Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are in high demand in Hollywood, having organized everything from pantries to play rooms for stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Lauren Conrad and Mandy Moore.

While the Nashville-based founders of The Home Edit (and its celeb-followed Instagram) may not be able to give you Rachel Zoe’s enviable shoe collection, they can give you the tools to get your own into similarly immaculate order — and hey, that’s a step in the right direction.

In their forthcoming book The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals (out March 19), the duo are bringing their tried-and-true decluttering methods straight from their celeb clients’ closets into your home, along with step-by-step tips to help even the most organizationally-challenged among us implement and maintain their aesthetically pleasing lifestyle hacks.

Clarkson Potter

Shearer and Teplin gave PEOPLE an exclusive sneak peak at the book cover, which exemplifies their signature approach. With the help of a spice rack, storage bins and clear containers, they transformed a once-cluttered pantry into what looks like a soothing aisle of Whole Foods — and they’re here to help you do the same.

“We are constantly asked questions about organizing and how people can go about doing it for themselves, and with this book we can finally answer as many of them as we can. We want to give you the tools to bring peacefulness and order to your home. We want to help you finally wrap your head around not just what needs to go where but why,” the duo shares.

Clarkson Potter

Taking you room-by-room and drawer-by-drawer, this guidebook doubles as major interior inspo, featuring drool-worthy celeb spaces such as Lauren Conrad’s crafting closet. Accompanying the photos are tips to help you capture the same vibe, such as spacing out containers in order to create a sense of “airiness” and labeling them to ensure they’re aesthetically unified and moreover, easy to find.

For those of us who are drawn to tidy spaces but can’t seem to maintain them, fear not — the design dream team is here to support you.

“So often we hear, ‘I’m just not that kind of person,'” Shearer and Teplin tell PEOPLE. “But you totally can be. And not only are we going to get you there, but we’re going to help you feel confident that your organizational system will work in the long run.”

Hello Sunshine

To keep you motivated until the book’s March 19 release, the ladies also have a binge-worthy home makeover series called Master the Mess, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. The series follows the two quirky and charismatic organizers as they expertly purge mountains of clutter and sort through strange finds — children’s lost teeth, Super Bowl rings — to reveal the perfectly organized, clear-plastic-bin-filled storage spaces of their clients’ dreams and everyone else’s Pinterest board fantasies.

