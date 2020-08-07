Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Casper Mattresses, Pillows, and Toppers Rarely Go on Sale, but Amazon Has 5 Impressive Deals Right Now

If peaceful and restorative sleep seems to escape you each evening, it may be time to upgrade your bed — and thankfully, there’s a major sale happening right now that will help you save on everything you need.

Amazon’s Big Summer Sale includes several deals on Casper, a shopper-loved sleep brand that’s most famous for its innovative (and super comfy) bed-in-a-box mattresses. For a limited time, the brand’s wildly popular mattresses, pillows, mattress toppers, and select bedding are discounted and going for as little as $55.

Shop Casper Deals on Amazon:

No matter what you need to refresh — your assortment of pillows, your linens, or your mattress — there are savings on all of it. Shoppers looking to completely overhaul their bed should check out Amazon’s exclusive deal on Casper’s hybrid mattress, which earned a spot on our list of the best mattresses you can buy online. Those looking for more minor improvements should check out the foam mattress topper and standard sleeping pillow, both of which are included in the markdowns.

All of Casper’s comfortable and supportive mattresses (including ones purchased through Amazon) come with a 100-night trial, ensuring that if you don’t love your investment purchase, you can get your money back. And while there are a few Casper promotions happening over on the brand’s site (select sheets and quilts are marked down), the deals listed here are exclusive to Amazon.

Unlike Prime Day, which includes some deals exclusively for Prime members, this massive sale is open to everyone (however, only subscribers, or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial, will score complimentary shipping). But just like the rest of Amazon’s shopping events, these deals won’t last for long, and they may even sell out before the sale wraps up. Browse the complete assortment of offers through Casper's Amazon store, or shop our curated deals list below.

Casper Sleep Standard Pillow, $55.39 (orig. $65)

Casper Sleep Down Pillow, $88.70 (orig. $125)

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $1,165 (orig. $1,295)

Casper Sleep Foam Mattress Topper (Queen), $250.60 (orig. $295)

Casper Sleep Down Duvet (Twin/Twin XL), $200 (orig. $250)