Christmas Came Early! Millie Bobby Brown, Joanna Gaines and More Celebs That Decorate Before Thanksgiving

Published on November 21, 2022 06:17 PM
01 of 07

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress is already feeling the holiday spirit! Brown got a head start on setting up her Christmas tree display with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in mid-November, and documented the entire process on Instagram. In the short video, Mariah Carey's holiday anthem, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," plays in the background as the pair hang red ornaments on the tree's branches (in cozy pajamas, of course).

After sharing a sweet kiss or two, the couple show off their completed Christmas tree decked out with red ribbon and an assortment of balls. The festive video even caught the attention of the Christmas queen herself, with Mariah Carey commenting, "Living for this!!!! (But it's soooo early!!!) 😁❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄."

02 of 07

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines is all about the cozy vibes with her Christmas tree display this year. The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her twinkly tree on Instagram, with Auni's "Twinkling Lights" playing in the background.

03 of 07

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Quantico actress couldn't contain her excitement over her festive fir! Priyanka shared a few snaps on her Instagram Story revealing her sky-scraping tree, which she took in by a cozy fire with her 10-month-old daughter Malti. "It's up!" she wrote on one of the shots of her pointing at the tree with an excited expression.

04 of 07

Fredrik Eklund

Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrick Eklund has no shame when it comes to decking the halls in November. The luxury real estate agent shared a festive snap on Instagram that showed off his stunning Christmas tree. Featuring white and silver ornaments, the tree towered over his 5-year-old daughter Milla, whom he shares with husband Derek Kaplan, as she posed beside their dog in the photo. "Too early? 🎁❤️🎄," Eklund captioned the photo.

05 of 07

Ali Fedotowsky Manno

The Bachelor alum revealed her many Christmas tree displays with a funny Instagram Reel at the beginning of the month. Singing along to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Manno mouths the infamous lyrics, "It's me. Hi. I'm the problem it's me," as she shows off three different trees set up around her house. "We all know THAT someone 😉🌲🎅🏻🤶🏻 In our case, it's us! Cue Mariah! 🎶" she wrote in the caption.

06 of 07

Kimberly and James Van Der Beek

The Van Der Beeks don't mess around when it comes to Christmas tree shopping! The Dawson's Creek alum and his wife, Kimberly, kicked off the holiday season by finding the perfect tree to display in their Texas home. Kimberly documented the process with a sweet snap on her Instagram Story.

07 of 07

Emmy Rossum

The Shameless alum revealed her dog's hilarious Santa Claus getup on Instagram. In the photo, her cute pup poses in a long white beard and red hat in front of a mini wreath.

