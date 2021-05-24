Season 2 of Celebrity IOU will return to HGTV on June 21

Celeb IOU Is Returning This June — with Guests Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and More!

Drew and Jonathan Scott are helping a new collection of A-list stars surprise their loved ones with dream home makeovers!

Season 2 of the Property Brothers stars' HGTV series Celebrity IOU is returning on June 21, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. In the first of the episodes, the pair will team up with Kris Jenner as well as her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Together, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars and the Scotts will help surprise Lisa, Kris' close friend of 40 years, by renovating her backyard and transforming it into a breathtaking oasis.

The season 2 premiere of Celebrity IOU aired back in December and the series debuted last April.

The HGTV program gives celebrities a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete redesign, courtesy of the Scott twins.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan, 41, previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

"The renovations [on Celebrity IOU] are so unique because they're so rooted in this deep history that the celebrities have with these different people," added Drew, 41. "That's what's always exciting to me, to hear these stories and see a different side of these celebrities."