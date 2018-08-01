Whitney Port, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebs with Hyper-Organized Homes

The engaged This Is Us star just moved into the dream home she’s been renovating for the last year and she’s already got everything in its place, according to her friend and recent house guest, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle.

The centerpiece of the “immaculate” space, says Gibson Tuttle, who posted a video dispatch from Moore’s pantry on Instagram Stories, are the Olive & June Beauty Tea Duo she gifted her friend, which get “prime placement in front of the coffee maker.”