Getting Ghosted: 16 Stars Who Say They've Lived in Real Haunted Houses

Before selling her Hollywood Hills home to Brittany Murphy and her husband — both of whom died in the house in 2009 and 2010, respectively —Spears had otherwordly experiences on the property, her former makeup artist Julianne Kaye shared on the "We Need to Talk About Britney" podcast in February 2021.

"[She] had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I'm just gonna say, this is really weird … She calls me … I had my friend do reiki healing on her, he had come up, I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in … and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy," Kaye explained on the podcast.

She continued: "It was so bad that she left. She went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house. She goes, 'I know you're gonna think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt.' "

Though Murphy never had a supernatural encounter in the home, she often complained to her husband that something was "off" about the house, he recounted shortly before his death in 2010.