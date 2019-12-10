Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
The Jersey Shore star, who announced last week that she won’t be returning to the series, says her son Lorenzo, 7, was “Santa’s Helper” this year, posing beside the family tree surrounded by presents and twinkly decorations.
Elsa Pataky
The Pataky-Hemsworth family is mad about plaid! The Fast and the Furious star gathered her three kids — who she shares with husband Chris Hemsworth — for a matching pajama photo in front of their massive family tree.
Jana Kramer
“What memories are made of…” wrote the country singer, holding her son Jace in her arms while her daughter Jolie added some ornaments to their towering fir. Her husband, retired football player Mike Caussin, got the lucky job of putting the star on top!
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
The Uncommon James founder and cookbook author said cheers to the holidays with some bubbly and her husband by her side.
Simone Biles
The Olympic gymnast, posing with a friend, deemed her Christmas tree, “Festive af.” Biles is leaning into winter weather after returning from a romantic trip to Belize with her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
To complement their spare, monochromatic holiday decor look, the couple chose a dramatic white flocked tree with white lights. “It’s so pretty,” Kardashian said in a video showing of the faux fir on Instagram.
Kelly Ripa
The Live with Kelly and Ryan! host honored her brood this holiday season by swapping out traditional Christmas tree ornaments with nostalgic family photos. Some photos include shots of the actress with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids Lola, 18, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 — over the years
Danielle Jonas
Cue “Like It’s Christmas” by the JoBros! Kevin Jonas’s wife, Danielle, posted this photo of herself “decorating Nonna’s tree” with a little help from their youngest daugther, Valentina.
Christina Anstead
“Thankful ♥️,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned her smiling photo in front of a tree wrapped in gingham ribbon with her three children: Hudson, 2 months, Brayden, 4, and Taylor, 9. The HGTV host and her husband Ant celebrated Thanksgiving together at their home in Newport Beach, California.
Shawn Johnson East
The Olympic gymnast’s sparkling Christmas tree is almost as beautiful as her new baby daughter, Drew, born October 29. “Who else has their Christmas decorations up already?!,” she asked followers in November. “We had to do it for Drew this year. The lights are her favorite!”
Haylie Duff
The actress posted this adorable snap of her 4-year-old daughter Ryan napping in the glow of the Christmas tree, writing: “When you try to stay up late with mom watching @merryhappywhatevernetflix to see your girl @ashleytisdale but it was a long travel day!!!!”
Bethenny Frankel
This holiday season, the Real Housewives of New York star is thankful for many things, especially her nine-year-old daughter, Bryn. “To be able to create meaningful and rare experiences and memories for myself and Bryn gives meaning to having worked so hard for so many years,” she wrote in the caption.
“Having spent holidays alone and having no rent money and bouncing checks makes me appreciate what I have now—but truly makes me realize that the most important thing in life is LOVE.”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker
“Happy holiday season from The Boss Fam!!!” wrote the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ. Featured in the photo is his professional dancer wife, and their three kids: Weslie, 11, Maddox, 3, and Zaia, one month.
Emilia Bechrakis Serhant
“Baby’s first Christmas tree is underway,” wrote the new om, who is married to Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant. “This tree is probably my favorite one yet. Maybe because I have the cutest little helper this year,” she noted of their daughter Zena.
True Thompson (and Khloe Kardashian)
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the first bit of Christmas decor that’s made it into her home: a bright pink faux fir for daughter True, courtesy of the Chrismas-loving family’s go-to holiday decorator, Jeff Leatham. “We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable snapshot showing True seemingly giving the tree a smooch.
Jill (Duggar) Dillard
The Counting On star shared this sweet snap of her sons, Israel and Samuel — who she shares with husband Derick — helping trim their tree by crafting paper snowflakes.
Mina Starsiak Hawk
“We ready!!!! Who else is ignoring the ‘no decorating till after Thanksgiving’ rule?!?!?” wrote the star of HGTV Good Bones, adding the hashtag #rulesaremadetobebroken.
Caroline Stanbury
“Sleigh it,” wrote the Ladies of London star, while rockin’ around her Christmas tree in a colorblock dress and heels.