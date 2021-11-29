O Christmas Tree! How Bindi Irwin, Gabrielle Union & More Stars Are Decking Their Halls
See how celebrities like Britney Spears, Erin Napier, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have decorated their festive firs this holiday season
Bindi Irwin
"Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I'm crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned this post featuring her and husband Chandler Powell showing their 8-month-old daughter her first Christmas tree.
Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke
Their first tree as newlyweds! The former Bachelor and his new wife, who got married earlier this month, cut down a massive tree for their home this year.
"We found the one!" wrote Higgins. "It's bigger than expected but for your first week of marriage you got to get memorable!"
Kevin and Danielle Jonas
"Tis the season," the eldest Jonas Brother captioned this video of his wife and their two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 7, clowning around while decorating their tree, all three dressed in their pajamas.
Tan France
"Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it's the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?!" wrote the Queer Eye star, who is known for getting into the holiday spirit early every year.
This will be the first Christmas for the fashion expert's son, Ismail (pictured here), who France and his husband Rob welcomed via surrogate in July.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
"Happy Thanksgiving From The Wades," Union captioned this shot of her and Wade posing underneath the tree with their daughters, Kaavia James, 3, and Zaya, 14,
Beverley Mitchell
The Seventh Heaven alum posed in front of the fire with two of her three kids: son Hutton, 6, and daughter Kenzie, 8. The star also shares daughter Mayzel, 1, with husband Michael Cameron.
Lance Bass
The NSYNC alum and his husband, Michael Turchin, are kicking off their first holiday season as new parents with a photo in front of the tree!
"So much to be thankful for. Even these full diapers," Bass captioned this shot of the couple with their twins, Violet and Alexander, who are now a month old.
"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!" wrote the Million Dollar Listing New York star, who says that the holiday season "is my favorite season."
He shared a photo of his husband, Derek Kaplan, and their twins, Milla and Fredrik Jr., 4, cuddled up in front of the towering tree in their new house. "I don't know, maybe it's the Christmas music starting now (which drives Derek crazy lol) but there is magic in the new house and so much to be thankful for," he wrote.
Erin Napier
The star of HGTV's Home Town shared a heartwarming shot of herself lying on the couch with her two daughters, Helen, 3, and Mae, 6 months, as the trio cuddled together in front of their decorated tree and watched TV.
"Heaven is 2 baby girls snuggled up on you and a fire going at Christmas time ✨," the mom of two wrote.
Joanna Gaines
The Fixer Upper star and her youngest son Crew, 3, got in the holiday spirit early, decorating their tree at the beginning of November.
"It was 54 degrees today so..." the mom of five captioned this shot.
Britney Spears
In mid-October, the "My Only Wish (This Year)" singer posted a photo of a decked-out Christmas tree in her living room.
"I'm celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!!" Spears captioned the snap. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret what I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"
Ali Manno Fedotowsky
This former Bachelorette is decking the halls of her Nashville home with her son Riley, 3, who she jokes is "a ham." She also shares daughter Molly, 5, with husband Kevin Manno.