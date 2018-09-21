These Celebs Are So Obsessed with Home Design They Launched Their Own Lines

See how style-savvy transformed their passion into successful side hustles

Megan Stein
September 21, 2018 12:43 PM
<p>The model, TV personality and cookbook author (her second tome, <em><a href="https://people.com/food/chrissy-teigen-new-cookbook-cravings-2-recipe-review/">Cravings: Hungry for More</a>,</em> came out September 18) is launching a <a href="https://people.com/food/chrissy-teigen-target-kitchen-tabletop-collection-photos/">kitchen line&nbsp;with Target</a>, available September 30. The collection&nbsp;will feature more than 40 items&mdash;including&nbsp;<a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CChrissyTeigen%27sKitchenandTabletopCollectionIsComingtoTarget%E2%80%94SeethePieces%2Cjessfect%2CFoo%2CPos%2C6555389%2C201809%2CI&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcravings-by-chrissy-teigen-18oz-double-old-fashion-glass%2F-%2FA-53697482">chic drinkware</a>,&nbsp;<a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CChrissyTeigen%27sKitchenandTabletopCollectionIsComingtoTarget%E2%80%94SeethePieces%2Cjessfect%2CFoo%2CPos%2C6555389%2C201809%2CI&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcravings-by-chrissy-teigen-12pc-aluminum-cookware-set%2F-%2FA-53780031%3Fpreselect%3D53698887%23lnk%3Dsametab">full-fledged cookware sets</a>, and even a&nbsp;<a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CChrissyTeigen%27sKitchenandTabletopCollectionIsComingtoTarget%E2%80%94SeethePieces%2Cjessfect%2CFoo%2CPos%2C6555389%2C201809%2CI&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcravings-by-chrissy-teigen-5qt-cast-iron-dutch-oven-with-lid%2F-%2FA-53699745">cast iron Dutch oven</a>&mdash;and everything is priced from $4 to $140.</p>
Chrissy Teigen

The model, TV personality and cookbook author (her second tome, Cravings: Hungry for More, came out September 18) is launching a kitchen line with Target, available September 30. The collection will feature more than 40 items—including chic drinkwarefull-fledged cookware sets, and even a cast iron Dutch oven—and everything is priced from $4 to $140.

<p>The actress already has her own mulitifaceted lifestyle company, but recently partnered with CB2 to create a line of sophisticated home furnishings &mdash; something goop hasn&#8217;t done. The collection, created with help from some of her top gurus, features feminine pieces like luxe velvet sofas ($1,999), a white curved &ldquo;jelly bean&rdquo; coffee table ($549), and a cozy ivory shearling chair with a custom leather plate signed by Paltrow herself ($3,299).</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress already has her own mulitifaceted lifestyle company, but recently partnered with CB2 to create a line of sophisticated home furnishings — something goop hasn’t done. The collection, created with help from some of her top gurus, features feminine pieces like luxe velvet sofas ($1,999), a white curved “jelly bean” coffee table ($549), and a cozy ivory shearling chair with a custom leather plate signed by Paltrow herself ($3,299).

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch of the new Ladies Automatic Collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches at the Design Museum in London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
<p>In addition to launching her own&nbsp;Southern-inspired brand, <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?SID=POHOMEcelebhomelinesMS&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2F">Draper James</a>, the <i>Big Little Lies </i>actress has partnered with Crate &amp; Barrel to create <a href="https://people.com/home/reese-witherspoon-draper-james-crate-barrel-collection-indigo-vine/">Indigo Vine</a>, a collection of pretty blue-and-white tabletop items.</p>
Reese Witherspoon

In addition to launching her own Southern-inspired brand, Draper James, the Big Little Lies actress has partnered with Crate & Barrel to create Indigo Vine, a collection of pretty blue-and-white tabletop items.

Crate & Barrel
<p>The 96-year-old fashion icon is getting back to her interior design roots, collaborating with Cloth and Company on an exclusive 94-piece furniture collection <a href="https://www.hsn.com/shop/rara-avis-by-iris-apfel-home/ho-8564" target="_blank" rel="noopener">now available on HSN</a>. &ldquo;Created with fun in mind,&rdquo; according to the website, the circus-inspired offerings can be customized thanks to 15 textile options and 19 silhouettes.</p>
Iris Apfel

The 96-year-old fashion icon is getting back to her interior design roots, collaborating with Cloth and Company on an exclusive 94-piece furniture collection now available on HSN. “Created with fun in mind,” according to the website, the circus-inspired offerings can be customized thanks to 15 textile options and 19 silhouettes.

