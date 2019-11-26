Thanksgiving Who? These Christmas-Loving Celebs Are Already Decking Their Halls for the Holidays

Bethenny Frankel, Joanna Gaines and more share their decorations on Instagram
By Hannah Chubb
November 26, 2019 10:52 AM

1 of 6

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines/Instagra,; Inset: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The Fixer Upper star, 41, tasked herself with decorating her family’s tree in mid-November, documenting the behind-the-scenes process that included several storage bins of decorations, a tangle of holiday lights and a brief intermission for cookie baking. “It’s go time,” the mother of five wrote on the first of three posts on her Instagram Story.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Mina Starsiak Hawk 

Mina Starsiak/Instagram. Inset: Getty

“We ready!!!! Who else is ignoring the ‘no decorating till after Thanksgiving’ rule?!?!? ” wrote the HGTV star, adding the hashtag, #rulesaremadetobebroken.

3 of 6

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York alum posed with her new beau, Paul Bernon, in front of an elegantly decorated tree. “All I want for Christmas is YOU!,” she captioned the post

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Shawn Johnson East 

Shawn Johnson/instagram

The Olympic gymnast’s sparkling Christmas tree is almost as beautiful as her new baby daughter, Drew, born October 29th. “Who else has their Christmas decorations up already?! We had to do it for Drew this year. The lights are her favorite!” Johnson East captioned this photo

Advertisement

5 of 6

Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar Seewald

Jessa Seewald/instagram

Looks like Santa already visited this Counting On couple! “Just been doing a little Christmas shopping, Babe,” Jessa captioned this photo of her husband admiring a pile of packages. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.