Cecily Strong Shows Off Her Whimsical Country Home and Modern New York City Apartment — See Inside!

The Saturday Night Live star worked with Havenly to create the perfect interior design for both spaces

Published on September 14, 2022 09:00 PM
Cecily Strong Havenly Partnership
Photo: Kylie Fitts/Havenly

Cecily Strong is living the best of both worlds!

The Saturday Night Live star, 38, teamed up with online interior design platform Havenly to curate the perfect style for her New York City apartment and her Upstate New York country home.

Strong says her interior design style is simply "Aquarius, but that's sort of a tongue-in-cheek answer." In all seriousness, the comedian tells PEOPLE that while she loves a modern look, she also gravitates towards bright colors and whimsical pieces.

Incorporating animals into her setup was also a must. She jokes that the two dog busts she got from Anthropologie are her "favorite pieces of fine art" that she owns.

Working around her often unpredictable schedule, Havenly provided "a very easy and accessible process," she says. "They have designed two incredible spaces for me and I really feel good in both."

Cecily Strong Havenly Partnership
Kylie Fitts/Havenly

Starting with her country home, Strong describes the space as her own personal "retreat" where she and her dog, Lucy, can connect with nature. "I like to have my plants indoors and outdoors, and I enjoy seeing the green or snow outside the big windows," she says.

Inside the home, neutral furniture contrasts with bright accent pillows and a turquoise statement rug. The rich, wood dining room table and forest green chairs mirror the surrounding lush landscape.

Cecily Strong Havenly Partnership
Kylie Fitts/Havenly

"The house upstate is a really great place to go to quiet things down a little. Plus the phone service isn't great up there so I've got a built in excuse to not answer calls or texts right away," she adds.

Strong spends most of her time in New York City when she's working on Saturday Night Live, which returns for its 48th season on October 1. With her city apartment, the actress revealed that she's basically "starting from scratch" after living in a small studio for the past ten years.

Cecily Strong Havenly Partnership
Kylie Fitts/Havenly

Havenly helped reflect her unique style in this much larger space through vibrant pops of color and eye-catching Flamenco posters. The double-height living room has a Moroccan-style rug, teal sofa and curvy marigold-hued armchairs.

The soaring windows in the space also offer plenty of light for her beloved plants.

Cecily Strong Havenly Partnership
Kylie Fitts/Havenly

"I've never had sunshine in my apartment in New York and didn't even know that was possible to be honest," she tells PEOPLE. "So I really needed help understanding where you even put a couch in an apartment with sunshine!"

