 

Source: Anna Camp Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/reese-witherspoon/">Reese Witherspoon</a> dons Atlanta Falcons colors as she gears up to <a href="https://people.com/home/celeb-super-bowl-viewing-parties/">watch Super LI from the comfort of her couch</a>.</p>
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon dons Atlanta Falcons colors as she gears up to watch Super LI from the comfort of her couch.

<p><a href="https://people.com/home/jessie-james-decker-home-makeover/">Jessie James Decker</a> shares this sweet shot of her husband, Eric, and their son Eric II enjoying a Barney binge. &ldquo;Clothes optional according to Bubby,&rdquo; she says.</p>
Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker shares this sweet shot of her husband, Eric, and their son Eric II enjoying a Barney binge. “Clothes optional according to Bubby,” she says.

Source: Jessie James Decker Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ludacris/">Ludacris</a>&nbsp;is killing&nbsp;it at the gallery wall game as he kicks back in this very red game room.</p>
Ludacris

Ludacris is killing it at the gallery wall game as he kicks back in this very red game room.

Source: Ludacris Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/selma-blair/">Selma Blair&rsquo;s</a> dog embodies&nbsp;all of our mid-week feelings. &ldquo;Wednesday is looking a little more aggressive than Tuesday,&rdquo; she writes from the comfort of her cozy&nbsp;bed.</p>
Selma Blair

Selma Blair’s dog embodies all of our mid-week feelings. “Wednesday is looking a little more aggressive than Tuesday,” she writes from the comfort of her cozy bed.

Source: Selma Blair Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
<p>A full-size floor piano is the stuff of dreams for <a href="https://people.com/tag/hilary-duff/">Hilary Duff&rsquo;s</a> 4-year-old son, Luca.</p>
Hilary Duff

A full-size floor piano is the stuff of dreams for Hilary Duff’s 4-year-old son, Luca.

Source: Hilary Duff Instagram
<p><i>Fuller House</i>&rsquo;s <a href="https://people.com/tag/jodie-sweetin/">Jodie Sweetin</a> is stuck at home after a <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-with-the-stars-jodie-sweetin-foot-injury/">foot injury</a>. Luckily, she has these pretty blooms to keep her company. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s certainly made my view more cheery!&rdquo; she writes.</p>
Jodie Sweetin

Fuller House’s Jodie Sweetin is stuck at home after a foot injury. Luckily, she has these pretty blooms to keep her company. “It’s certainly made my view more cheery!” she writes.

Source: Jodie Sweetin Instagram; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
<p>This picture-perfect log cabin is &ldquo;home sweet snow&rdquo; for <a href="https://people.com/tag/melanie-griffith/">Melanie Griffith</a>.</p>
Melanie Griffith

This picture-perfect log cabin is “home sweet snow” for Melanie Griffith.

Source: Melanie Griffith Instagram; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF
<p>Now this is a pet-friendly package.<i> </i>&ldquo;Kitty takes ownership of everything new that comes into the house,&rdquo; <i>Real Housewives of New York</i>&rsquo;s Sonja Morgan writes on this shot of her cat&nbsp;at&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/sonja-morgan-new-york-house-tour/">her five-story townhouse</a>.</p>
Sonja Morgan

Now this is a pet-friendly package. “Kitty takes ownership of everything new that comes into the house,” Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan writes on this shot of her cat at her five-story townhouse.

Source: Sonja Morgan Instagram; Manny Carabel/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mandy-moore/">Mandy Moore</a> is starting in on a major renovation and redecoration of her <a href="https://people.com/home/mandy-moore-new-house-pasadena/">new home in Pasadena, California</a>. Pictured here, the <em>This Is Us</em> star with her dream team of designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and architect Emily Farnham.</p>
Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is starting in on a major renovation and redecoration of her new home in Pasadena, California. Pictured here, the This Is Us star with her dream team of designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and architect Emily Farnham.

Source: Mandy Moore/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/victoria-beckham/">Victoria&nbsp;Beckham</a>&nbsp;shared this sweet snap of husband David, happily smushed into a group hug with their four children &mdash;Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5 &mdash; and cocker spaniel, Olive.&nbsp;</p>
The Beckham Kids

Victoria Beckham shared this sweet snap of husband David, happily smushed into a group hug with their four children —Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5 — and cocker spaniel, Olive. 

Source: Victoria Beckham/Instagram
<p>Victoria&#8217;s Secret model Joan Smalls breaks for selfies. &#8220;#Intermission while I cook,&#8221; she writes on this flawless at-home portrait.</p>
Joan Smalls

Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls breaks for selfies. “#Intermission while I cook,” she writes on this flawless at-home portrait.

Source: Joan Smalls/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/sophia-bush-guest-house/">Sophia Bush</a> posted&nbsp;a TBT that&#8217;ll tug at your heart strings: &#8220;Miss this one&nbsp;mucho today,&#8221; she writes on this snuggly couch pic with her late pup, Patricio.&nbsp;The&nbsp;<em>Chicago PD</em> star adopted <a href="https://people.com/pets/sophia-bush-rescue-puppy-frankie-photo/">another rescue dog, Frankie,</a> in October.</p>
Sophia Bush 

Sophia Bush posted a TBT that’ll tug at your heart strings: “Miss this one mucho today,” she writes on this snuggly couch pic with her late pup, Patricio. The Chicago PD star adopted another rescue dog, Frankie, in October.

Source: Sophia Bush/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lena-dunham/">Lena Dunham</a>&nbsp;delivered a care package to an under-the-weather <a href="https://people.com/tag/amber-tamblyn/">Amber Tamblyn</a>, who posted this candid picture of her thoughtful friend curled up on the couch. Tamblyn notes in her caption: &#8220;I&#8217;ll be sitting right where she is in this picture, watching with pride&#8221; when Dunham&#8217;s show <em>Girls</em> returns in February.</p>
Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham delivered a care package to an under-the-weather Amber Tamblyn, who posted this candid picture of her thoughtful friend curled up on the couch. Tamblyn notes in her caption: “I’ll be sitting right where she is in this picture, watching with pride” when Dunham’s show Girls returns in February.