HSN
<p>The <em>Black-ish</em> actress is releasing a holiday capsule collection with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528024.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10549&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcpenney.com%2F&amp;u1=POHOMECelebHomeLinesMM">JCPenney,</a> and it&rsquo;s as festive and fun as the star herself! Although the <a href="https://people.com/style/tracee-ellis-ross-jcpenney-capsule-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">majority of the line is clothing,</a> she extended the playful patterned buys to a few home accessories, like throw pillows, dessert dishes and high ball glasses. &ldquo;Each piece is timeless and versatile, classic but with flavor,&rdquo; <a href="http://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news-releases/2017/1010_tracee_ellis_ross_sparkling_holiday_capsule_collection.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">she said</a>. Available November 12 &mdash; and with prices starting at $12.00 &mdash;&nbsp;Ross&rsquo; picks are sure to be your go-to gifts this season.</p>
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish actress is releasing a holiday capsule collection with JCPenney, and it’s as festive and fun as the star herself! Although the majority of the line is clothing, she extended the playful patterned buys to a few home accessories, like throw pillows, dessert dishes and high ball glasses. “Each piece is timeless and versatile, classic but with flavor,” she said. Available November 12 — and with prices starting at $12.00 — Ross’ picks are sure to be your go-to gifts this season.

Courtesy JCPenney
<p>The legendary fashion designer and <em>Project Runway: All Stars</em> judge is wishing #chicdreams to any fashionista whose bedroom is in need of a runway-ready upgrade. The self-proclaimed insomniac (he&#8217;s said his&nbsp;&ldquo;greatest fashion inspiration is insomnia&rdquo;) just released a <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POhomeMizrahibeddingMS/https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/brand/isaac-mizrahi-home/6361?ta=typeahead&amp;SearchTerm=isaac">line of bedding exclusively at Bed, Bath &amp; Beyond</a>. Pillows&nbsp;from $39.99, bedding sets from&nbsp;$129.99.</p>
Isaac Mizrahi 

The legendary fashion designer and Project Runway: All Stars judge is wishing #chicdreams to any fashionista whose bedroom is in need of a runway-ready upgrade. The self-proclaimed insomniac (he’s said his “greatest fashion inspiration is insomnia”) just released a line of bedding exclusively at Bed, Bath & Beyond. Pillows from $39.99, bedding sets from $129.99.

Bed, Bath & Beyond; Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/catherine-zeta-jones/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Catherine Zeta-Jones</a> recently announced plans to launch a lifestyle brand in the fall, with&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/food/catherine-zeta-jones-lifestyle-brand-fall/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a source telling PEOPLE </a>that she had been moving toward the decor goal for quite some time, but was awaiting the right partner. Now it appears she&rsquo;s found it in <a href="http://www.qvc.com/casa-zeta-jones/_/N-1z12pnk/c.html">QVC</a>, and is launching her <a href="http://www.qvc.com/casa-zeta-jones/_/N-1z12pnk/c.html">Casa Zeta-Jones collection</a> on September 28. Inspired by old Hollywood design and her Welsh heritage, the forthcoming bedding, bath towels, table lines and rugs are sure to carry the actress&rsquo;s elegant stamp. &ldquo;I can&rsquo;t wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones,&rdquo; she said in a <a href="http://newsroom.qvc.com/pressrelease/qvc-welcomes-home-casa-zeta-jones/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">press release</a>. &ldquo;This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now.&rdquo;</p>
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently announced plans to launch a lifestyle brand in the fall, with a source telling PEOPLE that she had been moving toward the decor goal for quite some time, but was awaiting the right partner. Now it appears she’s found it in QVC, and is launching her Casa Zeta-Jones collection on September 28. Inspired by old Hollywood design and her Welsh heritage, the forthcoming bedding, bath towels, table lines and rugs are sure to carry the actress’s elegant stamp. “I can’t wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones,” she said in a press release. “This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now.”

John Russo
<p>The celebrity-favorite fashion designer (Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly are fans) partnered with super-chic homegoods line <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-10742-131940-135982?sid=POHOMECelebHomeLinesMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2F">Parachute</a> to create two timeless items: a cozy <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-10742-131940-135982?sid=POHOMECelebHomeLinesMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Falpaca-throw-fringe%3Fvariant%3D49823072084">alpaca throw</a> and a pin-stripe <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-10742-131940-135982?sid=POHOMECelebHomeLinesMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fduvet-set-striped-linen%3Fvariant%3D48777584724">linen duvet set</a>, available in gray and ivory. The price points on the capsule collection are on par with Kayne&#8217;s high-end fashions: $399, and $349-$369, respectively.</p>
Jenni Kayne

The celebrity-favorite fashion designer (Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly are fans) partnered with super-chic homegoods line Parachute to create two timeless items: a cozy alpaca throw and a pin-stripe linen duvet set, available in gray and ivory. The price points on the capsule collection are on par with Kayne’s high-end fashions: $399, and $349-$369, respectively.

