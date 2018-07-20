Inside Saturday Night Live Star Cecily Strong's New L.A. Home That's Full of 'Little Winks'

She spends nine months a year in New York City for Saturday Night Live, but when Cecily Strong decided to purchase her first house, she chose L.A. “I went to school out here, and I have a lot of friends here, and I love sunshine,” says the California Institute of the Arts alum. “For the money that I can afford to spend in New York, it would be like a little shoebox in Queens or something, but I wanted to be able to spread out my arms and spin around.” Strong, 34, fell in love with a two-bedroom, two-bathroom fixer-upper, renovated it and moved in three months ago. “I call the house ‘she,’” Strong says. “She has character!”
CHEEKY HUMOR
This oversize aspirin is one of many “tongue-in-cheek moments,” says Strong. “They’re just like little winks, and I love a good wink.” She adds: “I like having very joyful, colorful things around me. If there are ever days you’re not feeling great on the inside, it’s good to kind of have something really fun around you.”
Justin Coit
Dream Kitchen
The actress decided to redo the kitchen and enlarge the master bath with the help of designer Nicole Palczynski, who she says made the house feel like home. “I’m blown away. It’s so cool,” Strong says of the vinyl banquette seating, which she requested to be animal-friendly for her rescue dog, Lucy.
Justin Coit
Insta-Worthy
The “yass queen” lamp is just one of the many eye-catching pieces in Strong’s “warm and friendly” space. “Nicole looked on my Instagram and saw that I’m surrounded by queens,” Strong says.
Justin Coit
Soft and Cozy
“I wanted everything to be like a hotel,” says Strong (with Lucy). “I’m not a person who sits at a table and writes. I write a lot in bed.” Another focal point in her bedroom is the vibrant wallpaper. “The wallpaper’s sort of the star of the house,” she says. “Everyone is always texting me about it.”
Justin Coit
