Star Tracks: Celebs at Home

Kristin Cavallari
The Very Cavallari star is living the “coop life.” She shared a snap outside her Nashville home, where she keeps chickens. Cavallari, her husband retired football player Jay Cutler, and their there children relocated to Tennessee from Chicago, where he played for the Bears.
Ramona Singer
The Real Housewives of New York star cozied up — in stilettos and a minidress — on the couch at her home in the Hamptons hamlet of Sagaponack. “Back in my element,” she captioned the photo.
Thomas Rhett
The “Look What God Gave Her” singer spent a relaxing day on the couch with his daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 1. “So glad to be home,” he captioned the adorable photo.
Kylie Jenner
“Keep it simple ♥️” the makeup mogul wrote alongside a bathroom mirror selfie in which she sports a red and white two piece.
Mindy Kaling
The Office alum celebrated her 40th birthday at home making sandwiches, brushing her teeth, working on her computer, and cleaning up after her daughter Katherine, 1, while jamming out to “Birthday B—h” by Trap Beckham. “When your birthday falls on a Monday and you wanna turn up but still have responsibilities ” she captioned the hilarious video.
Kourtney Kardashian
While wearing a face mask and a robe, the reality star snapped a selfie in her sister Kendall Jenner’s bathroom. “Right before @kendalljenner got sick of me sharing her bedroom, bathroom, bathrobe, wardrobe, and bed with her …” Kardashian wrote. “She’ll be begging me to come back soon.”
Nate Berkus
After moving to New York City from L.A., the TLC star shared a glimpse into his new home as he held his son Oskar Michael, 1. “New chair, new house, same [monkey emoji,” he wrote.
Jennifer Lawrence and Catt Sadler
The TV host lounged in her bed with friend Jennifer Lawrence, who appeared on Sadler’s “Naked” podcast after a year-long hiatus from Hollywood. “Jennifer Lawrence is officially back. And in my bed. And on my podcast,” Sadler wrote in part.
Jana Kramer
The country singer and her husband Mike Caussin snapped a family photo with their kids — daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months — outside of their house in California before packing up and moving to a new home. “Looking at this photo and reflecting on the past 2 years it all makes sense now,” Kramer wrote in a heartfelt caption. “We are leaving this house a family of 4 more united than ever before.”
Cindy Crawford
The supermodel went makeup free while lounging at home in a hoodie with a cup of tea. “Cloudy Malibu morning,” she captioned her backyard selfie, also adding the cloud and matcha emojis.