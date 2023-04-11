Casper's Newest Cooling Mattress Is Also One of Its Most Affordable

Warmer days are here and, with them, sweaty nights. If you run hot at night — or share your bed with a partner who does — spring and summer can prove challenging for quality sleep. And without restorative downtime, the body and mind can't perform at their peak.

Thankfully, there are many ways to optimize for more comfortable temps while sleeping, and not all of them will impact your electric bill. There are cooling sheets, pillows, pajamas, and even mattresses that help move heat away from the body for better shuteye. Casper, the brand that brought mattress-in-a-box delivery to the masses in 2014, has just released two new mattresses with a focus on cooling technology, and one option is offered at one of the brand's most affordable price points.

The Casper starts at $595 and is inspired by the brand's Original model, but at a lower price (the Original starts at $895). It's made with the company's trademarked AirScape technology, which uses thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you as you sleep. It has a medium-firm feel thanks to layers of foam that are supportive with a bit of bounce, and, most importantly, it's breathable.

The other new release is called Snow, and it starts at $1,495. It's an overhaul of Casper's highest-rated model, now tricked out with its coolest sleep tech. It has a medium feel and according to the brand, this model will help you sleep five degrees cooler at night, thanks to a number of trademarked features.

It starts with the QuickCool cover, which has a cool-to-the-touch feel for instant cooling gratification upon climbing into bed. The breathable fabric is made from a material that moves heat away from the body and features a layer of cooling gel for an all-night fresh feeling. HeatDelete bands deeper in the mattress's layered design pull excess heat away from the body for up to 12 hours.

Set yourself up for more comfortable sleep this spring and beyond with one of the new mattress models from Casper. The company offers a 100-night trial with free shipping and returns, so there's basically no reason not to give it a go.