Source: Amber Tamblyn/Instagram
<p><em>Million Dollar Listing New York&#8217;</em>s <a href="https://people.com/home/fredrik-eklund-connecticut-house/">Fredrik Eklund</a> bathes his beloved pets in style in a marble tub. &#8220;I mean &#8230;. just a regular Tuesday night,&#8221; he writes.&nbsp;</p>
Fredrik Eklund

Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund bathes his beloved pets in style in a marble tub. “I mean …. just a regular Tuesday night,” he writes. 

Source: Fredrik Eklund/Instagram
<p>&ldquo;Fun day in the kitchen with grandma,&rdquo; queen of #homegoals <a href="https://people.com/tag/reese-witherspoon/">Reese Witherspoon</a> writes on this sweet family photo.</p>
Reese Witherspoon

“Fun day in the kitchen with grandma,” queen of #homegoals Reese Witherspoon writes on this sweet family photo.

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&ldquo;The real art&rdquo; in <a href="https://people.com/tag/scott-disick/">Scott Disick</a>&rsquo;s house is his and Kourtney Kardashian&rsquo;s seven-year-old son, Mason.&nbsp;</p>
Scott Disick

“The real art” in Scott Disick’s house is his and Kourtney Kardashian’s seven-year-old son, Mason. 

Source: Scott Disick/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/catherine-zeta-jones/">Catherine Zeta-Jones</a> shares a snap of her elegant music room starring her, &ldquo;deco, butterfly winged piano.&rdquo;</p>
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a snap of her elegant music room starring her, “deco, butterfly winged piano.”

Source: Catherine Zeta Jones/Instagram; Inset: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
<p>Nicole &ldquo;Snooki&rdquo; Polizzi shows off her black-and-white tiled bathroom that&rsquo;s giving off&nbsp;some majorly glam vibes.&nbsp;</p>
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shows off her black-and-white tiled bathroom that’s giving off some majorly glam vibes. 

Source: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi/Instagram
<p><i>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</i>&rsquo; Kyle Richards gets the best wake-up call in the form of her four pups (she was <i>very </i>excited when her family <a href="https://people.com/pets/video-kyle-richards-is-very-happy-about-getting-a-puppy-for-christmas/">gifted her her latest pooch for Christmas</a>).&nbsp;</p>
Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards gets the best wake-up call in the form of her four pups (she was very excited when her family gifted her her latest pooch for Christmas). 

Source: Kyle Richards/Instagram; Inset: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p><i>Real Housewives of New York</i>&rsquo;s Carole Radziwill might be &ldquo;waiting on a friend,&rdquo; but who could mind when she has a chic sofa as her perch?&nbsp;</p>
Carole Radziwill

Real Housewives of New York’s Carole Radziwill might be “waiting on a friend,” but who could mind when she has a chic sofa as her perch? 

Source: Carole Radziwill/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/anna-camp-and-skylar-astins-wedding/">Skylar Astin</a> cozies up on his couch with a very sleepy companion. &ldquo;This guy is very thankful for all the walks he got today,&rdquo; he writes.&nbsp;</p>
Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin cozies up on his couch with a very sleepy companion. “This guy is very thankful for all the walks he got today,” he writes. 

Source: Skylar Astin/Instagram
<p>Busy Phillips gets photobombed by her cat in her bathroom before meeting up with BFF Michelle Williams so the two could <a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-williams-busy-philipps-attend-golden-globes-together-continue-tradition/">continue their traditon of attending&nbsp;the Golden Globes together</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Busy Phillips

Busy Phillips gets photobombed by her cat in her bathroom before meeting up with BFF Michelle Williams so the two could continue their traditon of attending the Golden Globes together

Busy Philipps/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-lambert/">Miranda Lambert</a>&rsquo;s dog is living the good life as she cozies up in front of the country singer&rsquo;s stone hearth. &ldquo;Is that a polar bear?&hellip;oh, it&rsquo;s just Louise!&rdquo; Lambert&nbsp;writes.&nbsp;</p>
Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s dog is living the good life as she cozies up in front of the country singer’s stone hearth. “Is that a polar bear?…oh, it’s just Louise!” Lambert writes. 

Miranda Lambert/Instagram; Inset: JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian West</a>&nbsp;lounges on a floor pouf while son, Saint, plays just out-of-frame. This is just&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-returns-to-social-media-photos/">one of the family-centric shots she&rsquo;s shared</a> since <a href="https://people.com/babies/kim-kardashian-returns-social-media-family-photo-three-months-after-paris-attack/">making her return to social media</a> following her terrifying <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/kim-kardashian-west-robbery-how-she-escaped/">robbery in Paris in October</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West lounges on a floor pouf while son, Saint, plays just out-of-frame. This is just one of the family-centric shots she’s shared since making her return to social media following her terrifying robbery in Paris in October

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p><i>Ladies of London</i>&rsquo;s Julie Montagu is &ldquo;smelling the flowers&rdquo; at her family&rsquo;s historic (and gigantic) estate, <a href="https://people.com/home/ladies-of-london-julie-montagu-mapperton-tour/">Mapperton House</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Julie Montagu

Ladies of London’s Julie Montagu is “smelling the flowers” at her family’s historic (and gigantic) estate, Mapperton House

Julie Montagu/Instagram
<p>Baking with love! <a href="https://people.com/home/jessie-james-decker-eric-decker-new-jersey-house/">Jessie James Decker</a> shares this shot of her daughter, Vivianne: &ldquo;Making peanut butter cookies with my sweet girl,&rdquo;&nbsp;she writes.</p>
Jessie James Decker

Baking with love! Jessie James Decker shares this shot of her daughter, Vivianne: “Making peanut butter cookies with my sweet girl,” she writes.

Jessie James Decker/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/james-van-der-beek/">James Van Der Beek</a> shares a sweet moment with his four-year-old son, Joshua, along with his goals for 2017: &ldquo;Getting better at shifting from work to home and being completely present at both,&rdquo; he writes of his resolutions.&nbsp;</p>
James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek shares a sweet moment with his four-year-old son, Joshua, along with his goals for 2017: “Getting better at shifting from work to home and being completely present at both,” he writes of his resolutions. 

