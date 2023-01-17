Amazon Shoppers Say This Casper Pillow 'Stays Comfortable' All Night Long — and It's Just $41

“​​It just molds to you and cradles your head”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 17, 2023 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Falling asleep often requires a routine, whether you prefer lounging in bed with a good book or fluffing your favorite pillow. So if you've noticed that your pillow hasn't been providing you with ample comfort, you're likely in need of a new one.

Consider snagging the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow while it's just $41 at Amazon. The pillow from the beloved mattress company is designed with a 100 percent cotton outer shell and gusset, making it super soft, light, and plush. It's wonderfully supportive on the inside, complete with short-coated fibers that offer plenty of comfort while you sleep. Plus, it's suited for all types of sleepers, whether you sleep on your stomach, back, or side.

The pillow is available in two sizes, standard and king, with each purchase arriving with one pillow. If you notice that the pillow isn't properly fluffed, the brand recommends holding opposite corners and pushing in and out until you get your desired plushness. And when it's time to wash the pillows, make sure to only dry clean them.

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow
Amazon

Buy It! Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $40.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow a five-star rating, with reviewers saying that the pillow "stays comfortable" all night long and is "worth the hype and price." One user said, "​​It just molds to you and cradles your head," while another said they "have owned this pillow for two months and not [had] one ache or pain since."

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "This pillow is heaven!" They added, "I have a bad neck and normally I am repositioning my pillow throughout the night, which in return has me awake. Never had to move it around or fluff or anything. Works when I'm on my side, back, and belly." They also explained that they purchased it because their dog has the Casper bed, and "it's the nicest thing I [have] ever laid in, so I had to try other products."

Head to Amazon to get the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow while it's just $41.

