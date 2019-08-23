Star Tracks: Celebs at Home

The country singer and her husband Mike Caussin snapped a family photo with their kids — daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months — outside of their house in California before packing up and moving to a new home. “Looking at this photo and reflecting on the past 2 years it all makes sense now,” Kramer wrote in a heartfelt caption. “We are leaving this house a family of 4 more united than ever before.”