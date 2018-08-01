Whitney Port, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebs with Hyper-Organized Homes

These stars are living your Pinterest dreams

Megan Stein
August 01, 2018 10:10 AM
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Hills</em> vet just completed <a href="https://people.com/home/whitney-port-kitchen-tour/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">an ultra-stunning kitchen remodel</a>, and now she&rsquo;s tackling a different space in her California cooking hub: her pantry! She shared <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BheeJLqB_Wp/?taken-by=whitneyeveport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">this photo on social media</a> of her <a href="http://www.thehomeedit.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Home Edit</a>-organized storage area, writing that the transformation has &ldquo;changed my life.&rdquo; Rows of rose gold pineapples, baking essentials and her spare silverware look ultra chic thanks to some smart arrangements and clearly labeled containers.</p>
Whitney Port

The Hills vet just completed an ultra-stunning kitchen remodel, and now she’s tackling a different space in her California cooking hub: her pantry! She shared this photo on social media of her Home Edit-organized storage area, writing that the transformation has “changed my life.” Rows of rose gold pineapples, baking essentials and her spare silverware look ultra chic thanks to some smart arrangements and clearly labeled containers.

Whitney Port/Instagram; Inset: Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/home/mandy-moore-on-building-a-home-with-boyfriend-taylor-goldsmith/">engaged&nbsp;<em>This Is Us</em> star</a> just moved into the dream home <a href="https://people.com/home/mandy-moore-shares-updates-on-the-progress-of-her-home-renovations-i-love-this-house/">she&#8217;s been renovating for the last year</a> and she&#8217;s already got everything in its place, according to her friend and recent house guest, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/gibsontuttle/?hl=en">Olive &amp; June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle.</a></p> <p>The centerpiece of the &#8220;immaculate&#8221; space, says Gibson Tuttle, who posted a video dispatch from Moore&#8217;s pantry on Instagram Stories, are the <a href="https://www.olivejune.com/shop/shop/beauty-tea-duo/">Olive &amp; June Beauty Tea Duo</a> she gifted her friend, which get &#8220;prime placement in front of the coffee maker.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Mandy Moore's Pantry

The engaged This Is Us star just moved into the dream home she’s been renovating for the last year and she’s already got everything in its place, according to her friend and recent house guest, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle.

The centerpiece of the “immaculate” space, says Gibson Tuttle, who posted a video dispatch from Moore’s pantry on Instagram Stories, are the Olive & June Beauty Tea Duo she gifted her friend, which get “prime placement in front of the coffee maker.” 

Gibson Tuttle Instagram; Alison Buck/Getty
<p>The<a href="https://people.com/tv/todd-chrisley-breaks-down-over-savannah-car-crash-chrisley-knows-best-season-preview/"><em> Chrisley Knows Best</em></a> star admits she can &#8220;tend to be a bit OCD&#8221; so The Home Edit stepped in to tackle one important corner in her new home. &#8220;When I moved, they came to the rescue and made everything PERFECT WITH LABELS,&#8221; the 20-year-old gushes on Instagram of her overhauled bathroom closet.</p>
Savannah Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best star admits she can “tend to be a bit OCD” so The Home Edit stepped in to tackle one important corner in her new home. “When I moved, they came to the rescue and made everything PERFECT WITH LABELS,” the 20-year-old gushes on Instagram of her overhauled bathroom closet.

The Home Edit; Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Sure, we love the <a href="https://people.com/home/heres-where-to-buy-kacey-musgraves-perfect-pink-sofa-which-is-on-sale-right-now/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bright pink couch</a> in <a href="https://people.com/home/kacey-musgraves-living-room-makeover/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kacey Musgraves&rsquo; living room</a>, but <a href="https://people.com/style/kacey-musgraves-nashville-closet-tour/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the closet</a> in her Nashville bachelorette pad is just as showstopping. The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin&rsquo;s secret to streamlined success?: &ldquo;We love stackable shoe boxes,&rdquo; Shearer tells PEOPLE.</p>
Kacey Musgraves

Sure, we love the bright pink couch in Kacey Musgraves’ living room, but the closet in her Nashville bachelorette pad is just as showstopping. The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s secret to streamlined success?: “We love stackable shoe boxes,” Shearer tells PEOPLE.