Source: James Van Der Beek Instagram
<p><i>Quantico</i>&rsquo;s <a href="https://people.com/tag/priyanka-chopra/">Priyanka Chopra</a> is all of us after the holiday season: &ldquo;When you wake up way before you need to and realize your Christmas tree is still up,&rdquo; she says.&nbsp;</p>
Priyanka Chopra

Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra is all of us after the holiday season: “When you wake up way before you need to and realize your Christmas tree is still up,” she says. 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram; Ethan Miller/Getty Images
<p>Country star <a href="https://people.com/country/kacey-musgraves-engaged-ruston-kelly/">Kacey Musgraves</a> poses on the&nbsp;pretty pink couch in <a href="https://people.com/home/kacey-musgraves-living-room-makeover/">her&nbsp;living room</a> that she recently made-over with help from A Beautiful Mess blogger Elsie Larson.</p>
Kacey Musgraves

Country star Kacey Musgraves poses on the pretty pink couch in her living room that she recently made-over with help from A Beautiful Mess blogger Elsie Larson.

Source: Kacey Musgraves Instagram
<p><i>Real Housewives of Orange County</i>&rsquo;s <a href="https://people.com/home/heather-dubrow-travel-tips/">Heather Dubrow</a> posts a shot of her &ldquo;accidental twinning,&rdquo; with daughter Maximilla in her incredible closet (complete with a <a href="https://people.com/home/the-real-housewives-of-orange-county%EF%BB%BFs-heather-dubrow-talks-all-about-her-champagne-doorbell/">champagne doorbell</a>).&nbsp;</p>
Heather Dubrow

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow posts a shot of her “accidental twinning,” with daughter Maximilla in her incredible closet (complete with a champagne doorbell). 

Source: Heather Dubrow Instagram
<p><a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/category/jaime-king/">Jaime King</a> kicks off 2017 with&nbsp;a healthy start by participating in&nbsp;a little living room yoga.&nbsp;</p>
Jaime King

Jaime King kicks off 2017 with a healthy start by participating in a little living room yoga. 

Source: Jaime King Instagram
<p>&ldquo;Cozy at home,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-palermo/">Olivia Palermo</a> captions on this shot of the socialite staying warm in the winter weather.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Palermo

“Cozy at home,” Olivia Palermo captions on this shot of the socialite staying warm in the winter weather. 

Source: Olivia Palermo Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/bodies/hilaria-baldwin-katie-couric-yoga/">Hilaria Baldwin</a> cooks up some &ldquo;healthy, quick and affordable meals&rdquo; from the comforts of her bright, white kitchen.&nbsp;</p>
Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin cooks up some “healthy, quick and affordable meals” from the comforts of her bright, white kitchen. 

Source: Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
<p>Pink gets a little R&amp;R in an unexpected spot. &ldquo;When microwaving your decaf coffee becomes an excuse to sit on the floor and rest for awhile&hellip;&rdquo; she writes.&nbsp;</p>
Pink

Pink gets a little R&R in an unexpected spot. “When microwaving your decaf coffee becomes an excuse to sit on the floor and rest for awhile…” she writes. 

Source: Pink Instagram
<p>Haylie Duff shares some cute outtakes from what looks to be the Duff family Christmas card (complete with sister <a href="https://people.com/home/hilary-duff-party-style/">Hilary</a> and her son Luca, 4). &ldquo;When Rybaby doesn&rsquo;t wanna take a picture, she doesn&rsquo;t wanna take a picture!&rdquo; Haylie says of <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/05/13/haylie-duff-daughter-ryan-first-birthday-second-child/">daughter Ryan, 1</a>.</p>
Haylie Duff

Haylie Duff shares some cute outtakes from what looks to be the Duff family Christmas card (complete with sister Hilary and her son Luca, 4). “When Rybaby doesn’t wanna take a picture, she doesn’t wanna take a picture!” Haylie says of daughter Ryan, 1.

<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rob-lowe/">Rob Lowe&rsquo;s</a> pup, Jack, is living the dream outside the actor&rsquo;s gorgeous digs.&nbsp;</p>
Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe’s pup, Jack, is living the dream outside the actor’s gorgeous digs. 

<p>The country singer cozies up with her &ldquo;furbaby&rdquo; at her <a href="https://people.com/home/kelsea-ballerini-home-tour/">starter home in Nashville</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer cozies up with her “furbaby” at her starter home in Nashville

Source: Kelsea Ballerini Instagram
<p>&ldquo;Working from home today,&rdquo; the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/kenya-moore-moore-manor-reveal/"><i>Real Housewives of Atlanta</i></a> star writes from the comforts of her couch.</p>
Cynthia Bailey

“Working from home today,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star writes from the comforts of her couch.

Source: Cynthia Bailey Instagram; Rob Kim/Getty Images
<p>Reese Witherspoon&#8217;s festive apron does her boasting for her! The hostess with the mostess was <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?sid=POHOMEStarsatHomeMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2Fcatalogsearch%2Fresult%2F%3Fq%3Dapron">decked out</a> in <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?sid=POHOMEStarsatHomeMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2F">Draper James</a> while&nbsp;preparing&nbsp;Thanksgiving dinner.&nbsp;</p>
Reese Witherspoon 

Reese Witherspoon’s festive apron does her boasting for her! The hostess with the mostess was decked out in Draper James while preparing Thanksgiving dinner. 

<p>It&#8217;s the season for snuggling by the fire! Jessica Chastain chose the classic head-in-dog-bed pose to cozy up with her pup at home.</p>
Jessica Chastain

It’s the season for snuggling by the fire! Jessica Chastain chose the classic head-in-dog-bed pose to cozy up with her pup at home.

<p>Some foolproof Foodstirs baking kits and a full champagne flute &mdash; what more could a busy mom need during the holidays? Well, maybe five minutes to herself&nbsp;hiding out&nbsp;on the kitchen floor.&nbsp;</p>
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Some foolproof Foodstirs baking kits and a full champagne flute — what more could a busy mom need during the holidays? Well, maybe five minutes to herself hiding out on the kitchen floor. 

<p>Ellen snapped wife Portia de Rossi in the classic double dog snuggle in this&nbsp;luxe-looking sofa scene.&nbsp;</p>
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen snapped wife Portia de Rossi in the classic double dog snuggle in this luxe-looking sofa scene. 

