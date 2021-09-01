The Casper Pillow That's 'So Soft and Cloud-Like' Is 30% Off Ahead of Labor Day
After years of sleeping with your favorite pillow, you might notice that it tends to be more flat than fluff. What's worse? Your sleep quality can also take a downward spiral, causing you to toss and turn. If that sounds familiar, it's time for a new sleeping pillow. One great option is the ultra-popular Casper Original Sleep Pillow that's "so soft and cloud-like" and is currently 30 percent off ahead of Labor Day weekend.
Made with comfy down-alternative fill, this pillow definitely delivers that coveted soft, fluffy feel and support (minus the allergies). The Original Sleep Pillow has a unique design that actually has a supportive inner pillow and is encased in another lofty pillow to cushion and contour the curves of your head and neck.
Buy It! Casper Original Sleep Pillow, $46.96 with coupon (orig. $65); amazon.com
It's no wonder Amazon shoppers say the pillow with over 4,000 five-star ratings is "simply the pillow of my dreams" and they "will not buy anything but Casper" from here on out.
And if you prefer a fluffy pillow, keep reading. Because of its layers and clump-resistant construction, you'll never experience sagging or fill getting stuck in the corners. In fact, reviewers say the pillows only need to be fluffed out about twice a month and confirm that they will "bounce right back" like new.
Additionally, the Casper pillow is also loved by reviewers who have experienced back, neck, or shoulder pain, stating the strains "significantly decreased" and that they "slept much better." One even says, "This pillow changed my life." The star here is its 2-inch gusset that promotes proper spinal alignment and helps you sleep better and more comfortably — whether you're a back, side, or even a stomach sleeper. Because of the pillow's slight elevation, you're more prone to sleep in a neutral spine position that evenly distributes your body's weight and prevents kinks and strains while you snooze, according to the Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine.
"This pillow is quite possibly the best pillow I have ever owned," writes one Amazon shopper. "It is soft and fluffy… The quality of my sleep has increased tenfold and I wake up without the neck pain I have suffered from for years. Definitely recommend!"
What's also amazing is that with this pillow, you'll never feel like you're overheating. Crafted with a silky-soft cotton case, the pillow has a breathable feel that keeps you cool while you rest. And because this Casper pick has a dual-pillow construction, you can actually unzip the outer layer and throw it in the wash.
"I have been on the hunt for what feels like years for the perfect pillow for me," writes another reviewer. "I like down, but it doesn't support enough, and I like cotton for its softness, but it's often too firm. This is the perfect in-between pillow. It is like a cloud, but still supports more than a down pillow. I am in love!"
Get your "best sleep ever" with the Casper Sleep Pillow that's on sale early for Labor Day. Shop it now for just $47 on Amazon.
