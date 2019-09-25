The Kardashian-Wests Aren't the Only Ones! 11 Other Celebs Who Have Lived Off the Grid

Looks like the bright lights and big city aren't for everyone
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 25, 2019 03:52 PM

The Kardashian-Wests

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty

The Kardashian-Wests are going west, y’all! Kanye West bought a ranch for the family in Wyoming and it seems as if the family is considering a move. Kim Kardashian West isn’t sold on living on the ranch full-time, but admits that she loves the idea of it for summers and weekends. 

The mogul told Jimmy Fallon, “My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A. So, I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it. It’s like the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt/Instagram

When he isn’t starring in Jurassic World or Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt is raising sheep on a farm in Washington state. He even has prize-winning wool to back it up! He calls the ranch his “special slice of heaven.” 

Carter Oosterhouse & Amy Smart

PAUL COSTELLO

The couple isn’t thinking about Trading Spaces anytime soon: they’ve settled in nicely to their 100-year-old farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan

Renée Zellweger

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

After living in her Connecticut farmhouse for nearly a decade, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress put the historical home on the market in 2014. 

Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise star currently lives out of his van. He told Entertainment Tonight of the decision, “I’m just, like, trying to travel the country and see what happens. I live in a van now. I’m planning on [traveling] all across the continental U.S. and then maybe up into Canada as well.”

He added, “I’ve just always kind of had like a nomadic spirit in me, and I’ve always wanted to do it, and I was, like, no better time than now.”

John Mayer

Daniel Knighton/Getty

The singer sold his New York City and Los Angeles homes in 2012 and retreated to Montana, which he has called home since

Mark Ruffalo

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ruffalo, his wife and three children live on a 50-acre plot of land in upstate New York, far from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and Manhattan. 

Ruffalo said of the real estate purchase, “The whole guiding idea for living upstate was to simplify. We asked ourselves, what do we need all this s— for? What is it adding to our lives?”

Jeff Daniels

Martin Schoeller

Daniels moved to Michigan with his family 32 years ago “to create as much a sense of normalcy as possible.” He said of the decision to relocate, “It was a very dramatic move in 1986 to move to Michigan, but that was to keep the family number one. And that worked.”

Christian Slater

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The Mr. Robot actor bought a home in Coconut Grove, Florida, in 2013. 

Michael Keaton

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Holy Toledo, Batman! Keaton owns a ranch in southern Montana, where he has spent much of his time in the past 28 years. Keaton once said in an interview, “Once you see the west, there is no going back,” and for him it may just be true. 

Elijah Wood

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

The Lord of the Rings actor spends most of his time in Austin, Texas. 

Steve Martin

Fernando Leon/Getty

The comedian moved to Brevard, North Carolina, and started picking the banjo and writing bluegrass music. No, really. Martin lives in the small town, and frequently collaborates with the Steep Canyon Rangers.