Source Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram
<p>Ah, marital bliss. <i>Million Dollar Listing: New York</i><em>&rsquo;</em>s <a href="https://people.com/home/million-dollar-listing-new-york-season-drama/">Ryan Serhant</a>&nbsp;came across&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/ryan-serhant-wedding-advice-million-dollar-listing-new-york-ryans-wedding/">wife Emilia</a> hard at work in the kitchen. &ldquo;This is how I find my wife ordering Seamless when I come home,&rdquo; he captions.</p>
Ryan Serhant

Ah, marital bliss. Million Dollar Listing: New Yorks Ryan Serhant came across wife Emilia hard at work in the kitchen. “This is how I find my wife ordering Seamless when I come home,” he captions.

Source: Ryan Serhant/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/adele/">Adele</a> shares the sweetest snap of this decoration that reads, &ldquo;Mummy you did it!&rdquo; to celebrate the end of her 2016 world tour. &ldquo;I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself,&rdquo; she says, adding, &ldquo;My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn. And <a href="https://people.com/babies/adele-announces-plans-expand-family-finished-world-tour/">my beautiful family</a> made it easy for me to do.&rdquo;</p>
Adele

Adele shares the sweetest snap of this decoration that reads, “Mummy you did it!” to celebrate the end of her 2016 world tour. “I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself,” she says, adding, “My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn. And my beautiful family made it easy for me to do.”

Source: Adele/Instagram
<p>All of that <a href="https://people.com/music/taylor-swift-throws-lorde-birthday-party-photos/">birthday celebrating</a> is exhausting! Lorde tries to recuperate from&nbsp;a sick day&nbsp;from the comfort of her cozy bedroom. &ldquo;Greetings from the flu cave,&rdquo; she writes.</p>
Lorde

All of that birthday celebrating is exhausting! Lorde tries to recuperate from a sick day from the comfort of her cozy bedroom. “Greetings from the flu cave,” she writes.

Source: Lorde/Instagram
<p>Cookbook buddies! <a href="https://people.com/home/chrissy-teigen-traveling-with-daughter-luna/">Chrissy Teigen</a>&nbsp;displays&nbsp;pal <a href="https://people.com/home/kardashian-houses/">Kris Jenner</a>&rsquo;s cookbook in&nbsp;her&nbsp;kitchen. &ldquo;Look who&rsquo;s trying to butter me up!!!&rdquo; Jenner captions&nbsp;the snap.&nbsp;</p>
Kris Jenner

Cookbook buddies! Chrissy Teigen displays pal Kris Jenner’s cookbook in her kitchen. “Look who’s trying to butter me up!!!” Jenner captions the snap. 

<p>Reading up on fellow southern beauties <a href="https://people.com/home/reese-witherspoon-house-photos/living-the-dream-in-her-living-room">Reese Witherspoon</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/dolly-parton/">Dolly Parton</a> is <a href="https://people.com/tag/faith-hill/">Faith Hill</a>&rsquo;s ideal way to stay entertained as she recovers from foot surgery. &ldquo;Lots of great quotes from this article. I love these women!!!!&rdquo; she says.</p>
Faith Hill

Reading up on fellow southern beauties Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton is Faith Hill’s ideal way to stay entertained as she recovers from foot surgery. “Lots of great quotes from this article. I love these women!!!!” she says.

<p>Blac Chyna <a href="https://people.com/babies/dream-kardashian-sleeping-cute-photo-blac-chyan-instagram/">cuddles up at home</a> with her&nbsp;5-day-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream. A simple sleeping face emoji is all she uses to describe her blissful new-mom moment.&nbsp;</p>
Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna cuddles up at home with her 5-day-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream. A simple sleeping face emoji is all she uses to describe her blissful new-mom moment. 

Source Blac Chyna/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lindsay-lohan/">Lindsay Lohan</a> cozies up beneath the blankets as she tries &ldquo;to not acknowledge that I have a cold.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p>
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan cozies up beneath the blankets as she tries “to not acknowledge that I have a cold.” 

Source Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
<p>Audrina Patridge has story time with her 4-month-old daughter, Kirra, in her recently redecorated&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/audrina-patridge-bedroom-makeover/a-brand-new-bedroom-on-a-tight-time-crunch">Bali-chic bedroom</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge has story time with her 4-month-old daughter, Kirra, in her recently redecorated Bali-chic bedroom

<p><a href="https://people.com/home/emily-ratajkowski-greece-vacation/beach-babe">Emily Ratajkowski</a> is serious sofa goals in this shot of the model, &ldquo;at home.&rdquo;</p>
Emily Ratajkowski 

Emily Ratajkowski is serious sofa goals in this shot of the model, “at home.”

<p><a href="https://people.com/sports/nike-on-maria-sharapova-athletes-are-humans-just-like-the-rest-of-us/">Maria Sharapova</a> is a dinner-party pro! She shared this selfie in front of a sweetly decorated table with the caption, &ldquo;Sunday hosting and baking Russian goodies &hellip; ahh can&rsquo;t wait for the extra chairs to arrive to fill up the table space in time for the holidays.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p>
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova is a dinner-party pro! She shared this selfie in front of a sweetly decorated table with the caption, “Sunday hosting and baking Russian goodies … ahh can’t wait for the extra chairs to arrive to fill up the table space in time for the holidays.” 

Source: Maria Sharapova Instagram
<p>&ldquo;Home sweet home!&rdquo;&nbsp;<i>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills&#8217;</i>&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/">Lisa Rinna</a>&nbsp;writes on this shot of some stunning orchids&nbsp;in front of classic fireplace display.&nbsp;</p>
Lisa Rinna

“Home sweet home!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna writes on this shot of some stunning orchids in front of classic fireplace display. 

Source: Lisa Rinna Instagram; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
<p>Tamera Mowry shares an adorable cooking session with her three-year-old son, Aden, who, FYI, just had the <a href="https://people.com/babies/tamera-mowry-housley-son-aden-ghostbusters-birthday-party/">coolest birthday party</a> ever.&nbsp;</p>
Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry shares an adorable cooking session with her three-year-old son, Aden, who, FYI, just had the coolest birthday party ever. 

