The Casper Pillow That Makes You Drift to Sleep the 'Moment You Set Your Head Down' Is on Sale for $55

It's true: Cyber Week is quickly coming to a close, but there are still so many amazing holiday deals to take advantage of. Whether you're shopping for hot-ticket kitchen appliances or soft bedding essentials, you'll be sure to find it on sale at Amazon right now. One of the most popular bedding Cyber Week deals is on the Original Casper Pillow that has earned more than 4,400 five-star ratings and is on sale for $55.
If soft and supportive is what you're after, the Casper pillow is right inside that sweet spot. It's made with what the brand calls a "pillow-in-pillow" design; the inner pillow is made with short down-alternative fibers that cushion and contour to your curves, while the exterior pillow acts as a plush casing that prevents clumping and feels soft to the touch.
The Casper pillow is beloved by people who snooze in all kinds of sleeping positions, however, if you're a back or side sleeper, you'll especially love the comfortable loft. The 2-inch gusset is designed to give you padding and neck support as well as promote healthy spinal alignment aka keeping your spine straight to give you even weight distribution as you snooze. It's no wonder reviewers say it feels "like sleeping on a cloud."
Anyone who tends to sleep hot (even in the winter) will appreciate just how cooling this bed pillow is. Made with a percale weave exterior, the cotton pillow naturally provides ample airflow, making it both soft and breathable. And when you're washing your bedding, just strip off the outer layer and throw it in the laundry.
"I can't remember the last time I got a good night's sleep before getting this pillow," wrote one shopper who deals with insomnia. "They are worth every penny. I was so impressed with this pillow that after only a week of using it, I bought another one… This pillow looks like it's pretty high, but your head and neck sink into it and it feels like it cradles your neck — it's really soft while also being really supportive, which I haven't experienced with any other pillows I've used before."
"I've used a lot of pillows in my life. This one is the best," wrote another who calls it a "world-class pillow." "It was cool straight out of the box. The pillow-in-pillow design is genius and you can absolutely feel yourself drifting off the moment you set your head down. Incredible product. If I had the space, I'd fill a room with these and never leave. I love this pillow."
Get the best sleep you've had in years with the best-selling Casper pillow while it's discounted on Amazon.
