This Casper Pillow Provides 'the Perfect Balance of Support and Softness,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Now

For a great night's sleep, don't underestimate the power of a supportive pillow. If you find yourself constantly fluffing and flipping your pillow over throughout the night, we might've found the antidote for you, and it's on sale at Amazon.

The Casper Sleep Original Pillow has a 100 percent cotton cover and a polyester fabric lining, and it is filled with polyester microfiber that's both comfortable and supportive. It has what the brand calls a "pillow-in-pillow" design, in which the inner pillow provides support that adjusts as you move, and the outer pillow works as a soft and comfortable layer. And, for those who are hot sleepers, the cotton cover features a breathable percale weave, which maximizes airflow and keeps the pillow cool to the touch.

A pillow that allows for proper head and neck alignment is important to keep in mind when considering a new option to sleep on every night, and this Casper pillow's two-inch gussets provide exactly that. They serve as the backbone of the pillow and ensure the filling is distributed evenly, preventing clumps. When it's time to wash your bedding, simply remove the pillow cover and pop it in the washer. You can add the Casper Sleep Original Pillow to your cart in either standard or king-size.

Amazon

Buy It! Casper Sleep Original Pillow, $55.25 (orig. $65); amazon.com

With more than 6,800 perfect ratings, the Casper pillow has made an impression on shoppers, and some have called it the "best pillow ever" in reviews. One shopper explained that they are a side sleeper and "have a hard time finding the right pillow." They wrote, "This is a keeper," and added that the "perfect" pillow provides plenty of neck support "without being too firm."

Another reviewer, who gave the pillow a five-star rating, said that they "have not felt the need to flip to the cool side of the pillow" when sleeping and added that it's "the perfect balance of support and softness." And a final shopper's comment was short and sweet: "I'm sleeping like a baby again."

Nights filled with tossing and turning because of lumpy, uncomfortable pillows don't have to be the norm. Grab the Casper Sleep Original Pillow before this deal ends.