Source: Tamera Mowry Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/anna-camp-and-skylar-astins-wedding-after-party-was-a-disco-in-a-cave-and-more-details-from-their-planner/">Newlywed Anna Camp</a>&#8216;s adorable puggle, Rocky, clearly appreciates her impressive&nbsp;collection of colorful throw pillows.</p>
Anna Camp

Newlywed Anna Camp‘s adorable puggle, Rocky, clearly appreciates her impressive collection of colorful throw pillows.

Source: Anna Camp Instagram; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>According to Instagram, Brody Jenner is a professional dog snuggler. &#8220;Someone jealous?&#8221; he captions this pic, tagging fianc&eacute; Kaitlynn Carter, who just made the family portrait.</p>
Brody Jenner

According to Instagram, Brody Jenner is a professional dog snuggler. “Someone jealous?” he captions this pic, tagging fiancé Kaitlynn Carter, who just made the family portrait.

Source: Brody Jenner Instagram
<p>Maria Sharapova has the prettiest nightstand essentials: fresh&nbsp;flowers, a favorite&nbsp;candle and a good read.&nbsp;</p>
Maria Sharapova 

Maria Sharapova has the prettiest nightstand essentials: fresh flowers, a favorite candle and a good read. 

Source: Maria Sharapova Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue
<p>&#8220;I just can&#8217;t help myself. I am addicted to pretty things,&#8221; Catherine Zeta Jones writes of this elegant place setting, adding #styledbyzeta.</p>
Catherine Zeta Jones

“I just can’t help myself. I am addicted to pretty things,” Catherine Zeta Jones writes of this elegant place setting, adding #styledbyzeta.

Source: Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram ; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p>Even Kate Hudson feels this&nbsp;struggle: &#8220;When you&#8217;re taking a mirror selfie and even your dogs like&#8230;[insert eye roll emoji],&#8221; she writes on her dispatch from a gorgeous&nbsp;bathroom.&nbsp;</p>
Kate Hudson

Even Kate Hudson feels this struggle: “When you’re taking a mirror selfie and even your dogs like…[insert eye roll emoji],” she writes on her dispatch from a gorgeous bathroom. 

Source: Kate Hudson/Instagram
<p>Jason Sudeikis and two-year-old son Otis are &#8220;good dudes&#8221; who know how to enjoy a hip outdoor lounge spot in this snap from Olivia Wilde.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and two-year-old son Otis are “good dudes” who know how to enjoy a hip outdoor lounge spot in this snap from Olivia Wilde. 

Source: Olivia Wilde/Instagram
<p>RHOC&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/home/the-real-housewives-of-orange-county%EF%BB%BFs-heather-dubrow-talks-all-about-her-champagne-doorbell/">Heather Dubrow</a> raises&nbsp;a glass from the newly completed kitchen of <a href="https://people.com/home/the-real-housewives-of-orange-county%EF%BB%BFs-heather-dubrow-talks-all-about-her-champagne-doorbell/">Chateau Dubrow</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Heather Dubrow

RHOC’s Heather Dubrow raises a glass from the newly completed kitchen of Chateau Dubrow

Source: Heather Dubrow/Instagram
<p>Goldie Hawn recieves a glittering&nbsp;delivery in the bed of a pick up truck. &#8220;This goes into my gratitude journal,&#8221; she writes&nbsp;of her new crystal chandelier.&nbsp;</p>
Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn recieves a glittering delivery in the bed of a pick up truck. “This goes into my gratitude journal,” she writes of her new crystal chandelier. 

Source: Goldie Hawn/Instagram
<p>Brazilian model&nbsp;Caroline Trentini shows off a new addition &mdash; not baby Bento, but a bed extension for him to hang out in.&nbsp;</p>
Caroline Trentini

Brazilian model Caroline Trentini shows off a new addition — not baby Bento, but a bed extension for him to hang out in. 

Source: Carol Trentini/Instagram
<p>Julie Bowen is a super mom on TV and IRL. &#8220;Just a day home with the kids,&#8221; she captions this wondrous&nbsp;outfit pic.&nbsp;</p>
Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen is a super mom on TV and IRL. “Just a day home with the kids,” she captions this wondrous outfit pic. 

Source: Julie Bowen/Instagram
<p>Liv Tyler is getting&nbsp;her daughter into&nbsp;household chores early! &#8220;Sailor&#8217;s favorite thing on the planet!!! Hetty the Hoover!!!&#8221; she writes on this sweet Instagram.</p>
Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler is getting her daughter into household chores early! “Sailor’s favorite thing on the planet!!! Hetty the Hoover!!!” she writes on this sweet Instagram.

Source: Liv Tyler/Instagram; Inset: Getty
<p>Naomi Watts shows off some favorite art pieces from the New York Academy of Art&#8217;s #takehomeanude event. Even her adorable Yorkie is clothing free!&nbsp;</p>
Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts shows off some favorite art pieces from the New York Academy of Art’s #takehomeanude event. Even her adorable Yorkie is clothing free! 

Source: Naomi Watts/Instagram; Inset: Getty
<p><em>Scream Queens&#8217;</em> Jamie Lee Curtis gives a little behind the scenes peek of how she makes that instagram magic. Sometimes you just have to stand on the counter!&nbsp;</p>
Jamie Lee Curtis

Scream Queens’ Jamie Lee Curtis gives a little behind the scenes peek of how she makes that instagram magic. Sometimes you just have to stand on the counter! 

Source: Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram
<p>&#8220;All we need now is the baby,&#8221; writes <em>Flipping Out</em> star Jeff Lewis of the nursery he&#8217;s prepared for his baby girl. His excitement shows in his hashtags: #40weeks #babycountdown #babywatch2016 #hurryupalready</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Jeff Lewis

“All we need now is the baby,” writes Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis of the nursery he’s prepared for his baby girl. His excitement shows in his hashtags: #40weeks #babycountdown #babywatch2016 #hurryupalready

 

Source: Jeff Lewis/Instagram; Inset: Getty
<p>The secret to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw&#8217;s long marriage? He washes her car! &#8220;My hubby gettin my ride&nbsp;ready to go see @adele in Nashville,&#8221; she writes. &#8220;Yes,&nbsp;baby&#8230;.scrub those tires.&#8221;</p>
Faith Hill

The secret to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s long marriage? He washes her car! “My hubby gettin my ride ready to go see @adele in Nashville,” she writes. “Yes, baby….scrub those tires.”

