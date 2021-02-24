The Casper Pillow with Nearly 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ — and It’s on Sale

If your favorite time of day is when the sun sets so you can finally crawl into bed, we're betting your sleep essentials are a top priority. That's why you don't miss out on Casper's impressive pillow deals. Right now, its best-selling pillow that feels like "sleeping on a cloud" is on sale for a limited time.
The trendy brand is known for its luxurious mattresses, sheets, and (of course) pillows. And the Original Casper Pillow is a best-seller that Amazon shoppers are "religiously" sleeping with. Now you too can sleep like a baby because the Casper Pillow is 10 percent off, bringing the price down from $65 to $58, and shoppers say it is "worth every penny."
Buy It! Original Casper Pillow, $58.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com
The pillow has a down alternative filling and a two-inch gusset to provide enough fluff for a comforting feel. It also delivers support to promote proper spinal alignment which plays a part in restorative sleep and how you feel in the mornings, according to the Edison Spine Center. So if you wake up with back pain or tension in your neck, your lofty pillow may be the problem. The Original pillow cradles your head with what the brand calls its "pillow-in-pillow" design. However, shoppers just like to call it "genius," and say it's the reason you'll feel like you're "drifting off the moment you set your head down."
Basically, the design features a firm pillow on the inside that's encapsulated by a fluffy pillow on the outside. The down-alternative fill is also made with a clump-free design, so you'll feel the cushioned support evenly throughout the pillow and you won't have to fluff it often.
One even shopper shared that their husband, who has been "a loud snorer for years," has finally found relief with this pillow. They both love it so much the reviewer says they "will not buy anything but Casper."
And hot sleepers, rejoice! The Original Casper Pillow is made with a breathable percale cotton cover for a cooler feel without the hefty price tag of a traditional cooling pillow. Shoppers say you can feel the quality and coolness right out of the box.
"This pillow is one of the best pillows I've ever used," one shopper says. "It's soft and comfortable, yet also supportive where it matters for all kinds of sleep positions. I personally sleep on my back and sides and I've never slept better."
If you're ready to trade in your old pillows for Casper's supportive and comfortable best-seller, don't wait! This deal will only run for a limited time, and nothing should get between you and a good night's rest.
