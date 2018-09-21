These Celebs Are So Obsessed with Home Design They Launched Their Own Lines

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently announced plans to launch a lifestyle brand in the fall, with a source telling PEOPLE that she had been moving toward the decor goal for quite some time, but was awaiting the right partner. Now it appears she’s found it in QVC, and is launching her Casa Zeta-Jones collection on September 28. Inspired by old Hollywood design and her Welsh heritage, the forthcoming bedding, bath towels, table lines and rugs are sure to carry the actress’s elegant stamp. “I can’t wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones,” she said in a press release. “This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now.”