Source: Faith Hill/Instagram; Inset: Getty
<p>Ciara snuggles up in bed with Future Zahir Wilburn, her son with ex-fianc&eacute;, Future, for some adorable mommy and me time. &#8220;Priceless moments,&#8221; she simply captions the Instagram pic.</p>
Ciara

Ciara snuggles up in bed with Future Zahir Wilburn, her son with ex-fiancé, Future, for some adorable mommy and me time. “Priceless moments,” she simply captions the Instagram pic.

Ciara/Instagram
<p>&#8220;A family that plays ball together&#8230;stays together!!!&#8221; writes Kellan Lutz on this sweet snap of he and his mom, Karla, getting some puppy love, adding &#8220;So good surprising my mom when I came home!&#8221;</p>
Kellan Lutz

“A family that plays ball together…stays together!!!” writes Kellan Lutz on this sweet snap of he and his mom, Karla, getting some puppy love, adding “So good surprising my mom when I came home!”

Kellan Lutz/Instagram
<p>Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber&#8217;s model daughter, Kaia, strikes an unconventional pose, cuddled up on the sofa with her two pups. &#8220;Through my Monday,&#8221; she captions.</p>
Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s model daughter, Kaia, strikes an unconventional pose, cuddled up on the sofa with her two pups. “Through my Monday,” she captions.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Cover shoot for the book on a #beautiful California day,&#8221; writes <a href="https://people.com/tv/linda-thompson-on-meeting-ex-caitlyn-jenner-for-the-first-time/">Caitlyn Jenner </a>on this snap of her serene Malibu living room in full photo&nbsp;shoot mode.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Caitlyn Jenner

“Cover shoot for the book on a #beautiful California day,” writes Caitlyn Jenner on this snap of her serene Malibu living room in full photo shoot mode.

 

Source: Caitlyn Jenner Instagram; Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/zachary-quinto-on-being-gay-american-in-todays-political-climate/">Zachary Quinto</a> shows off a vibrant blue painted-brick wall and a gallery-style art arrangement, complete with a feather hat in this selfie. &#8220;Reading plays in the study,&#8221; he captions.&nbsp;</p>
Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto shows off a vibrant blue painted-brick wall and a gallery-style art arrangement, complete with a feather hat in this selfie. “Reading plays in the study,” he captions. 

Source: Zachary Quinto Instagram
<p>What do you call a coffee table selfie? <a href="https://people.com/home/troian-bellisario-bachelorette-party/european-invasion">Troian Bellisario</a> has mastered the art in this top-down&nbsp;shot showcasing a succulent, artsy book stack, and yummy croissant. &#8220;@halfadams knows how to welcome me home,&#8221; she writes.&nbsp;</p>
Troian Bellisario

What do you call a coffee table selfie? Troian Bellisario has mastered the art in this top-down shot showcasing a succulent, artsy book stack, and yummy croissant. “@halfadams knows how to welcome me home,” she writes. 

Source: Troian Bellisario Instagram; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
<p>Real Housewives of New York&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tv/luann-de-lesseps-confronts-fiance-over-cheating-rumors/">LuAnn de Lesseps</a> wishes her son Noel a happy birthday in this sweet living room snap. &#8220;Lots of love and happiness from #proudmom,&#8221; she captions.&nbsp;</p>
LuAnn de Lesseps

Real Housewives of New York’s LuAnn de Lesseps wishes her son Noel a happy birthday in this sweet living room snap. “Lots of love and happiness from #proudmom,” she captions. 

Source: Luann de Lesseps Instagram
<p>&#8220;Ioni exploring the big library unit daddy has been making,&#8221; writes model-mom <a href="https://people.com/style/coco-rocha-platinum-blonde-bob/">Coco Rocha</a>&nbsp;on this snap of her little girl&#8217;s first foray into interior design.&nbsp;</p>
Coco Rocha

“Ioni exploring the big library unit daddy has been making,” writes model-mom Coco Rocha on this snap of her little girl’s first foray into interior design. 

Source: Coca Rocha Instagram; Mike Pont/WireImage
<p>The snuggle is real at&nbsp;the Waco, Texas, home of HGTV stars <a href="https://people.com/home/chip-and-joanna-gaines-talk-fixer-upper-fame/">Chip and Joanna Gaines</a>. &#8220;What me and the boys have actually been up to with the girls out of town. #thingsaregettingcrazy,&#8221; Chip captions this sweet pic</p>
Chip Gaines

The snuggle is real at the Waco, Texas, home of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. “What me and the boys have actually been up to with the girls out of town. #thingsaregettingcrazy,” Chip captions this sweet pic

Source: Chip Gaines Instagram
<p>&ldquo;Home is where these two are&hellip;&rdquo; writes&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:NinaDobrev,00.html">Nina Dobrev</a>&nbsp;on this cozy couch shot with pals Keleigh Sperry, <a href="https://www.people.com/article/miles-teller-keleigh-sperry-mtv-movie-awards">longtime girlfriend of Miles Teller</a>, and model Jessica Stam.</p>
Nina Dobrev

“Home is where these two are…” writes Nina Dobrev on this cozy couch shot with pals Keleigh Sperry, longtime girlfriend of Miles Teller, and model Jessica Stam.

<p><a href="https://site.people.com/travel/vanessa-hudgens-vacations-in-italy/">Vanessa Hudgens</a>&rsquo; pup strikes an extra chic pose. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s hard being this fabulous,&rdquo; Hudgens captions.&nbsp;</p>
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens’ pup strikes an extra chic pose. “It’s hard being this fabulous,” Hudgens captions. 

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
<p>Tall, curtains and a luxurious light fixture have <a href="https://www.people.com/people/sarah_jessicaparker/">Sarah Jessica Parker</a>, &ldquo;thinking, thinking, thinking&rdquo; in this interior image.&nbsp;</p>
Sarah Jessica Parker

Tall, curtains and a luxurious light fixture have Sarah Jessica Parker, “thinking, thinking, thinking” in this interior image. 

