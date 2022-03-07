Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow and More Stars Will Tackle Home Makeovers on Season 3 of Celebrity IOU
Drew and Jonathan Scott will come to the aid of a new lineup of major stars who will surprise their loved ones with dream home makeovers on a new season of Celebrity IOU.
The Property Brothers duo will help out Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg, and John C. Reilly to pay back friends and mentors who have helped them get where they are today by surprising them with a home makeover. In the season 3 premiere, airing on HGTV April 18, Haddish (above) gives her best friend of 20 years a new spacious new kitchen, living room and luxurious bathroom.
The new episodes will also feature Howie Mandel and Ali Wong, who are returning to the show after appearing on season two.
RELATED: Jonathan Scott Throws 'Intimate Party' for Zooey Deschanel's Birthday: 'All About the Details'
"Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we've admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives," Jonathan said in a press release from the network.
Drew added, "Hearing the incredible stories of gratitude never gets old. We're always inspired by these celebrities wanting to be completely hands-on with the renovations. This series is extra special."
RELATED: Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Vlog Their Babymoon, Sharing Picnics, Sudoku, and 'Sexy Time'
Last season's stars included LeAnn Rimes, Darren Criss, Kevin Hart, Josh Groban, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson as well as Jonathan's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.
"The renovations [on Celebrity IOU] are so unique because they're so rooted in this deep history that the celebrities have with these different people," Drew shared at the time. "That's what's always exciting to me, to hear these stories and see a different side of these celebrities."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
RELATED: Georgia Home Renovated by Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott Sells for $730,000 — See Inside
The show's first season featured celebrities including Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy.
Twelve additional episodes of the series are slated to premiere in late 2022.
Season three of Celebrity IOU will kick off on April 18 at 9 p.m. on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+ the same day.