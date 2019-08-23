Star Tracks: Celebs at Home

By Mackenzie Schmidt
August 23, 2019 02:34 PM

1 of 11

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Instagram

The Very Cavallari star is living the “coop life.” She shared a snap outside her Nashville home, where she keeps chickens. Cavallari, her husband retired football player Jay Cutler, and their there children relocated to Tennessee from Chicago, where he played for the Bears.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York star cozied up — in stilettos and a minidress — on the couch at her home in the Hamptons hamlet of Sagaponack. “Back in my element,” she captioned the photo.

3 of 11

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

The “Look What God Gave Her” singer spent a relaxing day on the couch with his daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 1. “So glad to be home,” he captioned the adorable photo. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Keep it simple ♥️” the makeup mogul wrote alongside a bathroom mirror selfie in which she sports a red and white two piece.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The Office alum celebrated her 40th birthday at home making sandwiches, brushing her teeth, working on her computer, and cleaning up after her daughter Katherine, 1, while jamming out to “Birthday B—h” by Trap Beckham. “When your birthday falls on a Monday and you wanna turn up but still have responsibilities ‍” she captioned the hilarious video.

6 of 11

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While wearing a face mask and a robe, the reality star snapped a selfie in her sister Kendall Jenner’s bathroom. “Right before @kendalljenner got sick of me sharing her bedroom, bathroom, bathrobe, wardrobe, and bed with her …” Kardashian wrote. “She’ll be begging me to come back soon.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Nate Berkus

Nate Berkus/Instagram

After moving to New York City from L.A., the TLC star shared a glimpse into his new home as he held his son Oskar Michael, 1. “New chair, new house, same [monkey emoji,” he wrote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Jennifer Lawrence and Catt Sadler

Catt Sadler/Instagram

The TV host lounged in her bed with friend Jennifer Lawrence, who appeared on Sadler’s “Naked” podcast after a year-long hiatus from Hollywood. “Jennifer Lawrence is officially back. And in my bed. And on my podcast,” Sadler wrote in part. 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer/Instagram

The country singer and her husband Mike Caussin snapped a family photo with their kids — daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months — outside of their house in California before packing up and moving to a new home. “Looking at this photo and reflecting on the past 2 years it all makes sense now,” Kramer wrote in a heartfelt caption. “We are leaving this house a family of 4 more united than ever before.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

The supermodel went makeup free while lounging at home in a hoodie with a cup of tea. “Cloudy Malibu morning,” she captioned her backyard selfie, also adding the cloud and matcha emojis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Home

All Topics in Home

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.