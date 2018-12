Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree! See How Celebs Are Decorating Their Evergreens at Home

The former Fixer Upper star, 40, shared a photo of her 13-foot trimmed tree, and explained the ritual that has become a centerpiece of the holidays for her kids Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9 and Emmie, 8. (She and husband Chip welcomed their fifth child, Crew, in June.)

“Every holiday season, I get Chip and the kids an ornament that goes along with a memory from that year. I write their name and the date on the bottom, so as they get older, each one of them has a little collection that’s all their own,” she wrote of the tradition, which was started by Chip’s mom.