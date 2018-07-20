Inside Saturday Night Live Star Cecily Strong's New L.A. Home That's Full of 'Little Winks'

She spends nine months a year in New York City for Saturday Night Live, but when Cecily Strong decided to purchase her first house, she chose L.A. “I went to school out here, and I have a lot of friends here, and I love sunshine,” says the California Institute of the Arts alum. “For the money that I can afford to spend in New York, it would be like a little shoebox in Queens or something, but I wanted to be able to spread out my arms and spin around.” Strong, 34, fell in love with a two-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper, renovated it and moved in three months ago. “I call the house ‘she,’” Strong says. “She has character!”