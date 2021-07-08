WATCH: Stars Surprise Loved Ones with a Home Makeover on Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peak

CBS's new home renovation series will give stars an opportunity to get their hands dirty and reciprocate the support they received from a loved one on their path to stardom.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities from all walks of life as they show their gratitude to someone who helped them achieve their goals by giving them the home renovation of their dreams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the show, above, which offers fans an inside look at some of the heartwarming moments from the upcoming series, which premieres July 9.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

In the preview, stars including award-winning singer Lauren Alaina, In the Heights star Anthony Ramos, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith reminisce with loved ones about their journeys to success and how they helped guide them along the way.

"With an amazing design team and a lot of hard work, these celebrities are saying thank you to the people that inspired them to follow their dreams," Turner said in the clip.

Secret Celebrity Home Renovation Credit: Bret Hartman/CBS

In the first episode of the series, comedian and Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady returns to his old stomping ground in Orlando, Florida, to give back to his Aunt Lilly, who the comedian credits with helping raise him and aid him in his path to stardom. In the clip, Lilly is overwhelmed by Brady's gesture.

"This is not my house!" she exclaims after seeing her newly renovated home.