John Shearer
<p>The actress&#8217;s playroom in <a href="https://people.com/home/gwyneth-paltrow-hamptons-house-pantry-playroom/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">her Hamptons house</a> is crisp, clean and color-coded. &#8220;We divided the room into activities on the left, and leisure on the right, and created zones for reading, games, art, crafts, and science,&#8221; says The Home Edit founders.&nbsp;</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress’s playroom in her Hamptons house is crisp, clean and color-coded. “We divided the room into activities on the left, and leisure on the right, and created zones for reading, games, art, crafts, and science,” says The Home Edit founders. 

<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/thomas-rhett-lauren-akins-pregnant-maternity-family-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thomas Rhett</a> may be known for his laid-back country sound, but at home he&rsquo;s known for another trait: his closet! &ldquo;Very impressed with TR&rsquo;s show collection,&rdquo; The Home Edit writes on this photo of the singer&rsquo;s organized side of the room. (Still crossing our fingers for wife <a href="https://people.com/babies/thomas-rhett-wife-lauren-babymoon-trip/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lauren Akins&rsquo;</a> reveal.)</p>
Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett may be known for his laid-back country sound, but at home he’s known for another trait: his closet! “Very impressed with TR’s show collection,” The Home Edit writes on this photo of the singer’s organized side of the room. (Still crossing our fingers for wife Lauren Akins’ reveal.)

The Home Edit/Instagram; Inset: Erika Goldring/WireImage
<p>Touchdown! Eli Manning and his wife Abby&rsquo;s sweet playroom for daughters Ava, 6, Lucy, 4, and Caroline, 2, is a pretty pink (and supremely organized) kids&rsquo; dream. &ldquo;We hung the costumes, and added baskets to store all the crowns, wands and shoes,&rdquo; The Home Edit writes.</p>
Eli Manning

Touchdown! Eli Manning and his wife Abby’s sweet playroom for daughters Ava, 6, Lucy, 4, and Caroline, 2, is a pretty pink (and supremely organized) kids’ dream. “We hung the costumes, and added baskets to store all the crowns, wands and shoes,” The Home Edit writes.

The Home Edit/Instagram; Inset: Dave Kotinsky/Getty
<p>Every piece of <a href="https://people.com/home/rachel-zoe-office-makeover-with-jeremiah-brent/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rachel Zoe&#8217;s</a> &#8220;next level&#8221; shoe and clutch collection has a place in her closet, thanks to The Home Edit&#8217;s smart use of vertical storage, baskets and purse dividers.&nbsp;</p>
Rachel Zoe

Every piece of Rachel Zoe’s “next level” shoe and clutch collection has a place in her closet, thanks to The Home Edit’s smart use of vertical storage, baskets and purse dividers. 

Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: Todd Williamson/Getty
<p>The actress teamed up with the organization pros at&nbsp;<a href="http://www.thehomeedit.com/">The Home Edit</a> to <a href="https://people.com/home/gwyneth-paltrow-pantry/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">overhaul her pantry</a>. The result: a&nbsp;pristine space that can house her detox ingredients and healthy snacks with ease.&nbsp;</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress teamed up with the organization pros at The Home Edit to overhaul her pantry. The result: a pristine space that can house her detox ingredients and healthy snacks with ease. 

