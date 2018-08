A-Listers at Home: Inside the Stunning Houses of Brie Bella, Jennifer Aniston, Bethenny Frankel and More Celebs

A recessed fireplace, vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light warm up this formerly stark space. The open floor plan allows for the young family to seamlessly move between their living and dining areas — and makes it easier for Brie to keep an eye on her little one! “Birdie is about to walk!” she says. “She loves to crawl everywhere, push all the furniture around and play outside all day long. She loves to smash all her toys! We call her Birdie ‘The Smasher’ Danielson.”