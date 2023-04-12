Celebrity Home Designer Vince 'The Builder' Fratantoni is Married: Inside the Scottsdale Wedding [Exclusive]

The celebrity home builder behind Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' new abode said "I do" to wife Samantha Fratantoni in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 18

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

and Emily Strohm
Published on April 12, 2023 02:08 PM
Vincent Fratantoni & Samantha Fratantoni Wedding
Photo: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember

Vince 'the Builder' Fratantoni is married!

The celebrity home builder and wife Samantha Fratantoni tied the knot in a rustic, romantic fairytale-themed wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 18. The event — created by luxury wedding planner Trista Croce — brought just over 120 guests together to celebrate the love between the couple, who met over Instagram direct messages in 2021.

"At first, we envisioned having a very small and intimate wedding but as we began going through the wedding design process, we really wanted to include a larger group of close family and friends," Samantha tells PEOPLE. "It was important for us to keep the evening very intimate even though our guest list grew."

The "incredible and unforgettable evening" began with a private exchange of vows between the bride and groom that took place before the ceremony. The Fratantoni's then said "I do" in front of a romantic white curtain and candle-lit backdrop before heading outside with their guests for dinner and dancing at the Silverleaf Country Club.

The bride wore a Kim Kassas couture gown, designed by Galia Lahav, and added a pair of custom tulle gloves embroidered with the first words Vince sent her over DM, "Story of my life," for the reception.

PHOTO: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/
PHOTO: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/

It was a challenge to find the perfect dress, she says, as "nothing felt special" despite the many designers she tried. Vince eventually flew with Samantha to California to try Kinsley James Bridal Couture in West Hollywood where she found her dream dress.

Both the designer — who has built homes for celebrities including Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens, and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice and husband Luis Ruelas — and Samantha couldn't wait for their big day.

"Being able to see each other as Samantha walked down the aisle in front of our close friends and family" is a memory the two will never forget.

Vincent Fratantoni & Samantha Fratantoni Wedding
Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The ceremony was followed by an outdoor reception and four-course dinner, held under string lights and chandeliers that lit up the romantic desert setting. The couple shared their first dance to "ILYSB" by Lany, though it transitioned into "How Deep Is Your Love" to encourage the guests to join the newlyweds on the dance floor.

The reception ended around 10 p.m., and was followed by an after-party in another location at the country club. Flame-throwers, stilt-walkers and aerial performers kept guests entertained as a DJ continued the dance party.

A custom ice sculpture was carved for use by the bartenders, who made espresso martinis with the elaborate art piece.

PHOTO: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/
PHOTO: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/

"It was important for us to have a lot of different activities for our friends and family to enjoy towards the end of the night," says Samantha. Between a photobooth, dessert cart and a plethora of live entertainment, their guests enjoyed a "really fun" night.

"We are extremely excited now that we are married and are ready to start growing the next chapter of our life together as we build our new home," says Vince.

PHOTO: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/
PHOTO: Liv + Remember https://www.instagram.com/livandremember/

The couple, who first met in July 2021, went on their first date in New York City a month later.

On New Year's Eve that year, Vince popped the question in Central Park. "You've changed my life & I can't wait to spend forever with you 🤍," he wrote on Instagram as the couple announced their engagement.