Parachute; Rachel Murray/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mandy-moore/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mandy Moore&#8217;s</a> collection of art prints, monogrammed glasses, throw blankets and other decor items for&nbsp;<a href="https://www.shutterfly.com/home-decor/collections/designed-by-mandy-moore?CID=AFF-PJN-SFLY-21181-2045387922" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shutterfly</a> was inspired by memories of her close-knit family &mdash; who also happen to be the collaboration&#8217;s first fans. &#8220;My parents have already ordered stuff,&rdquo; the <em>This Is Us&nbsp;</em>star <a href="https://people.com/home/mandy-moore-home-decor-collection-shutterfly/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tells PEOPLE</a>. &ldquo;They just redid some bathrooms and bedrooms in their house in Florida, and they told me they bought pieces for the guest bedroom. I was like, &#8216;I could have hooked you up.&#8217;&rdquo;</p>
Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore’s collection of art prints, monogrammed glasses, throw blankets and other decor items for Shutterfly was inspired by memories of her close-knit family — who also happen to be the collaboration’s first fans. “My parents have already ordered stuff,” the This Is Us star tells PEOPLE. “They just redid some bathrooms and bedrooms in their house in Florida, and they told me they bought pieces for the guest bedroom. I was like, ‘I could have hooked you up.’”

Shutterfly
<p>In addition to her Crate &amp; Barrel collab, the Witherspoon&nbsp;launched her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/inside-reese-witherspoons-classic-chic-dallas-draper-james-store-tour-photos/in-the-heart-of-texas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Southern-inspired brand</a>, <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?SID=POHOMEcelebhomelinesMS&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Draper James</a>, which includes clothing, accessories and a generous offering of adorable home accents like tableware, pillows, throw blankets, candles and more.</p>
Reese Witherspoon

In addition to her Crate & Barrel collab, the Witherspoon launched her Southern-inspired brand, Draper James, which includes clothing, accessories and a generous offering of adorable home accents like tableware, pillows, throw blankets, candles and more.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eva-longoria/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Eva Longoria</a>, who told PEOPLE she&rsquo;s &ldquo;obsessed with everything home,&rdquo; launched a bedding collection with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=346299.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1701&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcpenney.com%2Fs%2Feva-longoria%3F&amp;RD_PARM2=searchType%3DPredictive%2BSearch%2526Ntt%3Deva%2Blongoria%2526predSearchTerm%3Deva%2520lon%2526predictiveDetail%3Dkeyword%3Aeva%2520lon%3A1%3Aeva%2520longoria&amp;u1=POHOMECelebHomeLinesMS" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">JCPenney</a>. The line was so successful, that the actress <a href="https://people.com/home/eva-longoria-bedding-bath-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">expanded it in October</a> to include bath products.</p>
Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, who told PEOPLE she’s “obsessed with everything home,” launched a bedding collection with JCPenney. The line was so successful, that the actress expanded it in October to include bath products.

Casey Rodgers/Invision for JCPenney/AP
<p>Pillows, shower curtains, and artwork were just a few of the colorful items in Drew Barrymore&rsquo;s <a href="https://people.com/home/drew-barrymore-home-decor-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">previous collection with Shutterfly</a>. A piece of fabric from the Rose Bowl served as one of the actress&rsquo;s jumping off points. &ldquo;I was able to take that original inspiration pattern and tweak the colors, lines and shapes to design something that is hopefully attractive and fun,&rdquo; she told PEOPLE.</p>
Drew Barrymore

Pillows, shower curtains, and artwork were just a few of the colorful items in Drew Barrymore’s previous collection with Shutterfly. A piece of fabric from the Rose Bowl served as one of the actress’s jumping off points. “I was able to take that original inspiration pattern and tweak the colors, lines and shapes to design something that is hopefully attractive and fun,” she told PEOPLE.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Ellen DeGeneres is an admitted home decor junkie (and <a href="https://people.com/home/celebrity-house-flippers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">house flipper!</a>). Her most recent collections&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/ellen-degeneres-launches-new-home-decor-collections/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">include furniture, rugs, and dishware</a>. &ldquo;I&rsquo;ve loved home design for as long as I can remember,&rdquo; she told <a href="http://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/room-ideas/a9079834/ellen-degeneres-furniture/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Elle Decor</em></a>. &ldquo;I know what I like, so designing it made sense for me.&rdquo;</p>
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is an admitted home decor junkie (and house flipper!). Her most recent collections include furniture, rugs, and dishware. “I’ve loved home design for as long as I can remember,” she told Elle Decor. “I know what I like, so designing it made sense for me.”