<p>&ldquo;Putting your hiding spot on blast,&rdquo; <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:OliviaMunn,00.html">Olivia Munn</a> captions of this shot of she&nbsp;and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers&rsquo; dog, Frankie.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Munn

“Putting your hiding spot on blast,” Olivia Munn captions of this shot of she and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ dog, Frankie. 

Olivia Munn/Instagram
Katherine Heigl

Spa day problems! “When your iPhones face recognition feature won’t work just cause you’ve got a mud mask on,” Heigl captions this selfie of her at-home beauty treatment.

Isla Fisher

The actress is picking up some new hostessing know-how. “I just watched a ‘How to set the table’ video on YouTube. It’s not as hard as you would imagine and it’s a great upper body workout,” she writes of her summer tablescape. 

Joanna Gaines

The mom of four celebrated the big 4-0 (and showed off her growing baby bump) with a generous helping of doughnuts. “This is 40. And I like it,” she captioned her birthday Instagram post. 

Selena Gomez

The singer is having a girls’ night in, complete with “pizza, enchilada caserole,” a handful of  ice cream flavors and a personal screening of I Feel Pretty. 

Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah Brent is newly a “#fatheroftwo.” The designer and husband Nate Berkus welcomed son Oskar Michael on March 26. The Nate and Jeremiah by Design star shared a morning cuddle with daughter Poppy, 3, and shared the secret to keeping up with his newly expanded clan: “But first [coffee],” he writes.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 

The Victoria’s Secret model looks as flawless as her modern and minimal Los Angeles home. Huntington-Whiteley and partner Jason Statham purchased the place from fashion designer Jenni Kayne, who did a top to bottom remodel. 

Michael and Boomer Phelps

Boomer Phelps has picked up a necessary swimming skill from his Olympian dad: “He learned how to tie his towel around his waist!” Michael captions a sweet photo with his Instagram-famous older child (he and wife Nicole welcomed a second son in February). 

Claudia Schiffer

The supermodel catches some early spring rays outside her home in England — a Tudor mansion she’s said is also home to some “lovely” ghosts. “Bright beautiful day in Coldham / Suffolk!” she writes. 

Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin snapped this sweet family moment of her husband, Alec, and two of their children, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1, at home. “The current Baldwin boys….soon to be 4,” captions the expecting mom. “PS…they are watching dinosaurs.” 

Jason Sudeikis 

Olivia Wilde is considering a career change: “I do hair. DM for inquiries,” the actress wrote alongside this snap of Jason Sudeikis, and their 17-month-old daughter, Daisy, sporting matching ‘dos. Though she warns, “Clients tend to sob and/or undo my work immediately.” 

Portia de Rossi

“Trying to meditate” can be tough when you have three dogs and a cat that say, Namaste right here, notes Portia de Rossi from under her pile of zen pets. 

Jennifer Garner

The Love, Simon actress is also a whiz in the kitchen. “Another hack for when you (me) are craving the crunch of blue corn tortilla chips…BEET CHIPS!” Garner wrote on Instagram of a new healthy snack she’s developing. Check out her recipe

Ricky Martin 

The singer and American Crime Story star snuggles up at home with his son, Valentino, 9. “Sunday in bed all day,” he writes of the silly black-and-white selfie. 

Matthew Morrison 

The Glee star and wife Renee recreate the famous painting “American Gothic” — pitchfork and all — with baby Revel. “#Farmlife” he hashtags the family portrait.

Drew Barrymore

Barrymore may want to take a cat nap on her couch, but her furry pal has other plans in mind. “Thursday’s with Fern,” she captioned the video of the two snuggling up.

Zoe Saldana

The actress celebrated her husband’s birthday with their three children, Bowie, 3, Cy, 3, and Zen, 1. “Happy Birthday Marco!” she said on this photo of the family, complete with a sweet photo collage and flowers.

Dax Shepard

A playful argument with wife Kristen Bell over a La-Z-Boy recliner might have been the inspiration for the actor’s new podcast, Armchair Expert. Here, he shows off his new project’s homey clubhouse which has an “exposed toilet” that sits “directly behind the camera” where singer Pete Wentz is posted.

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies star and husband Keith Urban’s cat is standing very proper next to the floor-to-ceiling windows in her entryway. “I just wanted to introduce you to Queen Snow,” Kidman said.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

The Bachelorette couple and their Golden Retriever, Tucker, settle in for a wild night. “The dangerous game of red wine on a white couch. That’s about as crazy as our nights get,” writes Bristowe. The podcaster and personal trainer pair showed off their newly decorated Nashville digs in PEOPLE.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

True love is a quiet couch cuddle, according to Kristin Cavallari. “No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine’s Day,” writes the mom of three, who recently announced the addition of a home collection to her Uncommon James fashion brand. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s son, Dylan, let his mom redesign his bedroom with pieces from her recently introduced decor collection for QVC. “@dy1and has a #CasaZetaJones make-over on his bed,” she writes of the revamped space on Instagram. 

Teresa Palmer

“On cloud 9 to be back doing nothing but play dates, Mummy & Me, school drop offs, packed lunches, and full-time mummy adventures,” writes the Hacksaw Ridge actress, who is mom to Bodhi Rain, 4, and Forest Sage, 1. “Blissed out in the canyons of Hollywood tonight,” she adds.

Carter Oosterhouse

The TV carpenter, who’s returning to Trading Spaces this April, is in weekend mode with his and wife Amy Smart‘s one-year-old daughter Flora. “Sat chill is the best,” he captions the sweet moment at home.

Erin and Ben Napier

“Shout out to Big for always wanting to be there for the girl, even when mama just needs a long soak in the tub,” writes Home Towns Erin Napier of her husband, Ben, and baby, Helen, who the HGTV hosts welcomed in January. She adds, “best dad ever ever ever ever ever.” 

Jessie James Decker

“We’ve all be sick for the last week but finally on the mend,” says the expectant mom, snuggled up with Eric II, 2, and Vivianne, 3, at home. 

Milla Jovovich

The Resident Evil actress is working on her green thumb, planting a sea of raised vegetable beds in her “urban garden.” 