Courtesy Goop; Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/home/khloe-kardashians-hyper-organized-medicine-cabinet-will-blow-your-mind-i-have-a-little-aisle-at-cvs/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Khlo&eacute; Kardashian&#8217;s medicine cabinet</a> is more akin to &#8220;a little aisle at CVS,&#8221; than the&nbsp;average&nbsp;closet. Chock-full of labeled bins holding&nbsp;every product you can imagine,&nbsp;the&nbsp;<em>Keeping Up</em> star&#8217;s&nbsp;collection has her prepared for anything. &#8220;If there were an earthquake &mdash; knock on wood that there&rsquo;s not &mdash; come on to Koko&rsquo;s house,&#8221; she writes&nbsp;in <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/xo/797-khloe-kardashian-khlo-cd-medicine-cabinet/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a post on her app</a>. &ldquo;I will have anything you need. Maybe not food, but what matters is hygiene.&rdquo;</p>
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian’s medicine cabinet is more akin to “a little aisle at CVS,” than the average closet. Chock-full of labeled bins holding every product you can imagine, the Keeping Up star’s collection has her prepared for anything. “If there were an earthquake — knock on wood that there’s not — come on to Koko’s house,” she writes in a post on her app. “I will have anything you need. Maybe not food, but what matters is hygiene.”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian
<p>Although she&#8217;s still in the midst of a home remodel, <a href="https://people.com/tag/vanessa-lachey/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vanessa Lachey</a> has her pantry&nbsp;totally under control thanks to The Home Edit&#8217;s master hand. &#8220;Now every morning is like Christmas morning when we open the cabinets!&#8221;&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/worlds-most-beautiful-families-of-2017/nick-and-vanessa-lachey-with-brooklyn-camden-and-phoenix" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the mom of three</a>&nbsp;writes on Instagram.&nbsp;</p>
Vanessa Lachey

Although she’s still in the midst of a home remodel, Vanessa Lachey has her pantry totally under control thanks to The Home Edit’s master hand. “Now every morning is like Christmas morning when we open the cabinets!” the mom of three writes on Instagram. 

Source: Vanessa Lachey/Instagram; Inset: Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>The&nbsp;<em>How I Met Your Mother&nbsp;</em>alum converted <a href="https://people.com/home/alyson-hannigans-california-traditional-home-for-sale-for-8-8-million/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">her California home&#8217;s</a> guest house into <a href="https://people.com/home/alyson-hannigan-crafting-room/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a colorful crafting room</a> full of creative storage ideas &mdash; from her wooden crates filled with fabric to the acrylic containers stocked with DIY essentials.&nbsp;&ldquo;That&rsquo;s my office basically,&rdquo; she says. &ldquo;When you see how much stuff I have, you&rsquo;ll see why I needed a house for it!&rdquo;</p>
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum converted her California home’s guest house into a colorful crafting room full of creative storage ideas — from her wooden crates filled with fabric to the acrylic containers stocked with DIY essentials. “That’s my office basically,” she says. “When you see how much stuff I have, you’ll see why I needed a house for it!”

Jana Cruder
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Suits&nbsp;</em>alum shared this photo of her stunningly streamlined closet, which boasts bins upon labeled bins of the actress&#8217;s impressive shoe collection.</p>
Abigail Spencer

The Suits alum shared this photo of her stunningly streamlined closet, which boasts bins upon labeled bins of the actress’s impressive shoe collection.

Source: Abigail Spencer/Instagram; Inset: Jesse Grant/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/food/tiffani-thiessen-home-los-angeles-kitchen/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Thiessen&#8217;s kitchen</a> may be an organized work of art, but her kids&#8217; crafting zone is just as jaw-dropping. &#8220;They fulfill my type A personality all the way,&#8221; she writes&nbsp;on this Instagram thanking The Home Edit for their help.&nbsp;</p>
Tiffani Thiessen

Thiessen’s kitchen may be an organized work of art, but her kids’ crafting zone is just as jaw-dropping. “They fulfill my type A personality all the way,” she writes on this Instagram thanking The Home Edit for their help. 

Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: David Livingston/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/little-big-town/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Little Big Town&#8217;s</a> Karen Fairchild has her son&#8217;s Elijah&#8217;s room under control thanks to labeled bins and books organized by color. She says on Instagram that the space &#8220;has never been more beautiful.&#8221;</p>
Karen Fairchild

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild has her son’s Elijah’s room under control thanks to labeled bins and books organized by color. She says on Instagram that the space “has never been more beautiful.”

Courtesy The Home Edit; Inset: David Becker/Getty