Vera Anderson/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/whitney-port-pregnant-wants-delivery-surprise-sex-of-baby/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mom-to-be Whitney Port</a> is keeping herself busy! The <i>Hills</i> vet is now <a href="https://people.com/home/whitney-port-launches-flower-company-bloom-2-bloom/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the co-founder</a>&nbsp;of a flower delivery service Bloom2Bloom, and also launched a collection with <a href="https://people.com/home/whitney-port-launches-cheeky-collection-for-target/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">disposable dishware&nbsp;line Cheeky</a>, currently available at Target.</p>
Whitney Port

Mom-to-be Whitney Port is keeping herself busy! The Hills vet is now the co-founder of a flower delivery service Bloom2Bloom, and also launched a collection with disposable dishware line Cheeky, currently available at Target.

Jessica Nash Photography
<p>The <i>Fixer Upper </i>star is no stranger to the home decor game, with a line of <a href="https://people.com/home/joanna-gaines-launches-wallpaper-line/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wallpaper</a>, <a href="https://people.com/home/fixer-uppers-joanna-gaines-introduces-chalk-style-paint/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">paint</a> and <a href="https://people.com/home/joanna-gainess-rugs-pier-1/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">rugs</a>, which are now <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POHOMECelebHomeLinesMS/http://www.pier1.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-pier1_us-Site/default/Search-Show?q=joanna%20gaines" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">available at Pier 1</a>. And that doesn&#8217;t include her&nbsp;massive destination retail store&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/behind-the-scenes-at-chip-and-joanna-gaines-magnolia-market/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Magnolia Market</a> in Waco, Texas.</p>
Joanna Gaines

The Fixer Upper star is no stranger to the home decor game, with a line of wallpaper, paint and rugs, which are now available at Pier 1. And that doesn’t include her massive destination retail store Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas.

instagram.com/joannagaines
<p><i>The Bachelor</i>&rsquo;s Sean and Catherine Lowe announced their&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/sean-and-catherine-lowe-house-tour-launch-furniture-line/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">&lsquo;sophisti-comfortable&rsquo; furniture line</a>&nbsp;with Wayfair in April. &ldquo;We&rsquo;ve designed our sofas with families in mind,&rdquo; Sean, 33,&nbsp;has said of the line.</p>
Sean and Catherine Lowe

The Bachelor’s Sean and Catherine Lowe announced their ‘sophisti-comfortable’ furniture line with Wayfair in April. “We’ve designed our sofas with families in mind,” Sean, 33, has said of the line.

Julia Lauren Photography
<p>The actress, who recently put the finishing touches on her <a href="https://people.com/home/minnie-drivers-english-inspired-hollywood-bungalow-is-not-scared-of-being-odd/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">bungalow in Los Angeles</a>, put her <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POHomeMinnieDriverMM/https://www.hsn.com/shop/minnie-driver-home/ho-14440?rid=4758&amp;query=Minnie%20Driver&amp;isSuggested=true">passion for home design</a> to good use with <a href="https://people.com/home/minnie-driver-home-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">her HSN collection</a>.&nbsp;&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve always been really interested in design, mostly because of my mom and how I was raised,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/home/minnie-driver-home-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Driver told PEOPLE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Minnie Driver

The actress, who recently put the finishing touches on her bungalow in Los Angeles, put her passion for home design to good use with her HSN collection. “I’ve always been really interested in design, mostly because of my mom and how I was raised,” Driver told PEOPLE

Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
<p>Drew and Jonathan Scott are so much more than the <a href="https://people.com/tag/property-brothers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><i>Property Brothers</i></a>! The HGTV stars have an <a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-backyard-ideas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">outdoor furniture collection</a> with <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8029122-11827882?sid=POHOMEScottLivingMM&amp;url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qvc.com%2Ffor-the-home%2Fscott-living%2F_%2FN-lgluZ1z137qf%2Fc.html%3FredirectTerm%3Dscott%2Bliving">QVC</a> and <a href="https://people.com/home/property-brothers-fabric-scott-living/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a line of fabrics </a>available to shop at Fabric.com and Hobby Lobby.</p>
Drew and Jonathan Scott

Drew and Jonathan Scott are so much more than the Property Brothers! The HGTV stars have an outdoor furniture collection with QVC and a line of fabrics available to shop at Fabric.com and Hobby Lobby.

