Bravo's Million Dollar Listing L.A. Cast Shades Netflix's Selling Sunset: 'Totally Different Animal'
"If you want to sell real estate, maybe kind of come on over to our show and figure out how that works," said MDLLA star Tracy Tutor
The cast of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has some thoughts about a fellow real estate reality series.
On Tuesday, five agents from the Bravo show — Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, James Harris, David Parnes and Tracy Tutor — visited Watch What Happens Live to dish to host Andy Cohen about their true feelings about Selling Sunset, a new real estate series that airs on Netflix.
The stars of MDLLA, — which first premiered in 2006 and is currently in its 12th season — all seem to find the new competitor lacking in the real estate credentials department, relying instead on the interpersonal drama between its castmembers, including HGTV star Tarek El Moussa's girlfriend Heather Rae Young.
"I'll say this," began Tutor, "I have mad respect for women in real estate in Los Angeles, and I just think [Selling Sunset] is not about selling real estate — I think it's about dating bachelors in the Hollywood Hills and it really actually should be a Bravo show."
"But, that being said, you know, if you want to sell real estate, maybe kind of come on over to our show and figure out how that works," she continued.
Created by The Hills developer Adam DiVello, Selling Sunset follows the professional and personal lives of the glam agents from West Hollywood firm The Oppenheim Group.
Tutor also said she's never encountered the Selling Sunset realtors at any listings or open houses, implying they might not do quite as much actually buying and selling as the MDLLA cast.
"To me, it's like a totally different animal," she explained of the two shows. "And I will get crushed for this, so I have to walk a very fine line ... I will say this: the boys are great, they're super successful and rightfully so." Oppenheim Group heads Brett and Jason Oppenheim appear on the show.
"The women on the show are beautiful, engaging in their show, and I wish them the best of success," Tutor added with a wink to the camera. "How's that?"
Aside from Young and the Oppenheims, Selling Sunset also stars Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and Maya Vander.
Getting in one last jab, Tutor poked fun at the Selling Sunset cast members' social media pages, sarcastically noting that their feeds aren't primarily filled with properties and home design.
"If you notice, some of their Instagram handles really focus heavily on real estate," she said sarcastically, getting a laugh out of Cohen and her costars.
Selling Sunset is now available to stream on Netflix, and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo