O Christmas Tree! See How Celebrities Are Trimming Their Evergreens at Home

Simone Biles, Kelly Ripa, Khloe Kardashian and more stars show off their festive firs on Instagram
By Hannah Chubb
December 10, 2019 01:51 PM

1 of 18

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi/Instagram; Inset: Theo Wargo/Getty

The Jersey Shore star, who announced last week that she won’t be returning to the series, says her son Lorenzo, 7, was “Santa’s Helper” this year, posing beside the family tree surrounded by presents and twinkly decorations. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The Pataky-Hemsworth family is mad about plaid! The Fast and the Furious star gathered her three kids — who she shares with husband Chris Hemsworth — for a matching pajama photo in front of their massive family tree

3 of 18

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer/Instagram

“What memories are made of…” wrote the country singer, holding her son Jace in her arms while her daughter Jolie added some ornaments to their towering fir. Her husband, retired football player Mike Caussin, got the lucky job of putting the star on top! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The Uncommon James founder and cookbook author said cheers to the holidays with some bubbly and her husband by her side. 

Advertisement

5 of 18

Simone Biles

Simone Biles/Instagram

The Olympic gymnast, posing with a friend, deemed her Christmas tree, “Festive af.” Biles is leaning into winter weather after returning from a romantic trip to Belize with her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr. 

6 of 18

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

To complement their spare, monochromatic holiday decor look, the couple chose a dramatic white flocked tree with white lights. “It’s so pretty,” Kardashian said in a video showing of the faux fir on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa/Instagram; Inset: John Lamparski/Getty

The Live with Kelly and Ryan! host honored her brood this holiday season by swapping out traditional Christmas tree ornaments with nostalgic family photos. Some photos include shots of the actress with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids Lola, 18, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 — over the years

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Danielle Jonas

Danielle Jonas/Instagram

Cue “Like It’s Christmas” by the JoBros! Kevin Jonas’s wife, Danielle, posted this photo of herself “decorating Nonna’s tree” with a little help from their youngest daugther, Valentina. 

Advertisement

9 of 18

Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead/Instagram

“Thankful ♥️,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned her smiling photo in front of a tree wrapped in gingham ribbon with her three children: Hudson, 2 months, Brayden, 4, and Taylor, 9. The HGTV host and her husband Ant celebrated Thanksgiving together at their home in Newport Beach, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn Johnson/instagram

The Olympic gymnast’s sparkling Christmas tree is almost as beautiful as her new baby daughter, Drew, born October 29. “Who else has their Christmas decorations up already?!,” she asked followers in November. “We had to do it for Drew this year. The lights are her favorite!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Haylie Duff

Haylie Duff/Instagram. Inset: Paul Archuleta/Getty

The actress posted this adorable snap of her 4-year-old daughter Ryan napping in the glow of the Christmas tree, writing: “When you try to stay up late with mom watching @merryhappywhatevernetflix to see your girl @ashleytisdale but it was a long travel day!!!!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

This holiday season, the Real Housewives of New York star is thankful for many things, especially her nine-year-old daughter, Bryn. “To be able to create meaningful and rare experiences and memories for myself and Bryn gives meaning to having worked so hard for so many years,” she wrote in the caption.
“Having spent holidays alone and having no rent money and bouncing checks makes me appreciate what I have now—but truly makes me realize that the most important thing in life is LOVE.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker

Stephen tWitch Boss/Instagram

“Happy holiday season from The Boss Fam!!!” wrote the  Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ. Featured in the photo is his professional dancer wife, and their three kids: Weslie, 11, Maddox, 3, and Zaia, one month. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant/Instagram

“Baby’s first Christmas tree is underway,” wrote the new om, who is married to Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant. “This tree is probably my favorite one yet. Maybe because I have the cutest little helper this year,” she noted of their daughter Zena. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

True Thompson (and Khloe Kardashian)

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the first bit of Christmas decor that’s made it into her home: a bright pink faux fir for daughter True, courtesy of the Chrismas-loving family’s go-to holiday decorator, Jeff Leatham. “We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable snapshot showing True seemingly giving the tree a smooch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Jill (Duggar) Dillard

Jill Dillard/Instagram

The Counting On star shared this sweet snap of her sons, Israel and Samuel — who she shares with husband Derick — helping trim their tree by crafting paper snowflakes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

Mina Starsiak Hawk 

Mina Starsiak/Instagram. Inset: Getty

“We ready!!!! Who else is ignoring the ‘no decorating till after Thanksgiving’ rule?!?!?” wrote the star of HGTV Good Bones, adding the hashtag #rulesaremadetobebroken.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

Caroline Stanbury

Caroline Stanbury/Instagram

“Sleigh it,” wrote the Ladies of London star, while rockin’ around her Christmas tree in a colorblock dress and heels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.