Jonathan Scott/Instagram
<p><i>Ladies of London </i>star <a href="https://people.com/home/ladies-of-london-caroline-stanbury-moving-to-dubai-launching-furniture-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Caroline Stanbury</a> transformed her design savvy into a business that&rsquo;s inspired by her enviable clothes. &ldquo;Everyone&rsquo;s obsessed with my wardrobe,&rdquo; <a href="https://people.com/home/ladies-of-london-caroline-stanbury-launches-furniture-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">she told PEOPLE</a>. &ldquo;So I incorporated it into my line of furniture.&rdquo;</p>
Caroline Stanbury

Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury transformed her design savvy into a business that’s inspired by her enviable clothes. “Everyone’s obsessed with my wardrobe,” she told PEOPLE. “So I incorporated it into my line of furniture.”

Courtesy of #ECMYLIFE/Capital D Studio
<p><i>Flipping Out</i>&rsquo;s Jeff Lewis announced <a href="https://people.com/home/jeff-lewis-product-lines/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jeff Lewis Barn Doors and Jeff Lewis Tile</a> in September 2016. The <a href="https://people.com/home/jeff-lewis-baby/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">new dad</a>&nbsp;snapped&nbsp;this photo of himself encouraging fans to stop by one of the 32 <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POHOMECelebHomeLinesMS/http://www.homedepot.com/s/jeff+lewis?NCNI-5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Home Depot stores</a> that offer the latter with the hashtags: &ldquo;#helpsupportmonroe #shesexpensive&rdquo; (referencing <a href="https://people.com/babies/jeff-lewis-daughter-monroe-baby-weight-photo/">his baby girl</a>).</p>
Jeff Lewis

Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis announced Jeff Lewis Barn Doors and Jeff Lewis Tile in September 2016. The new dad snapped this photo of himself encouraging fans to stop by one of the 32 Home Depot stores that offer the latter with the hashtags: “#helpsupportmonroe #shesexpensive” (referencing his baby girl).

Jeff Lewis/Instagram
<p>Fans of <i>Real Housewives of New York City</i>&rsquo;s <a href="https://people.com/home/real-housewives-of-new-york-luann-dagostino-house-tour/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Luann de Lesseps</a> can now pick up her &ldquo;chic made easy&rdquo;&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/real-housewives-of-new-york-luann-de-lesseps-bedding-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Countess Luann Bedding Collection</a>&nbsp;at Ross stores nationwide. &ldquo;My collection is really a style of living,&rdquo; she told PEOPLE of the line, which includes several motifs including &#8220;bridal bedding.&#8221;</p>
Luann de Lesseps

Fans of Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps can now pick up her “chic made easy” Countess Luann Bedding Collection at Ross stores nationwide. “My collection is really a style of living,” she told PEOPLE of the line, which includes several motifs including “bridal bedding.”

Luann de Lesseps/Instagram
<p>Little Big Town&rsquo;s Kimberly Schlapman&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/little-big-town-kimberly-schlapman-dishware-collection-for-hsn/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">launched her line of kitchen tools</a>,&nbsp;<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POHOMECelebHomeLinesMS/https://www.hsn.com/shop/kimberly-schlapman/16146" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Love &amp; Daisies</a>, with HSN&nbsp;for one simple reason: &ldquo;Cooking is just my passion,&rdquo; she told PEOPLE.</p>
Kimberly Schlapman

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman launched her line of kitchen toolsLove & Daisies, with HSN for one simple reason: “Cooking is just my passion,” she told PEOPLE.

HSN
<p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve always loved furniture,&rdquo; <i>America&rsquo;s Next Top Model </i>vet Nigel Barker <a href="https://people.com/home/nigel-barker-furniture-line/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">told PEOPLE</a>. The proof? His gorgeous collaboration with Art Van Furniture that combined his English heritage with the influences of his travels as a model.</p>
Nigel Barker

“I’ve always loved furniture,” America’s Next Top Model vet Nigel Barker told PEOPLE. The proof? His gorgeous collaboration with Art Van Furniture that combined his English heritage with the influences of his travels as a model.

Nigel Barker/Courtesy Art Van
