Cassie Zebisch Is Married! HGTV's Christina Haack Celebrates Best Friend Tying the Knot

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack's BFF and publicist appears on Christina on the Coast and her highly personal Discovery+ series Christina: Stronger by Design

Cassie Zebisch has tied the knot with husband James Schienle!

The publicist, who is lifelong best friends with Christina on the Coast star Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) and has made cameos on her HGTV shows over the years, said "I do" Saturday at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

The outdoor ceremony took place under a five-story, 100-year-old oak tree in front of close friends and family. Pastor and celebrity life coach Tim Storey officiated.

Zebisch did not have bridesmaids, so Haack didn't officially have the "maid of honor" title, but she was at her BFF's side throughout the big day and gave a speech during the reception. The newly-single star donned a Walter Collection gown for the special occasion.

"Most beautiful wedding EVER. So much love in the air. My best friend is married!!!!!" Haack shared on Instagram Saturday. "My best friend's wedding. The most selfless, inspirational, fun, beautiful human to exist. Cassie I love you… I carry your heart… I carry it in my heart."

Haack's children did have an official role in the ceremony: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, were among Zebisch's six flower girls and four ring bearers.

The newlyweds made many changes to their planned celebration in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the planned live band and forgoing a dance floor. Zebisch told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony that they had required each of their guests to take a PCR test and receive a negative result before attending. They also had in-vehicle temperature and wellness checks as guests arrived.

During the ceremony, chairs were spaced eight feet apart and in groups no larger than six, as were cocktail tables and dining tables at the reception. The couple also asked guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Wedding planner Kelsey Connelly made their modified big day a dream for the pair, calling on florist Penelope Pots to create the eye-catching arrangements and Fantasy Frosting to whip up the couple's cake.

The bride wore a gown by Hailey Page and jewels by Randall Scott Fine Jewelry, which also designed the couple's wedding bands. Credit for her hair goes to Nikki Pittam, and Shannon Houston, who also appeared on the Discovery+ series Christina: Stronger by Design with Zebisch and Haack, did her makeup.

At the end of the night, guests picked up a parting gift of sweet pepper relish from the couple's own foodie venture, KITSCHIEN. "James and I launched this food brand at the start of the year," Zebisch tells PEOPLE. (It's pronounced like kitchen, a play on the groom's last name, Schienle.)

Zebisch and Schienle celebrated their engagement at a surprise fete in March 2020 with Haack and her then-husband Ant Anstead in attendance. "Last night was nothing short of a dream!" she wrote of the event on Instagram at the time, expressing her gratitude to her husband-to-be, Haack and Houston. "Thank you for the surprise of my life and bringing together my new family to celebrate our love and excitement!"

Zebisch has been at Haack's side amid her split from her second husband Ant Anstead, which the Flip or Flop designer announced via Instagram in September after less than two years of marriage and one year after welcoming their 18-month-old son Hudson London. Haack recently reverted to her maiden name on Instagram.