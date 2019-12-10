This holiday season, the Real Housewives of New York star is thankful for many things, especially her nine-year-old daughter, Bryn. “To be able to create meaningful and rare experiences and memories for myself and Bryn gives meaning to having worked so hard for so many years,” she wrote in the caption.

“Having spent holidays alone and having no rent money and bouncing checks makes me appreciate what I have now—but truly makes me realize that the most important thing in life is LOVE.”