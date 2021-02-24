The Casper Pillow with Nearly 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ — and It’s on Sale

The pillow has a down alternative filling and a two-inch gusset to provide enough fluff for a comforting feel. It also delivers support to promote proper spinal alignment which plays a part in restorative sleep and how you feel in the mornings, according to the Edison Spine Center. So if you wake up with back pain or tension in your neck, your lofty pillow may be the problem. The Original pillow cradles your head with what the brand calls its "pillow-in-pillow" design. However, shoppers just like to call it "genius," and say it's the reason you'll feel like you're "drifting off the moment you set your head down."