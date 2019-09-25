The Kardashian-Wests Aren't the Only Ones! 11 Other Celebs Who Have Lived Off the Grid

The Kardashian-Wests are going west, y’all! Kanye West bought a ranch for the family in Wyoming and it seems as if the family is considering a move. Kim Kardashian West isn’t sold on living on the ranch full-time, but admits that she loves the idea of it for summers and weekends.

The mogul told Jimmy Fallon, “My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A. So, I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it. It’s like the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”