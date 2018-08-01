Whitney Port, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebs with Hyper-Organized Homes

Whitney Port
Whitney Port/Instagram; Inset: Michael Kovac/Getty
Mandy Moore's Pantry
Gibson Tuttle Instagram; Alison Buck/Getty
Savannah Chrisley
The Home Edit; Noel Vasquez/Getty
Kacey Musgraves
John Shearer
Gwyneth Paltrow
Thomas Rhett
The Home Edit/Instagram; Inset: Erika Goldring/WireImage
Eli Manning
The Home Edit/Instagram; Inset: Dave Kotinsky/Getty
Rachel Zoe
Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: Todd Williamson/Getty
Gwyneth Paltrow
Courtesy Goop; Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Khloé Kardashian
Courtesy Khloe Kardashian
Vanessa Lachey
Source: Vanessa Lachey/Instagram; Inset: Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Alyson Hannigan
Jana Cruder
Abigail Spencer
Source: Abigail Spencer/Instagram; Inset: Jesse Grant/Getty
Tiffani Thiessen
Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: David Livingston/Getty
Karen Fairchild
Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: David Becker/Getty
1 of 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement