The longtime couple are eager to share their “little Christmas miracle” — a baby! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Slade after years of trying together. And their baby has some pretty over-the-top Christmases to look forward to — the couple decked their halls in white and gold this year, accenting the chic decor with white fur stockings hung above the fireplace.