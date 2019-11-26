Thanksgiving Who? These Christmas-Loving Celebs Are Already Decking Their Halls for the Holidays

Joanna Gaines
The Fixer Upper star, 41, tasked herself with decorating her family’s tree in mid-November, documenting the behind-the-scenes process that included several storage bins of decorations, a tangle of holiday lights and a brief intermission for cookie baking. “It’s go time,” the mother of five wrote on the first of three posts on her Instagram Story.
Mina Starsiak Hawk
“We ready!!!! Who else is ignoring the ‘no decorating till after Thanksgiving’ rule?!?!? ” wrote the HGTV star, adding the hashtag, #rulesaremadetobebroken.
Bethenny Frankel
The Real Housewives of New York alum posed with her new beau, Paul Bernon, in front of an elegantly decorated tree. “All I want for Christmas is YOU!,” she captioned the post.
Shawn Johnson East
The Olympic gymnast’s sparkling Christmas tree is almost as beautiful as her new baby daughter, Drew, born October 29th. “Who else has their Christmas decorations up already?! We had to do it for Drew this year. The lights are her favorite!” Johnson East captioned this photo.
Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar Seewald
Looks like Santa already visited this Counting On couple! “Just been doing a little Christmas shopping, Babe,” Jessa captioned this photo of her husband admiring a pile of packages.