Britney Spears

The pop icon knows how to turn her home into a high-fashion photo shoot, as evidenced by her signature living room runway walks

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Foodstirs co-founder and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. are giving their living room a refresh. Gellar has already discovered a new furniture piece she can’t get enough of. “I am utterly obsessed with this hand chair,” she wrote of the seat from High Fashion Home. “I may need one in every room of our house (too much?!?)” 

Nicole Phelps

The expecting mom “busted my loves on the couch this weekend.” Her sleepy shot of husband Michael Phelps and their son Boomer, she says, “made my heart smile.” 

Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan snuggle up with twin babies Mila and Fredrik Jr. at their stunning Tribeca home. “Milky New York sunsets,” the Million Dollar Listing star captions the family portrait.

Savannah Guthrie

“We. BELIEVE,” said Savannah Guthrie of this group photo with her husband Michael and their two sons, Vale and Charley, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drake

The rapper posted this split photo after dropping two new tracks from his Scary Hours EP. The collage crafted from a photo of a bedroom and a selfie with his mom references an apparently favorite lyric “I only love my bed and my momma,” from the single “God’s Plan.”

Anna Faris

Anna Faris snapped this photo of her and ex Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, building a pretty impressive blanket fort. “He said, with defiance, ‘I’m building a nest and laying my eggs,’” she says.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth shares this all-white sofa with his “super chill” Beagle buddy.

Olivia Wilde

“It’s moments like these I hate myself for not naming her @oprah,” Wilde wrote of one-year-old daughter Daisy plopping down on the actress’s bed. “Girl knows how to LIVE.”

Cindy Crawford

A birds-eye-view of the ocean is just what the supermodel’s living space needed. “Malibu from above!” she says of the photo. “Brightens up the room.”

Aidy Bryant

The SNL star is having an “intimate morning with my boi” in sweet snap with her dog. Her room sportsa floral comforter, pink gingham curtains and a pom-pom banner reading “Loser,” strung above the bed. 

Ramona Singer

The Real Housewives of New York star is “in my element” as she whips up a meal in a marble-clad kitchen. 

Jessie James Decker

The expecting country singer‘s kids shower their dad — NFL player Eric Decker — with snuggles. “Telling daddy secrets,” she writes on this family shot.

Selena Gomez

“The home I grew up in, from birth to 13…” the singer writes in a sentimental Instagram post about her most recent visit to her childhood home in Grandprairie, Texas. She continues, “I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.” 

Jessie James Decker

The pregnant singer is “starting week 28” with a bathroom bump selfie. She jokes, “Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??” The Nashville-based star, who already shares two children — Vivianne Rose, 3, and Eric II, 2 — with husband Eric Decker of the Tennessee Titans, also told a personal story about her sister’s pregnancy and premature birth of her niece: “Side note (can’t believe my baby sister @sydneyraeface had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl.”

Luna Legend

Chrissy Teigen captured her adorable 18 month old looking too cool in her fairytale coach. “*Meryl Streep voice* ‘Go,'” the model, who’s expecting her second child with husband John Legend, captioned the snap, making reference to the actress’s icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.  

Yolanda Hadid

Gigi and Bella’s mom isn’t afraid of any bomb cyclone. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a snowy selfie from her East Coast farm during the winter storm. 

Zach Braff

The Scrubs star is “wearing my onesie for snowpocalypse” and feeling “#blessed” to be inside during winter storm Grayson.

Cindy Crawford

Fresh from a holiday getaway to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with her sisters, the supermodel rpaints a picture of her “morning bliss” in green (her tea of choice) and blue (the color of the ocean from her Malibu balcony).

Jonathan and Drew Scott and Linda Phan

The Property Brothers and Drew’s fiancee, Linda, all hang in the master bath of the couple’s new L.A. home. “Just call us @_lindaphan’s backup singers…. I hope I put enough insulation in the walls for the neighbors’ sake,” writes Jonathan of their musical en suite moment. The contractor helped to renovate the home for the show Property Brothers at Home: Drew and Linda’s Honeymoon House.

Kevin Hart

“Morning vibes with my little man,” writes Hart of his sweet photo (snapped by wife Eniko) with baby boy, Kenzo, who was born on November 21. He adds, “Feeling beyond blessed.” 

Busy Philipps

The actress is winning at Instagram as usual with an impromptu “photo shoot in your bathroom” and a gold velour jumpsuit. 

January Jones

“Just working on different scenarios for my Christmas card…” the Mad Men star captions this dispatch from a productive day at home. Her second card option might be even better: a throwback photo of her often overlooked role in Love Actually

Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse

Amy Smart, her TV carpenter husband Carter Oosterhouse (who will star in the 2018 Trading Spaces reboot) and baby Flora built a backyard container garden. “Fresh veggies foeva. #stayoutsquirrel,” Oosterhouse captioned his photo.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland and new beau Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams cozied up in bed with his dog Carl, but the Modern Family star ended up having to defend why she chose to share a shot some deemed to intimate. 

Michael and Boomer Phelps

“This is such an amazing feeling…” the Olympian captions his cozy sofa snap. “@boomerrphelps just wanted to snuggle today after his nap.” 

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid can’t help but strike a pose, even when laying low at mom Yolanda’s East Coast farm. “Home Sweet Home with my baby girl,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions the casual kitchen portrait.

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel kicks back on a Sunday with “Starbucks and Schumer…” (that’s Amy, author of the book, she’s reading on her dreamy backyard chaise). 

Jenny Slate

The Landline star has been getting domestic — with some help from mom, Nancy, and dad, Ron, and her pup, Reggie. “Mom does a portrait of me peeling sunchokes and drinking beeeeer,” she writes of her culinary moment.

Olivia Wilde

The mom of two shares a kiss with son, Otis, 3. “Finding hope in this [heart],” she captions the sweet bath time pic. 

Brooklyn Decker

The model-mom (and wife of retired Tennis star Andy Roddick) learned the realities of tiny kitchen construction, while putting together a surprise for son, Hank, 2. “This took so many hours. Several, several hours. Photo taken @ approx 1am,” she writes of her exhasuting but successful build.

Alec Baldwin

The actor snapped this sweet family candid of his wife Hilaria, who shared it on Instagram, and their children Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2. “Brush those teeth,” she writes, adding a pair of heart eyes emojis. 

