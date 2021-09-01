The Casper Pillow That's 'So Soft and Cloud-Like' Is 30% Off Ahead of Labor Day

Additionally, the Casper pillow is also loved by reviewers who have experienced back, neck, or shoulder pain, stating the strains "significantly decreased" and that they "slept much better." One even says, "This pillow changed my life." The star here is its 2-inch gusset that promotes proper spinal alignment and helps you sleep better and more comfortably — whether you're a back, side, or even a stomach sleeper. Because of the pillow's slight elevation, you're more prone to sleep in a neutral spine position that evenly distributes your body's weight and prevents kinks and strains while you snooze, according to the Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine.