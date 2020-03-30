Catfish Creator Nev Schulman Lists Modern Brooklyn Apartment for $2.2M — See Inside!

Image zoom Warburg Realty; Inset: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Nev Schulman is selling his Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment — and the MTV star is ready to welcome you to his crib.

The chic and sunny pad the Catfish: The TV Show co-host and co-creator currently calls home is listed for $2.195 million. The listing is held by Robert A. Schulman (Nev’s father, who is a real estate agent) and Jeremy Kamm, both of Warburg Realty.

Schulman, 35, purchased the 1,300-square-foot condo for just under $1.88 million two-and-a-half years ago, Variety reports, citing tax records.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence — which Schulman shares with his wife, Laura Perlongo, and their two children, Cleo James and Beau Bobby Bruce — is located on the 11th floor of a building near Brooklyn’s McCarren Park, the listing indicates. The apartment itself has triple exposure views, including of the Manhattan skyline, and many large windows bring the city into focus at all times of day.

Painted all white with light hardwood floors, the home feels sophisticated and modern — though splashes of color are thrown into the mix by way of bold furniture, unique artwork and greenery. Nine-and-a-half foot ceilings offer an airy feel, and the couple has taken advantage of the height with full-wall closets and storage systems in several of the rooms.

The living room boasts curved windows and opens up to both the kitchen — which features stainless-steel appliances — and one of the bedrooms, which can be entered through an eight-foot archway.

The master suite, built for privacy, is located near the rear of the apartment. It features a custom California closet, a small balcony, double sinks and a soaking tub.

The building itself is manned by a full time doorman, and comes with access to a shared backyard patio, rooftop deck, private garden and gym with a playroom for the kids.

The MTV star and Perlongo welcomed their first child, daughter Cleo James, in October 2016. They announced in August 2018 that they would be adding a baby boy to their family, and Beau Bobby Bruce was born in January 2019.

The couple tied the knot in July 2017 in Nev’s father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York. The groom told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “I never imagined I could be this happy.”